BRIEF-India's Vedanta says Odisha pollution control board revokes closure of co's 3 units * Says Odisha's pollution control board revoked closure of co's 3 units on Sept 20 ‍​

Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American LONDON, Sept 20 Volcan Investments, the family trust of diversified miner Vedanta on Thursday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American.

BRIEF-Vedanta gets direction for temporary closure of units of certain power plants in Jharsuguda‍​ * State Pollution Control Board Odisha served direction for temporary closure of 3 unts of 1215 MW power plant, 2 units of 2400 mw power plant in Jharsuguda‍​

BRIEF-Vedanta Ltd appoints Kuldip Kaura as interim CEO * Says appointment of Kuldip Kaura as interim chief executive officer w.e.f. September 1, 2017

BRIEF-India's Automobile Corp of Goa June-qtr profit falls * June quarter net profit after tax 58.5 million rupees versus profit 63.3 million rupees year ago

Indian shares rise; Vedanta hits near 3-year high July 26 - India's NSE index edged up on Wednesday, hovering near the 10,000-point mark it breached for the first time in the previous session, with stocks such as Vedanta Ltd gaining on solid quarterly results.

BUZZ-India's Vedanta hits near 3-year high; Q1 profit doubles ** Shares of Vedanta Ltd rise as much as 2.8 pct to 281.85 rupees in early trade

Vedanta first-quarter consolidated profit doubles Vedanta Ltd, the Indian unit of diversified energy group Vedanta Resources PLC, reported a doubling of quarterly consolidated profit on Tuesday, as higher zinc prices helped the company to reap improved margins.