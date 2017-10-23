Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L)
WEIR.L on London Stock Exchange
2,044.00GBp
1:00pm IST
2,044.00GBp
1:00pm IST
Change (% chg)
12.00 (+0.59%)
12.00 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
2,032.00
2,032.00
Open
2,025.00
2,025.00
Day's High
2,046.00
2,046.00
Day's Low
2,025.00
2,025.00
Volume
14,741
14,741
Avg. Vol
1,320,936
1,320,936
52-wk High
2,096.00
2,096.00
52-wk Low
1,514.98
1,514.98
Select another date:
Thu, Jul 27 2017
Weir Group's biggest unit posts 13 pct fall in H1 operating profit
July 27 Weir Group Plc, a maker of pipes and valves for mining and energy industries, said first-half operating profit from its minerals unit fell 13 percent from a year earlier, hurt by declining capital investment from miners.
Weir Group benefits from strong North American drilling activity
July 17 Weir Group Plc said it expected its oil and gas unit's full-year revenue and operating profit to be above analysts' expectations due to strong North American drilling activity.
Weir Group's Q1 orders rise as drilling activity picks up
April 27 Weir Group Plc, a maker of pipes and valves for energy and mining industries, said like-for-like order input for its oil and gas unit rose 50 percent in the first quarter, helped by increased drilling activity in North America.
Select another date: