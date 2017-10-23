WestJet Airlines Ltd (WJA.TO)
20 Oct 2017
Thu, Oct 12 2017
BRIEF-WestJet reports record September load factor of 80.4 percent
* WestJet reports record September load factor of 80.4 per cent
BRIEF-WestJet Airlines partners with The Chopped Leaf to have restaurant's offerings available on board aircraft
* WestJet Airlines - partnered with restaurant, The Chopped Leaf; will see restaurant's whole-food offerings available on board WestJet Aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-WestJet unveils Canada's first Boeing 737 MAX
* WestJet Airlines Ltd - Officially unveiled its first Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-WESTJET SAYS WILL OPERATE DAILY SERVICE FROM COMOX VALLEY AIRPORT TO VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT
* WILL BEGIN OPERATING DAILY, YEAR-ROUND SERVICE FROM NANAIMO AIRPORT, COMOX VALLEY AIRPORT TO VANCOUVER INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT ON WESTJET ENCORE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-WestJet and Hong Kong Airlines announce code-share
* WestJet Airlines Ltd - two carriers are building on an existing interline agreement put in place earlier this year
BRIEF-WestJet Airlines Ltd says August traffic results with a load factor of 90.6 pct, an increase of 4.1 pct points year over year
* WestJet Airlines Ltd - August 2017 traffic results with a load factor of 90.6 per cent, an increase of 4.1 percentage points year over year
WestJet aims to lure Canadians from U.S. airlines with no-frills carrier
MONTREAL WestJet Airlines Ltd's planned ultra-low-cost carrier will target Canadian passengers who currently cross the border into the United States for cheaper fares, the company's chief financial officer said on Wednesday.
BRIEF-Westjet airlines will begin serving Denver International Airport daily from Calgary International Airport
* Will begin serving Denver International Airport (DEN) daily from Calgary International Airport (YYC) starting March 8, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Westjet reports July load factor of 85.6 per cent
* July 2017 ASMs 2.79 billion versus 2.63 billion in July 2016
BRIEF-Westjet Airlines Ltd announceS changes to its flex fare
* Westjet Airlines Ltd - announced changes to its flex fare, eliminating domestic change and cancel fees for any travel booked in the fare bundle Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: