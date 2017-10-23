Edition:
V Guard Industries Ltd (VGUA.NS)

VGUA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

194.50INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs4.30 (+2.26%)
Prev Close
Rs190.20
Open
Rs191.95
Day's High
Rs195.25
Day's Low
Rs190.50
Volume
883,062
Avg. Vol
893,141
52-wk High
Rs220.85
52-wk Low
Rs108.64

Mon, Aug 21 2017

BRIEF-V Guard Industries acquires 49.43 pct shares of GUTS Electro-Mech

* Says has acquired 49.43 percent of equity shares of GUTS Electro-Mech Ltd Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vWgUVX) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's V-Guard Industries June-qtr PAT down 46 pct

* June quarter net revenue from operations 5.69 billion rupees, up 1.5 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's V Guard Industries March-qtr profit marginally down

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 419.7 million rupees ; total revenue was 5.15 billion rupees

