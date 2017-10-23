South Africa appoints Vodacom executive as CEO for state airline SAA JOHANNESBURG, Aug 3 South Africa has appointed Vodacom Group executive Vuyani Jarana as the new chief executive officer for the state airline, the Treasury said on Thursday.

South Africa's Vodacom Q1 revenue rises led by growth at home JOHANNESBURG, July 20 Vodacom Group revenue rose 3.9 percent to 20.7 billion rand ($1.60 billion) in the first quarter, boosted in its home market South Africa by increased smartphone sales, the telecoms operator said on Thursday.

Tanzania lifts ban on foreigners investing in telecom IPOs DAR ES SALAAM, June 30 Tanzania has lifted the banning on foreign investors participating in initial public offerings in the telecoms sector, the capital markets regulator said on Friday.

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Vodacom names Moleketi as chairman JOHANNESBURG, June 15 South Africa's Vodacom Group said on Thursday it has appointed non-executive director Jabu Moleketi to succeed Peter Moyo as the mobile phone network operator's next chairman.

UPDATE 1-South Africa's Vodacom shareholder PIC to back Safaricom deal JOHANNESBURG, June 2 South African telecoms operator Vodacom Group said on Friday its second biggest shareholder, the Public Investment Corporation (PIC), will vote in favour of its 34.6 billion rand ($2.67 billion) takeover of Kenya's Safaricom.

