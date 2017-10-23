BRIEF-Vectura Group posts HY revenue of 78.8 million pounds * HY REVENUE 78.8 MILLION POUNDS VERSUS 73.9 MILLION POUNDS A YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Vectura signs VR410 agreement with Pulmatrix * PROGRESSING DEVELOPMENT OF BRANDED GENERIC TIOTROPIUM BROMIDE PROGRAMME (VR410) FOR US MARKET, ACCELERATED THROUGH LICENCE DEAL WITH PULMATRIX

BRIEF-Vectura announces ANDA filing for US generic version of Advair Diskus * CONFIRMS STATEMENT MADE BY PARTNER HIKMA IN RESPECT OF ANDA FILING FOR A US GENERIC VERSION OF ADVAIR DISKUS

Vectura signs deal with Novartis for generic U.S. lung therapy Vectura Group Plc said on Wednesday it has signed an exclusive deal with Sandoz AG, a unit of Swiss drugmaker Novartis, to develop a generic copy of an existing combined lung therapy for the U.S. market.

BRIEF-Vectura inks new U.S. deals for generic asthma therapy​ * ‍New development and licence agreement for a U.S. inhaled generic​