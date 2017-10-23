BRIEF-Seven Generations launches tender offer for 8.25 pct senior unsecured notes due 2020 * Seven Generations launches tender offer for any and all of its 8.250% senior unsecured notes due 2020

BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q2 production 165,200 boe/d * Seven Generations Q2 funds from operations up 36% to $268.1 million, or 73 cents per share

BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy Q2 FFO up 36% * Seven generations Q2 funds from operations up 36% to $268.1 million, or 73 cents per share

BRIEF-Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance * Seven Generations on track to meet 2017 production guidance

BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln * Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion

BRIEF-Seven Generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 bln to $1.4 bln * Seven generations' lenders increase credit facility from $1.1 billion to $1.4 billion

BRIEF-Seven Generations Energy ‍names Marty Proctor CEO effective July 1, 2017​ * Seven generations energy ltd- board approved a ceo transition plan that will see founding chief executive officer pat carlson retire on june 30, 2017