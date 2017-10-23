Edition:
India

Virbac SA (VIRB.PA)

VIRB.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

116.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
€116.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
8,127
52-wk High
€177.30
52-wk Low
€115.40

Select another date:

Thu, Oct 12 2017

BRIEF-Virbac Q3 sales fall to 192.7 million euros

* REG-VIRBAC: QUARTERLY SALES AFFECTED BY DISTRIBUTOR DESTOCKING IN THE UNITED STATES

Continue Reading

Virbac cuts full-year revenue forecast amid still weak US sales

Sept 11 French veterinary pharmaceutical firm Virbac cut its full-year outlook on Monday, saying it now expected revenue to be little changed from last year after a fall in U.S. sales affected its first-half earnings.

BRIEF-Virbac H1 net profit group share rises to 13.9 ‍million euros

* H1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE EUR 13.9 ‍​MILLION VERSUS EUR 13.1 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Creso Pharma signs commercialisation agreement with Virbac

* Signed a commercialisation agreement with Virbac, for the launch of its hemp‐based complementary animal feed products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Virbac Q‍2 consolidated revenue up to 234.8 million euros

* ‍CONSOLIDATED REVENUE IN Q2 AMOUNTED TO EUR 234.8 MILLION, UP SHARPLY BY +7.5% COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD IN 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Virbac says Sébastien Huron to become new Chairman

* REG-VIRBAC : SÉBASTIEN HURON WILL BECOME THE NEW CHAIRMAN OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD AS OF DECEMBER 2017

BRIEF-Virbac signs a research agreement with Bio-Gene

* VIRBAC SA - VIRBAC SIGNS A RESEARCH AGREEMENT WITH BIO-GENE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Biocorp signs an industrialization contract with Virbac

* INDUSTRIALIZATION CONTRACT TOTALING €1 MILLION FOR THE MANUFACTURING OF AN INNOVATIVE ADMINISTRATION AND CLOSURE SYSTEM COMPATIBLE WITH VIALS

Select another date:

Market Views

» More VIRB.PA Market Views