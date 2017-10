BRIEF-West Fraser receives regulatory approval to acquire Gilman Companies * West Fraser announces regulatory approval granted for Gilman Companies acquisition

BRIEF-West Fraser announces major U.S. acquisition * West Fraser Timber Co Ltd - Deal for ‍approximately $430 million​

BRIEF-West Fraser Timber reports qtrly basic earnings per share $1.86 * West fraser timber co ltd qtrly sales $1,322 million versus $1,111 million

UPDATE 4-Canada wildfires disrupt industry, force 14,000 from homes CALGARY, Alberta, July 10 Rapidly spreading wildfires in Western Canada's British Columbia on Monday disrupted timber and mining operations, damaged equipment at a regional electric utility and forced thousands from homes in the interior of the province.

BRIEF-West Fraser Timber says operations temporarily suspended in 100 Mile House, Williams Lake and Chasm due to wildfire activity * West Fraser Timber Co - province of british columbia has declared a provincial state of emergency due to wildfire activity in interior region.