Welspun Enterprises Ltd (WELS.NS)
WELS.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
155.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-0.95 (-0.61%)
Prev Close
Rs156.85
Open
Rs157.00
Day's High
Rs158.50
Day's Low
Rs155.05
Volume
169,862
Avg. Vol
774,198
52-wk High
Rs162.05
52-wk Low
Rs53.20
BRIEF-Welspun Enterprises gets shareholders' nod for borrowing of up to 25 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for borrowing of up to 25 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vY8axz) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Welspun Enterprises gets shareholders' nod for authorizing borrowing not exceeding 25 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod for authorizing borrowing not exceeding INR 25 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2wGEvKD Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Welspun Enterprises June-qtr consol profit surges
* June quarter consol net profit after tax 114.1 million rupees versus profit 15.6 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Welspun Enterprises March-qtr profit rises
* March quarter net profit 177.5 million rupees versus profit 47.2 million rupees year ago
