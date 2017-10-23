Seven Generations Energy Ltd (VII.TO)
18.32CAD
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
$18.32
--
--
--
--
899,430
$32.90
$16.35
Tue, Sep 26 2017
BRIEF-Seven Generations prices senior unsecured notes
* Priced an offering of US$700 million aggregate principal amount of senior unsecured notes due 2025 at 5.375% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Seven Generations launches tender offer for 8.25 pct senior unsecured notes due 2020
* Seven Generations launches tender offer for any and all of its 8.250% senior unsecured notes due 2020
BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q2 production 165,200 boe/d
* Seven Generations Q2 funds from operations up 36% to $268.1 million, or 73 cents per share
BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q2 FFO up 36%
* Seven generations Q2 funds from operations up 36% to $268.1 million, or 73 cents per share
BRIEF-Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance
* Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance
BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln
* Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion
BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln
* Seven generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion
BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy names Marty Proctor CEO effective July 1, 2017
* Seven generations energy ltd- board approved a ceo transition plan that will see founding chief executive officer pat carlson retire on june 30, 2017
BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q1 FFO per share $0.75
* Seven Generations Energy Ltd- Q1 production averaged 153,100 barrels of oil equivalent per day up 73 percent from same period last year
- Montney Shale - Canadian Royalty Impacts
- Wall Street Breakfast: Where's The Value These Days?
- 5 Stocks Insiders Love Right Now: Vanda, Vicon and More
- Insider Buys And Sells: Biglari Holdings, FactSet
- Buyer Beware: Image Sensing Systems Has Nothing To Do With Body-Worn Cameras
- Vicon Industries (VII) Stock Hits 52-Week High on Heavy Trading Volume