Edition:
India

Yes Bank Ltd (YESB.NS)

YESB.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

353.90INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-3.90 (-1.09%)
Prev Close
Rs357.80
Open
Rs358.00
Day's High
Rs364.55
Day's Low
Rs351.00
Volume
9,451,524
Avg. Vol
11,062,894
52-wk High
Rs382.90
52-wk Low
Rs218.11

Mon, Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-Yes Bank approves issue of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds worth 30 bln rupees ‍​

* Says approved issue of Basel III compliant additional tier 1 bonds worth 30 billion rupees ‍​ Source text: (http://bit.ly/2gngB3d) Further company coverage:

MEDIA-India's Yes Bank cut 2,500 jobs citing redundancy, poor performance and digitisation - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

MEDIA-India's ReNew Power Ventures raises $50 mln in debt from Yes Bank - Mint

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Yes Bank seeks members' nod for 1:5 stock split

* Seeks members' nod for 1:5 stock split Source text: http://bit.ly/2vlsk5p Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Yes Bank says co included in FTSE4Good Emerging Index

* Says Yes Bank included in FTSE4Good Emerging Index Source text [YES BANK included in the FTSE4Good Emerging Index . The selection reinforces YES BANK's position as a global sustainability leader in India, with strong Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance . YES BANK is the first and only Indian Bank to be selected in both FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Dow Jones Sustainability Index - Emerging Markets] Further company coverage:

Indian shares scale new highs; Yes Bank, HCL Tech gain on upbeat Q1

July 27 - Indian shares hit a record high for a third straight session on Thursday as upbeat results from Yes Bank Ltd and HCL Technologies and a rally in Asian shares lifted investor sentiment.

BUZZ-India's Yes Bank hits all-time high on upbeat Q1, asset quality

** Shares of Yes Bank rise as much as 4.1 pct to a record high of 1,782.5 rupees

BRIEF-India's Yes Bank says does not expect any major impact on asset quality

July 26 Yes Bank Ltd Chief Executive Rana Kapoor says:

Yes Bank first-quarter net profit beats estimates; bad loan ratio falls

Yes Bank reported a 32 percent rise in quarterly profit, beating estimates, helped by higher interest and fee income.

BRIEF-India's Yes Bank June-qtr net profit up 32 pct

* June quarter net profit 9.66 billion rupees versus net profit of 7.32 billion rupees year ago

