Worldpay Group PLC (WPG.L)
405.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
405.00
--
--
--
--
13,742,273
435.38
255.70
Wed, Oct 4 2017
BRIEF-Worldpay invests in fraud prevention firm Featurespace
* Worldpay, a leader in global payments, is pleased to announce that it has participated in featurespace limited's ("featurespace") latest £16.5m funding round as a new investor
BRIEF-Vantiv enters into transaction agreement with Fifth Third Bank
* On August 7, entered into a transaction agreement with Fifth Third Bank - SEC filing
Worldpay granted second deadline extension for Vantiv deal
LONDON, Aug 8 British payments firms Worldpay said on Tuesday that the deadline for its long-awaited deal with U.S. suitor Vantiv has been pushed back by yet another four days as the two companies need more time to reach a final agreement.
U.S. card firm Vantiv goes global with $10 billion Worldpay buy
U.S. credit card processor Vantiv agreed to buy Britain's Worldpay for 7.7 billion pounds ($10 billion) on Wednesday in a move expected to trigger further deals. | Video
Worldpay says agreed to be taken over by Vantiv in $10 bln deal
Worldpay Group Plc, Britain's largest payment processor, said on Wednesday that it had agreed to be bought by U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc in a deal valuing it at 7.7 billion pounds ($9.95 billion).
UPDATE 2-U.S. card firm Vantiv goes global with $10 bln Worldpay buy
* Deal to trigger further consolidation- analysts (Adds analyst comments, details, context, updates shares)
BRIEF-JPMorgan Chase & Co says does not intend to make offer for Worldpay
* Announces that it does not intend to make an offer for Worldpay
Worldpay says agreed to be taken over by Vantiv in $10 bln deal
July 5 Worldpay Group Plc, Britain's largest payment processor said it had agreed to terms of a potential merger with U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc in a deal worth 7.7 billion pounds ($9.95 billion), excluding debt.
BRIEF-Worldpay agrees terms of possible offer with Vantiv
* Vantiv Inc and Worldpay Group Plc agree to key terms of possible offer
Worldpay to back takeover from U.S. credit card tech firm Vantiv: Sky News
Worldpay Group Plc , Britain's largest payment processor is "close to" recommending a takeover offer from U.S. credit card technology firm Vantiv Inc , Sky News reported citing sources.
- Washington Prime Group: From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor, An Update
- Hotel REIT Opportunity, 12% FFO Yield, Insiders Are Buying
- How To Get 6.3% Dividends From REITs At Low Cost
- The A-Team: End Of September 2017 Review
- Dividend Sensei's Portfolio Update 5: My First 2 Sales And 7 Undervalued Stocks Worth Buying Right Now
- Greedy When Others Are Fearful: Why One Of These 3 High Yield Dividend Stocks Could Make You A Fortune