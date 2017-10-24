V2 Retail Ltd (VREL.NS)
VREL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
505.25INR
23 Oct 2017
505.25INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-14.50 (-2.79%)
Rs-14.50 (-2.79%)
Prev Close
Rs519.75
Rs519.75
Open
Rs521.00
Rs521.00
Day's High
Rs522.70
Rs522.70
Day's Low
Rs480.00
Rs480.00
Volume
379,755
379,755
Avg. Vol
332,875
332,875
52-wk High
Rs548.80
Rs548.80
52-wk Low
Rs94.30
Rs94.30
Select another date:
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-V2 Retail approves appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO
* Says approved appointment of Manshu Tandon as CEO Source text: http://bit.ly/2yrihyx Further company coverage:
BRIEF-V2 Retail to issue 2 mln shares at 380 rupees each to non-promoter
* Says approved issue and allotment of shares up to 2 million to member of non-promoter group at 380 rupees each Source text: http://bit.ly/2fgbOwL Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's V2 Retail June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 86.8 million rupees versus 46.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-V2 Retail appoints Vipin Kaushik as CFO
May 31 V2 Retail Ltd: * Says appointed Vipin Kaushik as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-V2 Retail CFO Varun Singh resigns
* Says Varun Singh resigns as CFO Source text: http://bit.ly/2qetBYy Further company coverage:
Select another date: