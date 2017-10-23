Vermilion Energy Inc (VET.TO)
VET.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
42.64CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017
* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017
BRIEF-Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Vermilion Energy enters into partnership in Corrib
* Canada Pension Plan Investment Board and Vermilion Energy Inc. announce strategic partnership in Corrib
BRIEF-Vermilion Energy Inc Q1 FFO per share C$1.21
* Vermilion Energy Inc announces results for the three months ended March 31, 2017
