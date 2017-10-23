Edition:
India

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE.NS)

ZEE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

491.65INR
3:51pm IST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.30 (+0.47%)
Prev Close
Rs489.35
Open
Rs492.80
Day's High
Rs500.80
Day's Low
Rs485.05
Volume
4,161,942
Avg. Vol
2,129,634
52-wk High
Rs560.00
52-wk Low
Rs427.65

Select another date:

Fri, Oct 6 2017

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises to buy 9X Media, its units for about 1.60 bln rupees

* Says ‍approved acquisition of 100% equity stake in 9X Media Private Limited and its subsidiaries​

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sony Pictures Networks India conclude closure of deal

* Co, Sony Pictures Networks India concluded closure of deal upon receipt of remittance of $36.3 million from SPNI

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr profit up about 16 pct

* June quarter consol net profit 2.51 billion rupees versus profit of 2.17 billion rupees

BRIEF-India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises appoints Bharat Kedia as CFO

* Says approved corporate restructuring proposal relating to domestic units of co‍​ Source text - http://bit.ly/2vAANRG Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises completes acquisition of India Webportal Pvt

* Says completed acquisition of 100% equity stake in India Webportal Private Limited Source text - http://bit.ly/2uo96Nq Further company coverage:

MEDIA-India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises in final leg of negotiations to buy 9X Media - Economic Times

- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises says no proposal relating to acquisition stake in Alt Balaji

* Zee Entertainment Enterprises clarifies on news item "Balaji Telefilms mulls selling up to 26 pct stake in Alt Balaji, in talks with Zee Entertainment Enterprises"

BUZZ-India's Zee Entertainment hits over 2-mth high; chart signals further upside

** Shares of Zee Entertainment Ltd rises 2.73 pct to 545 rupees, its highest since May 11

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises acquires balance 51 pct stake in Fly-By-Wire International

* Says acquired balance 51 percent stake in Fly-By-Wire International for INR 14 million

BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves acquisition of balance 49 pct stake in India Webportal

* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million

Select another date:

Market Views

» More ZEE.NS Market Views