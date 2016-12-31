Name Description

Tin Hoi Ng Mr. Ng Tin Hoi (Stephen) serves as Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited. Mr Ng joined the Company in 1981. He has been Managing Director of the Company since 1989 and became Chairman in 2015. He also serves as a member and the chairman of the Company’s Nomination Committee and as a member of the Company’s Remuneration Committee. Among other listed companies in Hong Kong and Singapore, he is deputy chairman of Wheelock and Company Limited (“Wheelock”), holding company of the Company, chairman of Harbour Centre Development Limited (“HCDL”), i-CABLE Communications Limited (“i-CABLE“), Joyce Boutique Holdings Limited (“JBHL”) and Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Limited (“WPSL”), as well as a non-executive director of Hotel Properties Limited (a publicly listed associate of Wheelock). He formerly served as a non-executive director of Greentown China Holdings Limited (“Greentown”) (a company publicly listed in Hong Kong) until his resignation effective in March 2015. Mr Ng was born in Hong Kong in 1952 and grew up in Hong Kong. He attended Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, U.S.A. and the University of Bonn, Germany, from 1971 to 1975, and graduated with a major in mathematics. He is deputy chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and a council member of the Employers’ Federation of Hong Kong.

Yiu Cheung Tsui Mr. Paul Yiu Cheung Tsui, FCCA, FCPA, FCMA, CGMA, FCIS, CGA-Canada, serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, Group Chief Financial Officer of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited., effective May 2015. He joined the Wheelock/Wharf group in 1996 and became a director of Wheelock in 1998. Among various other subsidiaries of the Company of which he serves as a director, he is a director of publicly listed i-CABLE. He is also a director of publicly listed JBHL, as well as vice chairman of Wheelock Properties Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wheelock. He formerly served as a director of HCDL and WPSL (a publicly listed subsidiary of Wheelock) until his resignations in August 2015; and also a non-executive director of Greentown until his resignation in July 2015. He is currently a general committee member of the Employers’ Federation of Hong Kong (“EFHK”) and chairman of the EFHK’s “Property & Construction” functional group.

On Kiu Chow Mr. Andrew On Kiu Chow serves as Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited., with effect from May 2015. Mr Chow has been a Director of the Company since July 2011 and become Deputy Chairman in May 2015. Among various other subsidiaries of the Company of which he serves as a director, he is chairman of Wharf China Development Limited with responsibility to oversee the Group’s development property business in Mainland China. He joined the Group in 2006. Mr Chow has extensive experience in the finance and property sectors in Hong Kong and Mainland China, and formerly held senior executive positions in Tian An China Investment Limited and Next Media Limited. He is a graduate of The University of Hong Kong where he obtained his bachelor’s degree in Social Sciences. He is also an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Economic Times Holdings Limited, publicly listed in Hong Kong. He was formerly a non-executive director and vice chairman of Greentown from March 2015 to July 2015.

Yuk Fong Lee Ms. Doreen Yuk Fong Lee serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited., effective May 2015. Among various other subsidiaries of the Company of which she serves as a director, she is chairman and senior managing director of Wharf Estates Limited and Wharf China Estates Limited with responsibility to oversee the Group’s portfolio of investment properties in Hong Kong and Mainland China. She was formerly a director of HCDL (a publicly listed subsidiary of the Company) from July 2010 to July 2012. Ms Lee is a graduate of The University of Hong Kong where she obtained her bachelor’s degree in Arts (Hon). She is also a director of JBHL, publicly listed in Hong Kong.

Kwok Pong Chan Mr. Chan Kwok Pong serves as Executive Director of the Company. Mr Chan joined the Group in 1993 and has been a Director of the Company since May 2015. He has been involved in various property development projects of the Group in both China and Hong Kong. He is an executive director of Wharf China Development Limited and Wharf China Estates Limited, both wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. He is now working on the Group’s China Development Property strategy as well as to oversee the Group’s massive China Investment Property construction projects. He was formerly a director of HCDL, a publicly listed subsidiary of the Company, from April 2013 to May 2015. Mr Chan graduated from the Polytechnic University of Hong Kong with Associateship in Civil & Structural Engineering. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers as well as the Institution of Civil Engineers, UK and also a chartered engineer of the Engineering Council UK.

Yen Thean Leng Ms. Yen Thean Leng, BSc (Hons), MRICS, MHKIS, RPS, serves as Executive Director of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited. She joined the Group in 2004. Among various other subsidiaries of the Company of which she serves as a director, she is an executive director of Wharf Estates Limited with responsibility to, inter alia, manage the Group’s core investment properties in Hong Kong, namely, Harbour City, Times Square and Plaza Hollywood. She was formerly a director of HCDL from July 2012 to April 2013. Ms Leng is a chartered surveyor and holds a Bachelor Degree in Land Management with first class honors and has extensive experience in the real estate industry.

Chung Ying Hui Mr. Kevin Chung Ying Hui, CPA, serves as Company Secretary of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited. He has been a professional accountant since 1986. He is presently a fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He joined Wheelock and Company Limited (which is the ultimate holding company of the Company) group in 1986, and has been in continuous employment of the Wheelock/Wharf Group since then. He is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company.

Siu Kee Au Mr. Siu Kee (Alexander) Au, OBE, ACA, FCCA, FCPA, AAIA, FCIB, FHKIB, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited., since October 22, 2012. He also serves as a member of the Audit Committee. A banker by profession, he was the chief executive officer of Hang Seng Bank Limited from October 1993 to March 1998 and of Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited in Singapore from September 1998 to April 2002. Currently, Mr Au is the chairman and non-executive director of Henderson Sunlight Asset Management Limited, being the manager of the publicly-listed Sunlight Real Estate Investment Trust. He is also an independent non-executive director of Henderson Investment Limited, and a non-executive director of two other companies, namely, Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited and Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited, all publicly-listed in Hong Kong. Mr Au was formerly an independent non-executive director of Wheelock, which is the Company’s holding company, from September 2002 to October 2012 and of Henderson Land Development Company Limited from December 2012 to June 2015, both publicly listed in Hong Kong. Mr Au has been appointed as a member of the Finance Committee of The Independent Schools Foundation Limited with effect from 5 December 2016. An accountant by training, Mr Au is a Chartered Accountant as well as a fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, The Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Kwan Yiu Chen Prof. Dr. Kwan Yiu (Edward) Chen, Ph.D., GBS, CBE, JP, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited., since July 24, 2002. He was the president of Lingnan University in Hong Kong from September 1995 to August 2007. He is an honorary professor of the Open University of Hong Kong and a distinguished fellow of the Hong Kong Institute for the Humanities and Social Sciences at The University of Hong Kong. He is now a member of the board of director of the Hong Kong Institute for Monetary Research of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Chairman of HKU SPACE. He was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1991 to 1992, and a member of the Executive Council of Hong Kong from 1992 to 1997. He is a director of a publicly-listed company in Hong Kong, namely, First Pacific Company Limited. He was formerly a director of publicly listed Asia Satellite Telecommunications Holdings Limited. Professor Chen was educated at The University of Hong Kong (Bachelor of Arts and Master of Social Sciences) and Oxford University (Doctor of Philosophy). He was appointed a Justice of the Peace in 1993 and awarded a CBE in 1995. In 2003, he was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Hong Kong SAR Government.

Kang Fang Hon. Vincent Kang Fang, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited., since 1993. Mr Fang is currently the Honorary Chairman of the Liberal Party. He is a non-official member of Commission on Strategic Development of the Hong Kong SAR Central Policy Unit and of the Commercial Properties Committee of Housing Department. He is also a director of The Federation of Hong Kong Garment Manufacturers. Mr Fang served as a member of Legislative Council representing Wholesale and Retail in Functional Constituency since 2004 until his retirement in September 2016. He also served as chairman of Hospital Governing Committee of Princess Margaret Hospital and Kwai Chung Hospital, advisor of the Quality Tourism Services Association, a functional constituency representative for retail and wholesale of Hong Kong Retail Management Association and a member of the Hospital Authority, Hong Kong Tourism Board, the Operations Review Committee of the Independent Commission Against Corruption and the Airport Authority of Hong Kong. Mr Fang is a graduate of North Carolina State University where he obtained both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Science of Textiles Engineering. He was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star in 2008 and the Gold Bauhinia Star in 2016 by the Hong Kong SAR Government. He is also a Justice of the Peace.

Hans Jebsen Mr. Hans Michael Jebsen, BBS, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited., since 2001. He also serves as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee, Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee. He is the chairman of Jebsen and Company Limited and also a non-executive director of publicly-listed Hysan Development Company Limited. He currently holds a number of public offices, namely, a trustee of World Wide Fund for Nature Hong Kong, the vice chairman and a board member of the Asian Cultural Council Board of Trustees, affiliate of the Rockefeller Brothers Fund, New York; a member of the Advisory Council of the Business School of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and a member of Hong Kong-Europe Business Council of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, Advisory Council as well as Board of Trustees of Asia Society Hong Kong Center and Advisory Board of the Hong Kong Red Cross. After schooling in Germany and Denmark, he received a two-year banking education in Germany and the UK and studied Business Administration at the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland from 1978 to 1981. Mr Jebsen was awarded the Bronze Bauhinia Star by the Hong Kong SAR Government in 2001, made a Knight of the Dannebrog by receiving the Silver Cross of the Order of Dannebrog by H. M. The Queen of Denmark in 2006, was awarded the Merit Cross of the Order of the Merit of the Federal Republic of Germany in 2008 and received the title “Hofjægermester” by H. M. The Queen of Denmark in January 2011. In 2014, Mr Jebsen was awarded the Knight of 1st Class of the Order of Dannebrog, Denmark. Since 2015, he has also been a member of the Operations Review Committee of the Independent Commission Against Corruption. In 2015, Mr Jebsen was also awarded Doctor of Business Administration honoris causa of The Hong Kong University of Science & Technology.

Elizabeth Law Ms. Elizabeth Law is Additional Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. She graduated from McGill University, Canada in 1976. She is currently a managing director of Law & Partners CPA Limited, and a partner of Stephen Law & Company. Ms. Law is a Certified Public Accountants (Practising) in Hong Kong, a member of the Chartered Professional Accountants Canada, a fellow member of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, a fellow member of Certified Public Accountants Australia, and a certified tax adviser in Hong Kong. Ms. Law served as President of The Society of Chinese Accountants & Auditors, a council member of Hong Kong Institute of Certified Accountants, and the founding president of Association of Woman Accountants (Hong Kong) Limited. In 2009, she was awarded the HKSAR Government Justice of Peace, and is a member of the Eleventh Guangdong Provincial Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. Currently, Ms. Law is an INED of Sunwah Kingsway Capital Holdings Limited and Clifford Modern Living Holdings Limited, both listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange; Sunwah International Limited, publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. She was formerly an INED of China Vanke Co., Ltd, which is listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, during the period from August 2012 to June 2017.

David Turnbull Mr. David Muir Turnbull serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited. Mr Turnbull graduated from Cambridge University in 1976 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and subsequently earned a Master of Arts degree. He joined the Swire Group upon graduation and held various senior management positions with international responsibilities covering aviation, shipping and property during his 30 years’ service thereof. He was appointed as a director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited in 1994 and took up the positions of deputy managing director in 1994, managing director in 1996 and deputy chairman and chief executive in 1998 before his appointment as chairman in 2005. He is also the former chairman of Swire Pacific Limited from January 2005 to January 2006, and of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited from March 1995 to August 2006. He was formerly an Independent Non-executive Director of Sands China Ltd. from October 2009 to March 2016. Mr Turnbull is currently executive chairman of Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, being publicly-listed in Hong Kong. He also serves as a non-executive director of Green Dragon Gas Limited and Greka Drilling Limited, both being companies publicly-listed on London Stock Exchange and Alternative Investment Market, a sub-market of the London Stock Exchange respectively.