Tzar-kai Li Mr. Li (Richard) Tzar Kai serves as Executive Chairman of the Board of Pccw Ltd. He was appointed an Executive Director and the Chairman of PCCW in August 1999. He is the Chairman of PCCW’s Executive Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Board. He is also the Chairman and Chief Executive of the Pacific Century Group, the Executive Chairman and an Executive Director of HKT Limited (HKT) and HKT Management Limited, the trustee-manager of the HKT Trust, the Chairman of HKT’s Executive Committee and a member of HKT’s Nomination Committee, an Executive Director and the Chairman of Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited (PCPD), the Chairman of PCPD’s Executive Committee, a member of PCPD’s Remuneration Committee and Nomination Committee, the Chairman and an Executive Director of Singapore-based Pacific Century Regional Developments Limited (PCRD), and the Chairman of PCRD’s Executive Committee. Mr Li is an Independent Non-Executive Director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. He is also a member of the Center for Strategic and International Studies’ International Councillors’ Group in Washington, D.C., and a member of the Global Information Infrastructure Commission. Mr Li was awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award by the Cable & Satellite Broadcasting Association of Asia in November 2011.

Yimin Lu Mr. Lu Yimin serves as Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Pccw Ltd. He a Non-Executive Director of PCCW in May 2008. He was appointed Deputy Chairman in November 2011 and is a member of PCCW’s Executive Committee. He is also a Non-Executive Director of HKT Limited (HKT) and HKT Management Limited, the trustee-manager of the HKT Trust, and a member of HKT’s Remuneration Committee, Nomination Committee and Executive Committee. Mr Lu is an Executive Director and President of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited. He is General Manager and Vice Chairman of China United Network Communications Group Company Limited. He is also a Director and President of China United Network Communications Limited and a Director and President of China United Network Communications Corporation Limited. Mr Lu joined China Network Communications Group Corporation (CNC) in December 2007, serving as senior management. Prior to joining CNC, Mr Lu was a member of the Secretary Bureau of the General Office of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee, serving as the Deputy Director and the Director of the Information Processing Office since 1992, Secretary at deputy director general level since 2001 and Secretary at director general level since 2005. Mr Lu is a researcher level senior engineer and has extensive experience in government administration and business management. He graduated from Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 1985 with a bachelor’s degree in computer science and then was awarded a master’s degree in public administration by the John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University in the United States.

Hon Hing Hui Ms. Hui (Susanna) Hon Hing is Group Chief Financial Officer, Executive Director of Pccw Ltd. She was appointed an Executive Director of PCCW in May 2010. She is a member of PCCW’s Executive Committee. She has been the Group Chief Financial Officer of PCCW since April 2007 and holds directorships in various PCCW group companies. She is also an Executive Director of HKT Limited (HKT) and HKT Management Limited, the trustee-manager of the HKT Trust. Ms Hui is a member of HKT’s Executive Committee and the Group Chief Financial Officer of HKT. Prior to her appointment as the Group Chief Financial Officer of PCCW, Ms Hui was the Director of Group Finance of PCCW from September 2006 to April 2007. Before that, Ms Hui was the Director of Finance of PCCW, with responsibility for the telecommunications services sector and regulatory accounting. Ms Hui was the Chief Financial Officer of Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited from July 2009 to November 2011. Prior to joining Cable & Wireless HKT Limited (which was subsequently acquired by PCCW) in September 1999, Ms Hui was the chief financial officer of a listed company engaged in hotel and property investment and management. Ms Hui graduated with a bachelor’s degree in social sciences from the University of Hong Kong with first class honours. She is a qualified accountant and a member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Bernadette Mak Lomas Ms. Lomas Bernadette Mak is Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of the Company., since August 15, 2016. She is also the Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of HKT Management Limited (the trustee-manager of the HKT Trust) and HKT. All directors have access to the advice and services of the company secretary, who is responsible for ensuring that the board procedures are followed, advising the Board on all corporate governance matters, and arranging induction programs including briefings on the general and specific duties of directors under legal and regulatory requirements for newly appointed directors. The company secretary facilitates the induction and professional development of directors.

Srinivas Gangaiah Mr. Srinivas Bangalore Gangaiah is Group Managing Director, Executive Director of PCCW Limited. He was appointed an Executive Director and Group Managing Director of PCCW effective from July 2014. He is a member of PCCW’s Executive Committee and holds directorships in certain PCCW group companies. He is also a Non-Executive Director of HKT Limited and HKT Management Limited, the trustee-manager of the HKT Trust. He is also an Alternate Director to Sir David Ford, a Non-Executive Director of PCCW, in certain FWD group companies controlled by Mr Li Tzar Kai, Richard, the Chairman of PCCW. Mr Srinivas holds a degree in mechanical engineering from Bangalore University, India, and has participated in executive programs at Wharton Business School, US, and Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIMA), India. Prior to joining PCCW, Mr Srinivas has worked for the last 15 years with Infosys Group, where his last role was the President and Whole-time Director of Infosys Limited. He has also acted as Chairman of the board of Infosys Lodestone and a member of the board of Infosys Sweden. Prior to that, Mr Srinivas worked for 14 years with Asea Brown Boveri Group, where he held several leadership positions. Mr Srinivas has been on the panel of judges for the European Business Awards (EBA) for three consecutive years and is a frequent speaker at academic institutions such as INSEAD and Saïd Business School, Oxford.

Chi Hong Lee Mr. Lee (Robert) Chi Hong serves as Executive Director of Pccw Ltd., since September 2002. He was appointed an Executive Director of PCCW in September 2002. He is a member of PCCW’s Executive Committee and is a Director of certain PCCW subsidiaries. He is also an Executive Director, the Chief Executive Officer and Deputy Chairman of Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited (PCPD) and a member of PCPD’s Executive Committee. Mr Lee was previously an Executive Director of Sino Land Company Limited (Sino Land), at which his responsibilities included sales, finance, acquisitions, investor relations, marketing and property management. Prior to joining Sino Land, Mr Lee was a senior partner at Deacons in Hong Kong, where he specialized in banking, property development, corporate finance and dispute resolution in Hong Kong and mainland China. Before that, he was a solicitor with the London firm Pritchard Englefield & Tobin. He was enrolled as a solicitor in the United Kingdom in 1979 and admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1980. Mr Lee became a Notary Public in Hong Kong in 1991. Mr Lee had also served as a member of the panel of arbitrators of the China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade in Beijing. Mr Lee is a member of the International Council of the Louvre as well as Ambassador for the Louvre in China. He graduated from Cornell University in the United States in 1975 with a bachelor’s degree in political science.

Fushen Li Mr. Li Fushen is Non-Executive Director of Pccw Ltd., since July 9, 2007. He became a Non-Executive Director of PCCW in July 2007 and is a member of the Nomination Committee of the Board. He is also a Non-Executive Director of HKT Limited (HKT) and HKT Management Limited, the trustee-manager of the HKT Trust and is a member of HKT’s Regulatory Compliance Committee. Mr Li is an Executive Director and Chief Financial Officer of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited (Unicom HK). He is a Director, Deputy General Manager and Chief Accountant of China United Network Communications Group Company Limited. He is also a Director of China United Network Communications Limited and a Director and Senior Vice President of China United Network Communications Corporation Limited. He served as a Senior Vice President of Unicom HK from February 2009 to March 2011. He served as an Executive Director of China Netcom Group Corporation (Hong Kong) Limited (CNC HK) since January 2007 and as Chief Financial Officer of CNC HK since September 2005. He served as Joint Company Secretary of CNC HK from December 2006 to March 2008. Since October 2005, he has served as Chief Accountant of China Network Communications Group Corporation (CNC). From October 2003 to August 2005, he served as General Manager of the Finance Department of CNC. From November 2001 to October 2003, he served as Deputy General Manager of the former Jilin Provincial Telecommunications Company and Jilin Communications Company. Mr Li graduated from the Australian National University with a master’s degree in management in 2004, and from the Jilin Engineering Institute with a degree in engineering management in 1988. Mr Li has worked in the telecommunications industry for a long period of time and has extensive management experience.

Guanglu Shao Mr. Shao Guanglu is the Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a Vice President of (China United Network Communications Group Company Limited# ) and an Executive Director and Senior Vice President of China Unicom (Hong Kong) Limited. He is also a Director of China United Network Communications Limited and a Director and Senior Vice President of China United Network Communications Corporation Limited. Mr Shao joined China United Telecommunications Corporation in February 1995. In December 2008, China United Telecommunications Corporation changed its company name to (China United Network Communications Group Company Limited# ). Mr Shao was Deputy General Manager of Tianjin Branch, Deputy General Manager of Henan Branch, General Manager of Guangxi Branch, as well as General Manager of Human Resources Department of (China United Network Communications Group Company Limited# ). Mr Shao received a bachelor’s degree from Harbin Institute of Technology in 1985, a master’s degree in engineering and a master’s degree in economics from Harbin Institute of Technology in 1988 and 1990, respectively, a master’s degree in management from BI Norwegian Business School in 2002 and a doctor’s degree in management from Nankai University in 2009. Mr Shao has worked in the telecommunications industry for a long period of time and has extensive management experience.

Sze-Wing Tse Mr. Sze-Wing (Edmund) Tse, GBS, serves as Non-Executive Director of Pccw Ltd. He is a Non-Executive Director of PCCW. He was an Independent Non-Executive Director of PCCW from September 2009 to March 2011 and was re-designated to a Non-Executive Director of PCCW in March 2011. He is also a member of the Regulatory Compliance Committee of the Board. Mr Tse is the Non-Executive Chairman and a Non-Executive Director of AIA Group Limited. From 1996 until June 2009, Mr Tse was Director of American International Group, Inc. (AIG) and from until June 2009, he was Senior Vice Chairman – Life Insurance of AIG. From 2000 until June 2009, he was Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of American International Assurance Company, Limited and from 2005 until April 2015, he was the Chairman of The Philippine American Life and General Insurance Company. Mr Tse has held various senior positions and directorships in other AIG companies. Mr Tse is also the Non-Executive Chairman for Asia ex-Japan of PineBridge Investments Asia Limited and a Director of Bridge Holdings Company Limited which are asset management companies owned indirectly by Mr Li Tzar Kai, Richard, the Chairman of PCCW. Mr Tse was a Non-Executive Director of PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited from June 2004 until July 2014. Mr Tse was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2001 in recognition of his outstanding efforts in respect of the development of Hong Kong’s insurance industry. Mr Tse graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Mathematics from the University of Hong Kong (HKU) in 1960. HKU conferred an Honorary Fellowship and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Social Sciences on Mr Tse in 1998 and 2002 respectively. He also obtained diplomas from the College of Insurance and the Graduate School of Business of Stanford University. He has extensive management experience in the insurance market, both in Asia and globally.

Zhe David Wei Mr. Wei (David) Zhe serves as Non-Executive Director of Pccw Ltd. He is a Non-Executive Director of PCCW. He was appointed an Independent Non-Executive Director of PCCW in November 2011 and was re-designated to a Non-Executive Director of PCCW in May 2012. He is also a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board. Mr Wei has over 20 years of experience in both investment and operational management in the People’s Republic of China. Prior to launching Vision Knight Capital (China) Fund I, L.P., a private equity investment fund in 2011, Mr Wei was an executive director and chief executive officer of Alibaba.com Limited, a leading worldwide B2B e-commerce company, for about five years, where he successfully led the company through its initial public offering and listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited in 2007. Alibaba.com Limited was delisted in June 2012. Prior to Alibaba.com Limited, Mr Wei was the president, from 2002 to 2006, and chief financial officer, from 2000 to 2002, of B&Q China, the then subsidiary of Kingfisher plc, a leading home improvement retailer in Europe and Asia. Under Mr Wei’s leadership, B&Q China grew to become China’s largest home improvement retailer. From 2003 to 2006, Mr Wei was also the chief representative for Kingfisher’s China sourcing office, Kingfisher Asia Limited. Prior to that, Mr Wei served as the head of investment banking at Orient Securities Company Limited from 1998 to 2000, and as corporate finance manager at Coopers & Lybrand (now part of PricewaterhouseCoopers) from 1995 to 1998. Mr Wei was a non-executive director of HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and an independent director of 500.com Limited, and was also the vice chairman of China Chain Store & Franchise Association.

David Chance Mr. David Christopher Chance serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of PCCW Limited. He was appointed an Independent Non-Executive Director of PCCW and the Independent Non-Executive Chairman and Director of PCCW Media Limited, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of PCCW in November 2013. Mr Chance is the Non-Executive Chairman of Modern Times Group MTG AB and the Non-Executive Chairman of Top Up TV Ltd. He has significant senior management experience particularly in the area of pay television having been formerly the Executive Chairman of Top Up TV Ltd. between 2003 and 2011 and the Deputy Managing Director of British Sky Broadcasting Group plc between 1993 and 1998. He was also a Non-Executive Director of ITV plc and O2 plc. He graduated with a Bachelor of Arts degree, a Bachelor of Science degree and a Master of Business Administration degree from the University of North Carolina.

David Herzog Mr. David Lawrence Herzog is Non-Executive Independent Director of the Company. Heretired from AIG in April 2016 after seven and a half years as the Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr Herzog joined American General Corporation in February 2000 as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the Life Division. Following AIG’s acquisition of American General in 2001, he was also named Chief Operating Officer for the combined U.S. domestic life insurance companies. He was elected Vice President, Life Insurance for AIG in 2003 before being named Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Global Life Insurance in 2004. In 2005, Mr Herzog was named Comptroller, an office he held until October 2008 when he was appointed to the position from which he retired in 2016. As Chief Financial Officer for AIG, Mr Herzog oversaw the restructuring of the company, including over 50 divestitures, debt reductions and maturity profile rebalancing, repayment of the U.S. Government support with an approximate US$23 billion profit and led the Finance Team Transformation of technology, processes and talent. Prior to joining American General, Mr Herzog held numerous positions at General American Life Insurance Company. He was Chief Financial Officer of GenAmerica Corporation, the parent company of General American Life, Reinsurance Group of America and GenCare Health along with numerous other insurance services companies. Prior to joining General American Life, Mr Herzog was Vice President and Controller for Family Guardian Life, a CitiGroup company and an Audit Supervisor with Coopers & Lybrand. Mr Herzog serves on the board of directors of Ambac Financial Group, Inc. and is Chairman of its Audit Committee. Mr Herzog also serves on the board of directors for MetLife, Inc. and is a member of its Finance and Risk Committee and chairs the Audit Committee. Mr Herzog also serves on the board of directors of DXC Technology and is Chairman of its Audit Committee.

Wayne Lee Mr. Wayne (Bryce) Lee serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of PCCW Ltd., since May 4, 2012. Mr Lee is a managing director of Silver Lake Kraftwerk, an investment firm that provides growth capital in the energy and resource sectors. Previously, he was a managing director of Credit Suisse Group AG (Credit Suisse) in the Investment Banking division, serving as head of the Technology Group for the Americas and as co-head of the Alternative Energy Group. Mr Lee was instrumental in building Credit Suisse’s investment banking franchises in Asia and in cleantech, and was named to Forbes magazine’s “Midas List” of the top 100 technology dealmakers in the world. He was a member of Credit Suisse’s Investment Banking Committee and served on the Managing Director Evaluation Committee. Mr Lee has led numerous transactions for industry leaders in the TMT (telecom, media and technology) and cleantech sectors in the United States and globally. Over his 19 years at Credit Suisse, Mr Lee has executed and advised on over US$88.7 billion capital markets and M&A advisory transactions globally for public and private TMT and cleantech companies. Mr Lee holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Asian Languages from Stanford University.

Kwok Po Li Dr. The Hon. Sir Li (David) Kwok Po, OBE, LLD, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Pccw Ltd. He was appointed a Director of PCCW in October 2000. He was previously a Non-Executive Deputy Chairman of the former Hong Kong-listed Cable & Wireless HKT Limited and served as a Director from November 1987 to August 2000. He is a member of the Remuneration Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Regulatory Compliance Committee of the Board. Sir David is the Chairman and Chief Executive of The Bank of East Asia, Limited. He is an Independent Non-executive Director of Guangdong Investment Limited, The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited, San Miguel Brewery Hong Kong Limited and Vitasoy International Holdings Limited. He is also a Director of Hong Kong Interbank Clearing Limited. He was a Director of CaixaBank, S.A. (listed in Spain) and an Independent Non-executive Director of Armada Holdings Limited (formerly known as SCMP Group Limited). Sir David is a Member of the Council of the Treasury Markets Association. He is Founding Chairman of The Friends of Cambridge University in Hong Kong Limited, Chairman of the Advisory Board of The Salvation Army, Hong Kong and Macau Command and Chairman of the Executive Committee of St. James’ Settlement. He was a Member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong from 1985 to 2012.

Aman Mehta Mr. Aman Mehta serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of Pccw Ltd., since February 10, 2004. He is also an Independent Non-Executive Director of HKT Limited (HKT) and HKT Management Limited, the trustee-manager of the HKT Trust, and the Chairman of HKT’s Nomination Committee. He joined the Board following a distinguished career in the international banking community. Mr Mehta held the position of Chief Executive Officer of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited (HSBC) until December 2003, when he retired. Born in India in 1946, Mr Mehta joined HSBC group in Bombay in 1967. After a number of assignments throughout HSBC group, he was appointed Manager – Corporate Planning at HSBC’s headquarters in Hong Kong in 1985. After a three-year posting to Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, he was appointed Group General Manager in 1991, and General Manager – International the following year, with responsibility for overseas subsidiaries. He subsequently held senior positions in the United States, overseeing HSBC group companies in the Americas and later becoming responsible for HSBC’s operations in the Middle East. In 1998, Mr Mehta was reappointed General Manager – International, after which he became Executive Director International. In 1999, he was appointed Chief Executive Officer, a position he held until retirement. Following his retirement in December 2003, Mr Mehta took up residence in New Delhi. He is an Independent Director on the board of several public companies and institutions in India and internationally. He is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Vedanta Resources plc in the United Kingdom, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Godrej Consumer Products Limited and Wockhardt Limited in Mumbai, India; and Max Financial Services Limited (formerly Max India Limited) and Cairn India Limited in New Delhi, India.

Lars Rodert Mr. Lars Eric Nils Rodert is Independent Non-Executive Director of Pccw Ltd., since November 30, 2012. Mr Rodert is a director of ÖstVa-st Capital Management. He is a director of Brookfield Property Partners L.P.’s General Partner since April 2013 and he served as a director of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.’s Managing General Partner from December 2010 to April 2013. He was a Senior Portfolio Manager for Inter IKEA Treasury in North America and Europe. Prior to this role, he was most recently Chief Investment Officer, Global Equities, at SEB Asset Management and prior to that he was Head of North American Equities at the same firm. Based in Sweden, Mr Rodert has an in depth knowledge of continental European markets and is seasoned in analyzing investment opportunities. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Stockholm University, with a major in finance.