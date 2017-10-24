Varun Beverages Ltd (VARB.NS)
VARB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
494.55INR
23 Oct 2017
494.55INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.45 (+0.09%)
Rs0.45 (+0.09%)
Prev Close
Rs494.10
Rs494.10
Open
Rs499.00
Rs499.00
Day's High
Rs499.00
Rs499.00
Day's Low
Rs492.80
Rs492.80
Volume
11,451
11,451
Avg. Vol
88,240
88,240
52-wk High
Rs573.40
Rs573.40
52-wk Low
Rs340.00
Rs340.00
Select another date:
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-Varun Beverages approves intent to enter into agreement to buy PepsiCo India's territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh
* Approved intent to enter into binding agreement to buy PepsiCo India's previously franchised territories of Odisha and parts of Madhya Pradesh
BRIEF-India's Varun Beverages June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 2.46 billion rupees versus 2.03 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Varun Beverages posts March-qtr consol profit
* March quarter consol net profit 68.9 million rupees versus loss 557.1 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Varun Beverages sets up unit in Uttar Pradesh for manufacturing Pepsi products
* Says has set up a new unit for manufacturing of Pepsi range of products at Uttar Pradesh, commercial production has started Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qIfESj) Further company coverage:
Select another date: