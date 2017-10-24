Voltas Ltd (VOLT.NS)
543.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs10.50 (+1.97%)
Rs533.35
Rs535.50
Rs545.00
Rs533.40
1,173,130
1,254,487
Rs565.00
Rs287.15
Wed, Aug 2 2017
BRIEF-Voltas appoints Noel N Tata as chairman
* Says Noel N Tata, will take charge as non executive chairman of board of directors of company with effect from 1 September, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Voltas appoints Abhijit Gajendragadkar as CFO
* Says approved appointment of Abhijit Gajendragadkar as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Voltas June-qtr consol profit up around 18 pct
* Consol net profit in June quarter last year was 1.60 million rupees as per Ind-AS; consol total income was 18.91 billion rupees
BRIEF-Voltas says no proposal approved regarding buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant
* Voltas Ltd clarifies on news item "Voltas evaluating buyout of Sharp India's AC manufacturing plant in Pune"
MEDIA-Noel Tata likely to head India's Voltas after Ishaat Hussain retires - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BUZZ-India's Voltas hits record high on Q4 profit beat
** Shares of Voltas Ltd rise as much as 10 pct to a record high of 450.80 rupees; posts biggest intraday pct gain since May 22, 2015
BRIEF-Arcelik to set up JV with Voltas for production and sale of home appliances in India
* A JOINT VENTURE AGREEMENT HAS BEEN SIGNED BETWEEN WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY ARDUTCH BV, PARENT COMPANY KOÇ HOLDING AND; VOLTAS LIMITED AND TATA INVESTMENT CORPORATION LIMITED, TATA GROUP COMPANIES BASED IN INDIA,