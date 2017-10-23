UPDATE 4-Verizon quarterly revenue tops estimates as subscribers rise NEW YORK, Oct 19 Verizon Communications Inc's quarterly revenue topped Wall Street analyst estimates on Thursday and the company added more phone subscribers than expected, sending shares of the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier up in mid-morning trading. Verizon has struggled to fend off smaller rivals T-Mobile US Inc and Sprint Corp in a mature market for wireless service.

Verizon quarterly profit meets estimates as subscribers rise NEW YORK, Oct 19 Verizon Communications Inc's quarterly profit met Wall Street analyst estimates as the No. 1 U.S. wireless carrier added subscribers.

BRIEF-Verizon Communications Q3 adj. EPS $0.98 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.98 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Verizon to pay $17.7 million to resolve school broadband probe WASHINGTON Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it will pay $17.7 million to resolve a probe by U.S. regulators and the Justice Department into potential payment violations related to a federal school broadband program.

Verizon to pay $17.7 million to resolve school broadband probe WASHINGTON Verizon Communications Inc said on Tuesday it will pay $17.7 million to resolve a probe by U.S. regulators and the Justice Department into potential payment violations related to a federal school broadband program.

UPDATE 1-Univision appeals to regulator after Verizon pulls the plug Oct 17 Spanish language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc has sent a letter to the U.S. media regulator lambasting Verizon Communications Inc for pulling Univision's networks from 4.7 million of its customers on Monday without warning.

Univision appeals to regulator after Verizon pulls the plug Oct 17 Spanish language broadcaster Univision Communications Inc has sent a letter to the U.S. media regulator lambasting Verizon Communications Inc for pulling its networks from 4.7 million of its customers on Monday without warning.

BRIEF-Verizon announces tender offers for five series of its notes * Verizon announces tender offers for five series of its notes