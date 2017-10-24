Edition:
India

Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)

VOLT.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

543.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs10.50 (+1.97%)
Prev Close
Rs533.35
Open
Rs535.50
Day's High
Rs545.00
Day's Low
Rs533.40
Volume
1,173,130
Avg. Vol
1,254,487
52-wk High
Rs565.00
52-wk Low
Rs287.15

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 2 2017

BRIEF-Voltas appoints Noel N Tata as chairman

* Says Noel N Tata, will take charge as non executive chairman of board of directors of company with effect from 1 September, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Voltas appoints Abhijit Gajendragadkar as CFO

* Says approved appointment of Abhijit Gajendragadkar as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Voltas June-qtr consol profit up around 18 pct

* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.60 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 18.91 billion rupees

BRIEF-Voltas says no proposal approved regarding buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant

* Voltas Ltd clarifies on news item "Voltas evaluating buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant in Pune"

MEDIA-Noel Tata likely to head India's Voltas after Ishaat Hussain retires - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BUZZ-India's Voltas hits record high on Q4 profit beat

** Shares of Voltas Ltd rise as much as 10 pct to a record high of 450.80 rupees; posts biggest intraday pct gain since May 22, 2015

BRIEF-Arcelik to set up JV with Voltas for production and sale of home appliances in India

* A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ARDUTCH BV, PARENT COMPANY KOÇ HOLDING AND; VOLTAS LIMITED AND TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED, TATA GROUP COMPANIES BASED IN INDIA,

Select another date:

Market Views

» More VOLT.NS Market Views