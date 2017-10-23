BRIEF-Vantiv enters into transaction agreement with Fifth Third Bank * On August 7, entered into a transaction agreement with Fifth Third Bank - SEC filing​

Worldpay granted second deadline extension for Vantiv deal LONDON, Aug 8 British payments firms Worldpay said on Tuesday that the deadline for its long-awaited deal with U.S. suitor Vantiv has been pushed back by yet another four days as the two companies need more time to reach a final agreement.

U.S. card firm Vantiv goes global with $10 billion Worldpay buy U.S. credit card processor Vantiv agreed to buy Britain's Worldpay for 7.7 billion pounds ($10 billion) on Wednesday in a move expected to trigger further deals. |

Worldpay says agreed to be taken over by Vantiv in $10 bln deal Worldpay Group Plc, Britain's largest payment processor, said on Wednesday that it had agreed to be bought by U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc in a deal valuing it at 7.7 billion pounds ($9.95 billion).

BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co says does not intend to make offer for Worldpay * Announces that it does not intend to make an offer for Worldpay

Worldpay says agreed to be taken over by Vantiv in $10 bln deal July 5 Worldpay Group Plc, Britain's largest payment processor said it had agreed to terms of a potential merger with U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc in a deal worth 7.7 billion pounds ($9.95 billion), excluding debt.

