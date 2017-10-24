MEDIA-India's Yes Bank cut 2,500 jobs citing redundancy, poor performance and digitisation - Economic Times - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's ReNew Power Ventures raises $50 mln in debt from Yes Bank - Mint - Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Yes Bank seeks members' nod for 1:5 stock split * Seeks members' nod for 1:5 stock split Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlsk5p Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yes Bank says co included in FTSE4Good Emerging Index * Says Yes Bank included in FTSE4Good Emerging Index Source text [YES BANK included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index . The selection reinforces YES BANK's position as a global sustainability leader in India, with strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance . YES BANK is the first and only Indian Bank to be selected in both FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index - Emerging Markets] Further company coverage:

Indian shares scale new highs; Yes Bank, HCL Tech gain on upbeat Q1 July 27 - Indian shares hit a record high for a third straight session on Thursday as upbeat results from Yes Bank Ltd and HCL Technologies and a rally in Asian shares lifted investor sentiment.

BUZZ-India's Yes Bank hits all-time high on upbeat Q1, asset quality ** Shares of Yes Bank rise as much as 4.1 pct to a record high of 1,782.5 rupees

BRIEF-India's Yes Bank says does not expect any major impact on asset quality July 26 Yes Bank Ltd Chief Executive Rana Kapoor says:

Yes Bank first-quarter net profit beats estimates; bad loan ratio falls Yes Bank reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates, helped by higher interest and fee income.