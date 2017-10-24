Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS)
353.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Rs-3.90 (-1.09%)
Rs357.80
Rs358.00
Rs364.55
Rs351.00
9,451,524
11,062,894
Rs382.90
Rs218.11
Mon, Oct 16 2017
BRIEF-Yes Bank approves issue of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds worth 30 bln rupees
* Says approved issue of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds worth 30 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2gngB3d) Further company coverage:
MEDIA-India's Yes Bank cut 2,500 jobs citing redundancy, poor performance and digitisation - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
MEDIA-India's ReNew Power Ventures raises $50 mln in debt from Yes Bank - Mint
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Yes Bank seeks members' nod for 1:5 stock split
* Seeks members' nod for 1:5 stock split Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlsk5p Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Yes Bank says co included in FTSE4Good Emerging Index
* Says Yes Bank included in FTSE4Good Emerging Index Source text [YES BANK included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index . The selection reinforces YES BANK's position as a global sustainability leader in India, with strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance . YES BANK is the first and only Indian Bank to be selected in both FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index - Emerging Markets] Further company coverage:
Indian shares scale new highs; Yes Bank, HCL Tech gain on upbeat Q1
July 27 - Indian shares hit a record high for a third straight session on Thursday as upbeat results from Yes Bank Ltd and HCL Technologies and a rally in Asian shares lifted investor sentiment.
BUZZ-India's Yes Bank hits all-time high on upbeat Q1, asset quality
** Shares of Yes Bank rise as much as 4.1 pct to a record high of 1,782.5 rupees
BRIEF-India's Yes Bank says does not expect any major impact on asset quality
July 26 Yes Bank Ltd Chief Executive Rana Kapoor says:
Yes Bank first-quarter net profit beats estimates; bad loan ratio falls
Yes Bank reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates, helped by higher interest and fee income.
BRIEF-India's Yes Bank June-qtr net profit up 32 pct
* June quarter net profit 9.66 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.32 billion rupees year ago