Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII.TO)

18.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
Tue, Sep 26 2017

BRIEF-Seven Generations prices senior unsecured notes

* Priced an offering of US$700 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025 at 5.375% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Seven Generations launches tender offer for 8.25 pct senior unsecured notes due 2020

* Seven Generations launches tender offer for any and all of its 8.250% senior unsecured notes due 2020

BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q2 production 165,200 boe/d

* Seven Generations Q2 funds from operations up 36% to $268.1 million, or 73 cents per share

BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q2 FFO up 36%

* Seven generations Q2 funds from operations up 36% to $268.1 million, or 73 cents per share

BRIEF-Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance

* Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance

BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln

* Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion

BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy ‍names Marty Proctor CEO effective July 1, 2017​

* Seven generations energy ltd- board approved a ceo transition plan that will see founding chief executive officer pat carlson retire on june 30, 2017

BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q1 FFO per share $0.75

* Seven Generations Energy Ltd- Q1 production averaged 153,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day up 73 percent from same period last year

