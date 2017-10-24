Vardhman Textiles Ltd (VART.NS)
VART.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,285.70INR
23 Oct 2017
1,285.70INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-31.00 (-2.35%)
Rs-31.00 (-2.35%)
Prev Close
Rs1,316.70
Rs1,316.70
Open
Rs1,329.30
Rs1,329.30
Day's High
Rs1,329.30
Rs1,329.30
Day's Low
Rs1,281.05
Rs1,281.05
Volume
17,037
17,037
Avg. Vol
43,563
43,563
52-wk High
Rs1,404.00
Rs1,404.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,026.00
Rs1,026.00
Wed, Sep 6 2017
BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles buys entire stake of Marubeni Corp, Marubeni Hong Kong & South China Ltd in unit
* Purchased entire stake of Marubeni Corp (6.67%), Marubeni Hong Kong and South China Ltd (3.89%) in its unit VMT Spinning Co
BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles approves issue of NCDs
* Says approved to issue NCDs worth INR 5 billion on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles approves issue of NCDs worth up to 5 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of ncds worth up to 5 billion rupees Source text: http://bit.ly/2w67FTb Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Vardhman Textiles to consider issue of NCDs
* Says to consider issue of non- convertible debentures upto an amount of INR 5 billion on private placement basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Vardhman Textiles June-qtr profit falls
* June quarter PAT 1.39 billion rupees versus profit 1.50 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Vardhman Textiles March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 1.89 billion rupees versus profit 2.26 billion rupees year ago
