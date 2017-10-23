'The future is exciting. Ready?' asks Vodafone in new ad push LONDON "The future is exciting. Ready?", Vodafone is asking in a new campaign it hopes will capture a sense of optimism about technology, an association mobile operators have to some extent lost in recent years to the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple.

'The future is exciting. Ready?' asks Vodafone in new ad push LONDON "The future is exciting. Ready?", Vodafone is asking in a new campaign it hopes will capture a sense of optimism about technology, an association mobile operators have to some extent lost in recent years to the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple.

'The future is exciting. Ready?' asks Vodafone in new ad push LONDON, Oct 5 "The future is exciting. Ready?", Vodafone is asking in a new campaign it hopes will capture a sense of optimism about technology, an association mobile operators have to some extent lost in recent years to the likes of Facebook, Google and Apple.

BRIEF-South Africa's Competition Commission launches abuse of dominance investigation against Vodacom​‍​ * LAUNCHES ABUSE OF DOMINANCE INVESTIGATION AGAINST VODACOM​‍​

MEDIA-India's Idea-Vodafone merger likely to be completed by March - PTI in Times of India - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Tata Power, TCS, L&T, Vodafone in fray for smart meters tender - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's Idea Cellular, Vodafone mobile tower assets sale draw interest from ATC, IDFC Alternatives - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Vodafone and IBM join together to offer easy route to the cloud for enterprises * Vodafone and IBM join together to offer easy route to the cloud for enterprises Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: