Vinati Organics Ltd (VNTI.NS)

VNTI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

965.60INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-6.00 (-0.62%)
Prev Close
Rs971.60
Open
Rs972.00
Day's High
Rs985.90
Day's Low
Rs961.00
Volume
4,167
Avg. Vol
23,235
52-wk High
Rs1,125.05
52-wk Low
Rs500.00

Fri, Aug 11 2017

BRIEF-Vinati Organics approves buyback of shares of up to 240 mln rupees

* Says approved buyback of shares of up to 240 million rupees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Vinati Organics June qtr PAT falls

* June quarter net PAT 311 million rupees versus PAT 357.3 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Vinati Organics says board to consider buy-back proposal

* Says board of directors to consider a proposal for buy-back of company's equity shares

BRIEF-Vinati Organics expands isobutyl benzene capacity at Mahad facility

* Says expanding isobutyl benzene capacity to 25,000 MT at Mahad facility to meet strong demand outlook for product Source text - (http://bit.ly/2u1ivbB) Further company coverage:

