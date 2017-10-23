BRIEF-ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center * ExxonMobil expanding New Jersey research and engineering center

CORRECTED-ExxonMobil opens 3rd cogeneration power plant in Singapore SINGAPORE, Oct 12 U.S. oil major ExxonMobil officially opened its third cogeneration power plant in Singapore on Thursday on the site of its Jurong refinery, increasing its total cogeneration capacity in the city-state by nearly a quarter.

BRIEF-Exxonmobil exec says might look at deep water and gas in India * Exxonmobil exec says looking at terms under the new oil and gas blocks bidding regime to evaluate investments in India

Exxon shuts two subsea production systems ahead of Tropical Storm Nate HOUSTON, Oct 6 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Friday it has stopped oil production at its Julia and Hadrian South subsea production systems in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

Exxon evacuating staff from U.S. Gulf platform ahead of Nate HOUSTON, Oct 5 Exxon Mobil Corp said on Thursday it is evacuating all staff from its Lena platform in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico ahead of Tropical Storm Nate.

BRIEF-ExxonMobil announces fifth discovery offshore Guyana * ExxonMobil - ‍well encounters a reservoir of 75 feet of high-quality, oil-bearing sandstone​

BRIEF-NAM to sell 18 percent of Noordgastransport to SL Capital * Shell, Exxon joint venture NAM to sell its 18 stake in North Sea gas pipeline Noordgastransport to Scotland's SL Capital, FD newspaper reports

Exxon's big bet on Brazil oil could signal major pre-salt role RIO DE JANEIRO/HOUSTON, Sept 28 Exxon Mobil Corp's big bet on Brazil's offshore Campos basin shows its willingness to pay up to replenish its reserves and may pave the way for hefty bids in October auctions in the country's rich pre-salt areas, analysts said.