Edition:
India

Westport Fuel Systems Inc (WPRT.TO)

WPRT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

4.48CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
$4.48
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
162,730
52-wk High
$5.11
52-wk Low
$1.10

Select another date:

Wed, Aug 30 2017

BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems to repay existing 9 pct debentures at maturity

* Westport Fuel Systems Inc says terminated tender offer for Westport Fuel Systems 9% unsecured subordinated non-convertible debentures

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems provides Q2 2017 revenue guidance

* Westport Fuel Systems provides Q2 2017 revenue guidance and pro forma cash summary

BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems proposes offering of common shares

* Intends to offer and sell common shares in an underwritten public offering

BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems appoints new director

* Westport Fuel Systems Inc - appointment of Daniel Hancock increases number of directors from eight to nine Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems closes sale of some assets

* Westport fuel systems closes the second divestiture action of the industrial group for $17.5 million usd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Westport Fuel Systems Q1 loss per share $0.12 from continuing operations

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.16, revenue view $77.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Select another date:

Market Views

» More WPRT.TO Market Views