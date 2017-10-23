Edition:
Vodafone Group PLC (VOD.L)

VOD.L on London Stock Exchange

216.85GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
216.85
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
56,418,304
52-wk High
233.90
52-wk Low
186.50

BRIEF-Vodafone Group ‍announces new brand positioning strategy​

* ‍ANNOUNCED SIGNIFICANT EVOLUTION OF ITS BRAND POSITIONING STRATEGY, STRAPLINE AND VISUAL IDENTITY WORLDWIDE ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

'The future is exciting. Ready?' asks Vodafone in new ad push

LONDON "The future is exciting. Ready?", Vodafone is asking in a new campaign it hopes will capture a sense of optimism about technology, an association mobile operators have to some extent lost in recent years to the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple.

'The future is exciting. Ready?' asks Vodafone in new ad push

LONDON, Oct 5 "The future is exciting. Ready?", Vodafone is asking in a new campaign it hopes will capture a sense of optimism about technology, an association mobile operators have to some extent lost in recent years to the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple.

BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission launches abuse of dominance investigation against Vodacom​‍​

* LAUNCHES ABUSE OF DOMINANCE INVESTIGATION AGAINST VODACOM​‍​

MEDIA-India's Idea-Vodafone merger likely to be completed by March - PTI in Times of India

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Tata Power, TCS, L&T, Vodafone in fray for smart meters tender - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Idea Cellular, Vodafone mobile tower assets sale draw interest from ATC, IDFC Alternatives - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Vodafone and IBM join together to offer easy route to the cloud for enterprises

* Vodafone and IBM join together to offer easy route to the cloud for enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Vodafone group agrees to enterprise licensing agreement with VMware

* Vodafone Group agrees to enterprise licensing agreement with VMware Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

