UPDATE 2-India's Wipro Q2 profit beats estimates * Banking, financial services and insurance revenue up 8.2 pct

BRIEF-Wipro sees Dec-qtr revenues from IT services to be in range of $2.01 bln to $2.05 bln * Expect Dec quarter revenues from IT services business to be in the range of $2,014 million to $2,054 million

BRIEF-India's Wipro Sept-qtr consol profit up about 6 pct * Sept quarter consol net profit 21.92 billion rupees versus 20.67 billion rupees last year

India's Wipro Q2 profit rises 6 pct Oct 17 Wipro Ltd, India's third-largest software services exporter, posted a six percent rise in second-quarter profit on Tuesday, helped by an uptick in its banking and financial services segment.

Nifty ends flat after record high; Axis, Wipro fall The Nifty ended little changed on Tuesday after hitting a third consecutive high earlier in the day, as investors turned cautious ahead of key corporate results including from Wipro Ltd and Axis Bank LTd.

BRIEF-Microsoft says Wipro to host several business-critical enterprise applications on Azure​ * Says Wipro to host several business-critical enterprise applications on Azure​ Source text: [Microsoft today announced that Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading global information technology, consulting and business process services company has migrated its IT Infrastructure to Microsoft Cloud and is hosting a majority of its business-critical enterprise applications on Azure] Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Wipro Digital to buy Cooper * Wipro Digital to acquire Cooper; Cooper to be part of Designit, Wipro Digital’s strategic design arm‍​