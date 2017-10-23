Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE.NS)
491.65INR
3:51pm IST
Rs2.30 (+0.47%)
Rs489.35
Rs492.80
Rs500.80
Rs485.05
4,161,942
2,129,634
Rs560.00
Rs427.65
Fri, Oct 6 2017
BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises to buy 9X Media, its units for about 1.60 bln rupees
* Says approved acquisition of 100% equity stake in 9X Media Private Limited and its subsidiaries
BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises, Sony Pictures Networks India conclude closure of deal
* Co, Sony Pictures Networks India concluded closure of deal upon receipt of remittance of $36.3 million from SPNI
BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises June-qtr profit up about 16 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 2.51 billion rupees versus profit of 2.17 billion rupees
BRIEF-India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises appoints Bharat Kedia as CFO
* Says approved corporate restructuring proposal relating to domestic units of co Source text - http://bit.ly/2vAANRG Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises completes acquisition of India Webportal Pvt
* Says completed acquisition of 100% equity stake in India Webportal Private Limited Source text - http://bit.ly/2uo96Nq Further company coverage:
MEDIA-India's Zee Entertainment Enterprises in final leg of negotiations to buy 9X Media - Economic Times
- Note: Reuters has not verified this story and does not vouch for its accuracy
BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises says no proposal relating to acquisition stake in Alt Balaji
* Zee Entertainment Enterprises clarifies on news item "Balaji Telefilms mulls selling up to 26 pct stake in Alt Balaji, in talks with Zee Entertainment Enterprises"
BUZZ-India's Zee Entertainment hits over 2-mth high; chart signals further upside
** Shares of Zee Entertainment Ltd rises 2.73 pct to 545 rupees, its highest since May 11
BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises acquires balance 51 pct stake in Fly-By-Wire International
* Says acquired balance 51 percent stake in Fly-By-Wire International for INR 14 million
BRIEF-Zee Entertainment Enterprises approves acquisition of balance 49 pct stake in India Webportal
* Approved acquisition of balance 49 percent stake in india webportal for INR equivalent of $30.7 million