VST Tillers Tractors Ltd (VST.NS)

VST.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

2,191.45INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-26.25 (-1.18%)
Prev Close
Rs2,217.70
Open
Rs2,218.00
Day's High
Rs2,275.00
Day's Low
Rs2,171.00
Volume
4,259
Avg. Vol
11,302
52-wk High
Rs2,495.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,668.70

Fri, Sep 22 2017

BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors signs technology transfer agreement with Kukje Machinery

* Entered technology transfer agreement with Kukje Machinery Co Ltd, Korea to manufacture higher H.P tractors in India Source text: (http://bit.ly/2fFe3K7) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors August total tractor sales up about 27 pct y-o-y

* Says August total tractor sales 1028 units versus 810 units

BRIEF-India's VST Tillers Tractors June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter profit 281.8 million rupees versus profit of 239.6 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors July tractor sales up 11 pct

* Says July tractor sales 760 units versus 684 units last year

BRIEF-India's VST Tillers Tractors June tractor sales up 6.1 pct

July 3 Vst Tillers Tractors Ltd: * Says June tractor sales 954 units versus 899 units * Says June power tillers sales 4099 units versus 3330 units Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors appoints P M Keshava as CFO

June 1 VST Tillers Tractors Ltd: * Says appointment of P M Keshava as CFO * Says R Thiyagarajan has resigned from the post of CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's VST Tillers Tractors March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 174.9 million rupees versus 194.5 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Vst Tillers Tractors sold 1163 power tillers in April

* Says sold 1163 power tillers in April Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qqNYoB) Further company coverage:

