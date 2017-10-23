V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.BO)
VGUA.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
196.10INR
3:29pm IST
Change (% chg)
Rs5.95 (+3.13%)
Prev Close
Rs190.15
Open
Rs191.00
Day's High
Rs196.50
Day's Low
Rs190.90
Volume
56,404
Avg. Vol
105,104
52-wk High
Rs220.75
52-wk Low
Rs109.29
Mon, Aug 21 2017
BRIEF-V Guard Industries acquires 49.43 pct shares of GUTS Electro-Mech
* Says has acquired 49.43 percent of equity shares of GUTS Electro-Mech Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vWgUVX) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's V-Guard Industries June-qtr PAT down 46 pct
* June quarter net revenue from operations 5.69 billion rupees, up 1.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's V Guard Industries March-qtr profit marginally down
* Net profit in March quarter last year was 419.7 million rupees ; total revenue was 5.15 billion rupees
