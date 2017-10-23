Edition:
India

Wirecard AG (WDIG.DE)

WDIG.DE on Xetra

79.96EUR
6:00pm IST
Change (% chg)

€-0.19 (-0.24%)
Prev Close
€80.15
Open
€80.01
Day's High
€80.45
Day's Low
€79.77
Volume
245,933
Avg. Vol
440,133
52-wk High
€82.92
52-wk Low
€38.59

Select another date:

Thu, Aug 17 2017

BRIEF-Wirecard sees Citi prepaid adding more than 13 mln euros to FY EBITDA

* Sees more than 13 million euros EBITDA contribution from Citi prepaid

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Wirecard signs agreement with Gulf Air to extend collaboration

* Wirecard signs agreement with Gulf Air to extend collaboration

BRIEF-Wirecard teams up with Tencent to offer WeChat pay in Europe

* Wirecard signs agreement with tencent to provide European retailers a new mobile payment method

BRIEF-Wirecard agrees payment services partnership with Veon

* Says signs cooperation deal with Veon on payment and processing services Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More WDIG.DE Market Views