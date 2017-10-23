Valener Inc (VNR.TO)
VNR.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
22.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
22.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-- (--)
-- (--)
Prev Close
$22.20
$22.20
Open
--
--
Day's High
--
--
Day's Low
--
--
Volume
--
--
Avg. Vol
38,208
38,208
52-wk High
$23.23
$23.23
52-wk Low
$18.76
$18.76
Wed, Aug 9 2017
BRIEF-Valener Inc Q3 adj shr $0.06
* Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 third quarter results
BRIEF-Valener declares dividend increase on common shares
* Valener declares quarterly dividends and a dividend increase on common shares
BRIEF-Valener declares quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share
* Valener declares quarterly dividends and extends 4 pct annual common dividend growth target through 2022
BRIEF-Valener reports Q2 adjusted net income of $0.85 per common share
* Valener and Gaz Metro report their fiscal 2017 second quarter results
