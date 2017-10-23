Valeo SA (VLOF.PA)
60.94EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€60.94
--
--
--
--
748,042
€67.80
€48.73
Thu, Oct 19 2017
EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 19)
BRUSSELS, Oct 19 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 17)
BRUSSELS, Oct 17 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU mergers and takeovers (Oct 13)
BRUSSELS, Oct 13 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRIEF-Valeo obtains authorization from European Commission to acquire FTE
* OBTAINS AUTHORIZATION FROM EUROPEAN COMMISSION FOR ACQUISITION OF FTE
EU regulators okay Valeo bid for FTE with conditions
BRUSSELS, Oct 13 EU antitrust enforcers approved on Friday Valeo's 819.3-million-euro ($968.8 million) bid for German clutch manufacturer FTE Automotive after the French car parts supplier agreed to sell a unit to an Italian rival.
BRIEF-Valeo has potential to grow from increase in electric and hybrid cars -CEO
* Valeo head Jacques Aschenbroich told the Frankfurt car show that the increase in electric and hybrid vehicles represented great potential drivers for growth for Valeo
EU mergers and takeovers (Sept 11)
BRUSSELS, Sept 11 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
BRIEF-Valeo issues 600 million euros bond
* ANNOUNCES ITS € 600 MILLION BOND ISSUE DUE SEPTEMBER 12, 2022
BRIEF-Valeo's subsidiary Spheros changes its name to Valeo Thermal Commercial Vehicles
* THE SUBSIDIARY SPHEROS CHANGES NAME TO VALEO THERMAL COMMERCIAL VEHICLES Source text: http://bit.ly/2wVuLfc Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
UPDATE 1-Valeo profit up 20 pct on LED lights, thermal systems
PARIS, July 20 French car parts maker Valeo said first-half profit rose 20 percent as demand for LED lighting and fuel-efficient engine systems helped sales to outpace global auto markets.
- Very Few Prepared For Rising Global Growth
- Dividend Growth Stocks Going Ex-Div September 25-29th
- The Most Overhyped REIT In The World
- Industrial REITs Surge On Relentless E-Commerce Growth
- STAG Is No Hag, This REIT Still Has Plenty Of Swag
- First Industrial Realty Trust's (FR) CEO Peter Baccile on Q2 2017 Results - Earnings Call Transcript