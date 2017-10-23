Volkswagen AG (VOWG.DE)
Wed, Oct 18 2017
VW's Seat abandons ambitions to enter Iranian market
BERLIN, Oct 18 Volkswagen's Spanish division Seat is no longer looking at the possibility of entering the Iranian car market, saying on Wednesday that it needed to concentrate instead on boosting growth in its core markets in Europe and other regions.
BERLIN Volkswagen will make its three mass-market brands more distinct to reduce overlaps and defuse tensions within the carmaking group, its chief executive said on Thursday.
VW plan could herald spin-off for car parts - analysts
BERLIN, Oct 11 Volkswagen's plan to cut costs by creating a new car parts business could unlock funds for its move to electric vehicles and herald an eventual spin-off that could transform its profitability, analysts said on Wednesday.
VW to develop electric trucks in $1.7 billion technology drive
HAMBURG Volkswagen AG will invest 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in new technologies including electric trucks and buses by 2022, VW's trucks chief Andreas Renschler said.
BRIEF-VW's Skoda Auto production on path to record 2017 -CEO
* Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier says production on path to another record year in 2017
VW to reduce size of dealer network, launch online sales
MUNICH Volkswagen plans to reduce the size of its European dealer network and introduce online sales as it adjusts to changing buying habits, the German carmaker said on Tuesday.
BRIEF-VW's Skoda Auto sales hit record in September
* Skoda Auto says its global car sales rose by 5.4 percent to 112,900 vehicles in September, its best monthly result ever
