Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZUAR.NS)
ZUAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
589.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs98.30 (+20.00%)
Prev Close
Rs491.55
Open
Rs491.55
Day's High
Rs589.85
Day's Low
Rs485.15
Volume
1,308,881
Avg. Vol
93,055
52-wk High
Rs589.85
52-wk Low
Rs185.00
BRIEF-India's Zuari Agro Chemicals Sept-qtr profit rises
* Sept quarter net profit 535.2 million rupees versus 133.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Zuari Agro Chemicals seeks shareholders' nod for appointing Sunil Sethy as MD
* Seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Sunil Sethy as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2xYSfAs Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Zuari Agro Chemicals posts June-qtr profit
* June quarter net profit 2.7 million rupees versus loss 400.5 million rupees year ago
