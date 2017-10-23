Vivendi SA (VIV.PA)
20 Oct 2017
Fri, Oct 20 2017
Telecom Italia and Vivendi's Canal+ agree content joint venture
MILAN The board of Telecom Italia (TIM) has approved the creation of a joint venture with French media group Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+, strengthening the link between the Italian phone group and its biggest shareholder.
Italy moves to rein in Vivendi's influence over Telecom Italia
ROME/MILAN Italy told Telecom Italia on Monday that it wants to have a say in all its strategic decisions, in the strongest sign so far that Rome intends to rein in the growing influence of French group Vivendi over the former state monopoly.
* Rome to appoint boss of unit involved in key network decisions
BRIEF-Vivendi to launch buyout of Havas shareholders
* Vivendi announces its intention to launch a public buyout offer open to all Havas shareholders at a price of 9.25 euros per share, followed by a mandatory squeeze-out Further company coverage: (Reporting by Paris Newsroom)
Vivendi offers compensation to settle dispute with Mediaset: sources
MILAN/PARIS French media group Vivendi has offered to pay compensation to Mediaset to settle a dispute with the Italian broadcaster over a soured pay-TV deal, three sources close to the matter said on Tuesday.
Mediaset up 5 percent on report of Vivendi mulling 1 billion euros offer to settle pay-TV dispute
MILAN Shares in Mediaset rose more than 5 percent on Tuesday after a Bloomberg report said French media group Vivendi was considering making a cash and stock offer to settle its pay-TV dispute with the Italian broadcaster.
