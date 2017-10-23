Volkswagen to make brands more distinct to boost efficiency BERLIN Volkswagen will make its three mass-market brands more distinct to reduce overlaps and defuse tensions within the carmaking group, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Volkswagen to make brands more distinct to boost efficiency BERLIN, Oct 12 Volkswagen will make its three mass-market brands more distinct to reduce overlaps and defuse tensions within the carmaking group, its chief executive said on Thursday.

VW plan could herald spin-off for car parts - analysts BERLIN, Oct 11 Volkswagen's plan to cut costs by creating a new car parts business could unlock funds for its move to electric vehicles and herald an eventual spin-off that could transform its profitability, analysts said on Wednesday.

VW to develop electric trucks in $1.7 bln technology drive HAMBURG, Oct 11 Volkswagen AG will invest 1.4 billion euros ($1.7 billion) in new technologies including electric trucks and buses by 2022, VW's trucks chief Andreas Renschler said.

BRIEF-VW's Skoda Auto production on path to record 2017 -CEO * Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier says production on path to another record year in 2017

UPDATE 1-VW to reduce size of dealer network, launch online sales * VW, dealers develop joint online sales portal (Adds executive comment, detail and background)