Fri, Sep 22 2017
BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors signs technology transfer agreement with Kukje Machinery
Entered technology transfer agreement with Kukje Machinery Co Ltd, Korea to manufacture higher H.P tractors in India
BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors August total tractor sales up about 27 pct y-o-y
* Says August total tractor sales 1028 units versus 810 units
BRIEF-India's VST Tillers Tractors June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter profit 281.8 million rupees versus profit of 239.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors July tractor sales up 11 pct
* Says July tractor sales 760 units versus 684 units last year
BRIEF-India's VST Tillers Tractors June tractor sales up 6.1 pct
Says June tractor sales 954 units versus 899 units * Says June power tillers sales 4099 units versus 3330 units
BRIEF-VST Tillers Tractors appoints P M Keshava as CFO
Says appointment of P M Keshava as CFO * Says R Thiyagarajan has resigned from the post of CFO
BRIEF-India's VST Tillers Tractors March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 174.9 million rupees versus 194.5 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Vst Tillers Tractors sold 1163 power tillers in April
Says sold 1163 power tillers in April