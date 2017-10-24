BRIEF-Voltas appoints Abhijit Gajendragadkar as CFO * Says approved appointment of Abhijit Gajendragadkar as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Voltas June-qtr consol profit up around 18 pct * Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.60 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 18.91 billion rupees

BRIEF-Voltas says no proposal approved regarding buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant * Voltas Ltd clarifies on news item "Voltas evaluating buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant in Pune"

MEDIA-Noel Tata likely to head India's Voltas after Ishaat Hussain retires - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BUZZ-India's Voltas hits record high on Q4 profit beat ** Shares of Voltas Ltd rise as much as 10 pct to a record high of 450.80 rupees; posts biggest intraday pct gain since May 22, 2015