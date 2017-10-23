Edition:
Vedanta Ltd (VDAN.BO)

VDAN.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

329.95INR
2:29pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.20 (+0.67%)
Prev Close
Rs327.75
Open
Rs329.90
Day's High
Rs331.90
Day's Low
Rs326.95
Volume
431,915
Avg. Vol
849,196
52-wk High
Rs336.45
52-wk Low
Rs192.35

BRIEF-India's Vedanta says Odisha pollution control board revokes closure of co's 3 units

* Says Odisha's pollution control board revoked closure of co's 3 units on Sept 20 ‍​

Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American

LONDON, Sept 20 Volcan Investments, the family trust of diversified miner Vedanta on Thursday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American.

BRIEF-Vedanta gets direction for temporary closure of units of certain power plants in Jharsuguda‍​

* State Pollution Control Board Odisha served direction for temporary closure of 3 unts of 1215 MW power plant, 2 units of 2400 mw power plant in Jharsuguda‍​

BRIEF-Vedanta Ltd appoints Kuldip Kaura as interim CEO

* Says appointment of Kuldip Kaura as interim chief executive officer w.e.f. September 1, 2017

BRIEF-India's Automobile Corp of Goa June-qtr profit falls

* June quarter net profit after tax 58.5 million rupees versus profit 63.3 million rupees year ago

Indian shares rise; Vedanta hits near 3-year high

July 26 - India's NSE index edged up on Wednesday, hovering near the 10,000-point mark it breached for the first time in the previous session, with stocks such as Vedanta Ltd gaining on solid quarterly results.

BUZZ-India's Vedanta hits near 3-year high; Q1 profit doubles

** Shares of Vedanta Ltd rise as much as 2.8 pct to 281.85 rupees in early trade

Vedanta first-quarter consolidated profit doubles

Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of diversified energy group Vedanta Resources PLC, reported a doubling of quarterly consolidated profit on Tuesday, as higher zinc prices helped the company to reap improved margins.

BRIEF-India's Vedanta June-qtr consol profit up about 67 pct

* June quarter consol profit 22.70 billion rupees versus 13.58 billion rupees

India's Vedanta Q1 consol profit more than doubles

July 25 Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of diversified energy group Vedanta Resources PLC, reported a 102 percent jump in quarterly consolidated profit, driven by better margins across most of the metals the company mines.

