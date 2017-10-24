Edition:
India

Zuari Agro Chemicals Ltd (ZUAR.NS)

ZUAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

589.85INR
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs98.30 (+20.00%)
Prev Close
Rs491.55
Open
Rs491.55
Day's High
Rs589.85
Day's Low
Rs485.15
Volume
1,308,881
Avg. Vol
93,055
52-wk High
Rs589.85
52-wk Low
Rs185.00

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 23 2017

BRIEF-India's Zuari Agro Chemicals Sept-qtr profit rises

* Sept quarter net profit 535.2 million rupees versus 133.9 million rupees year ago

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Zuari Agro Chemicals seeks shareholders' nod for appointing Sunil Sethy as MD

* Seeks shareholders' nod for appointment of Sunil Sethy as MD Source text: http://bit.ly/2xYSfAs Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Zuari Agro Chemicals posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter net profit 2.7 million rupees versus loss 400.5 million rupees year ago

Select another date:

Market Views

» More ZUAR.NS Market Views