Name Description

Chichung Chan Mr. Chichung Chan is Executive Chairman of the Board of Hang Lung Group Ltd. Mr. Chan joined the Group in 1972, becoming Chairman in 1991. He also serves as Chairman of Hang Lung Properties Limited, the Group’s major publicly listed subsidiary. Mr. Chan is Chairman of the Executive Committee of One Country Two Systems Research Institute, Vice-President of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, Co-Chair of the Board of Asia Society and Chairman of its Hong Kong Center. He is also a former Vice President and former Advisor to China Development Research Foundation in Beijing. Mr. Chan sits on the governing or advisory bodies of several think-tanks and universities, including Peterson Institute for International Economics, The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and University of Southern California, USA, where he received his MBA. Mr. Chan is the brother of Mr. Gerald Chan, a Non-Executive Director of the Company and the father of Mr. Adriel Chan, an Executive Director of the Company.

Peck Lim Chhoa Ms. Peck Lim Chhoa is Company Secretary, General Counsel, Assistant Director - Corporate Affairs of Hang Lung Group Ltd. Ms. Chhoa joined the Group as Company Secretary, General Counsel and Assistant Director – Corporate Affairs in 2011. She is responsible for overseeing the company secretarial, legal and human resources and training functions of the Group. Prior to joining the Group, she was head of the legal department and company secretary of two other companies listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for a number of years. Ms. Chhoa is a solicitor qualified to practice in Hong Kong. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor degree in Law from The University of Hong Kong.

Nan Lok Chen Mr. Nan Lok Chen is Managing Director, Executive Director of Hang Lung Group Ltd. Mr. Chen joined the Company and its major listed subsidiary, Hang Lung Properties Limited, as Managing Director in July 2010. Mr. Chen has more than 30 years of management experience, mostly in the aviation industry, acquiring a wealth of experience in Hong Kong, Mainland China and beyond. Mr. Chen graduated from the University of Hong Kong in 1977 with a Bachelor of Arts degree and holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from the same university.

Adriel Chan Mr. Adriel Wenbwo Chan is an Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chan was appointed to the Board of the Company and of its major listed subsidiary, Hang Lung Properties Limited, on November 19, 2016. He joined the Group in 2010, responsible for leasing and management in Shanghai. Mr. Chan is now mainly responsible for the project departments, including project planning, project construction, cost & controls, and the asset assurance & improvement team, as well as various other initiatives in the Group. Prior to joining the Group, he worked in finance, auditing, and risk management fields. Mr. Chan holds an Executive Master of Business Administration degree jointly awarded by the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University, USA and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Relations from University of Southern California, USA. He is a son of Mr. Ronnie Chan, Chairman of the Group.

Hau Cheong Ho Mr. Hau Cheong Ho is Executive Director of Hang Lung Group Ltd. Mr. Ho joined the Group in 2008 and was appointed to the Board of the Company and of its publicly listed subsidiary, Hang Lung Properties Limited, in September 2010. He is the Chief Financial Officer of the Company and Hang Lung Properties Limited. Mr. Ho possesses more than 30 years of management experience covering a wide range of industries in England, Australia, Hong Kong and Mainland China. He qualified as a chartered accountant in England and Wales and Australia and holds an MBA from the University of Melbourne, Australia and a Bachelor of Commerce Degree in Accounting from the University of Birmingham, UK.

Ka Man Yan Ms. Ka Man Yan serves as Company Secretary of the Company with effect from 3 July 2017. Ms. Yan is a solicitor qualified to practise in Hong Kong. She possesses over 28 years of legal advisory experience in private practice and various multinational corporations. Ms. Yan holds a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws and a Bachelor of Laws degree from The University of Hong Kong. She is also a member of The Law Society of Hong Kong, The Law Society of England & Wales and The Law Society of ACT, Australia.

Lokchung Chan Mr. Lokchung Chan, Ph.D. is Non-Executive Director of Hang Lung Group Ltd. Mr. Chan has been a Director of the Company since 1986. As co-founder of Morningside, Mr. Chan has been active in venture capital and private equity investments since 1987. He also serves on the advisory boards of numerous universities including the University of California, Los Angeles, Harvard University, Fudan University and also the Chair of Overseers Committee of Morningside College, The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Chan received his undergraduate training in engineering at the University of California, Los Angeles, and his Doctor of Science degree from Harvard University. He is a Non-Executive Director of Aduro Biotech, Inc. Mr. Chan is the brother of Mr. Ronnie Chan, Chairman of the Group.

Ka Ki Chang Mr. Ka Ki Chang is Non-Executive Director of Hang Lung Group Ltd. Hang Lung Group Ltd. Mr. Chang joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in March 2015. He is managing director of Morningside Group chaired and co-founded by Mr. Gerald Chan and co-founded by Mr. Ronnie Chan. Mr. Chang started his professional career in a major international accounting firm and has over eight years of experience in public accounting in Hong Kong and Toronto. Prior to joining Morningside Group in 1991, he held senior financial positions in several international manufacturing and trading companies. Mr. Chang received his M.B.A. degree from the University of Wisconsin at Madison and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, Canadian Institute of Chartered Accountants and Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He sits on the board of several private companies in Asia and North America. Mr. Chang formerly served as a board member of the publicly-traded companies and accumulated experience in high technology companies.

Yang Chung Chen Mr. Yang Chung Chen is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Chen joined the Board as a Non-Executive Director in September 2015. Mr. Chen is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Grace Financial Limited specializing in wealth management. He is also a Director of Sterling Enterprises Limited responsible for managing various investments in global markets. Starting his career as merchant banker in the US and UK until joining Sterling Enterprises Limited since 1993, Mr. Chen has accumulated extensive experience in international banking, finance and investment. Mr. Chen has been actively involved in promoting and improving corporate governance with a special interest in family business situations since 2000 and was appointed the founding director of the Family Business Network Pacific Asia Ltd. (FBNPA) from 2008 to 2012. He is also the Chairman of Seeds Foundation and serves on the grants committee of ZeShan Foundation and Seeds Foundation, a member of the Public Shareholders Group of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong and a member of the Caring Company Scheme Steering Committee and WiseGiving Steering Committee of The Hong Kong Council of Social Service. He previously served as a member of the Listing Committee of Hong Kong Stock Exchange and a member of Takeovers and Mergers Panel of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. Mr. Chen received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Claremont McKenna College, and an MBA from Columbia University in the US.

Sik On Ip Dr. Sik On Ip, CBE, JP is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hang Lung Group Ltd. Mr. Ip joined the Board in 1998. He is a solicitor and Notary Public. Mr. Ip has a distinguished record of public service. A former Legislative Councillor, past President of the Law Society of Hong Kong, and a past member of the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee and The Advisory Committee on Post-service Employment of Civil Servants, he is the Founding Chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Education (now known as The Education University of Hong Kong), the Chairman of the Hong Kong Jockey Club, and he also holds honorary positions in two local universities and Tsinghua University. Mr. Ip is an Independent Non-Executive Director of (Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company).

Cheung Kong Liao Mr. Cheung Kong Liao is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hang Lung Group Ltd. Mr Liao is elected Deputy (representing Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR”)) to the 12th National People’s Congress of the People’s Republic of China. He serves as a Member of the Legislative Council of the HKSAR, Chairman of the Hong Kong Council for Accreditation of Academic and Vocational Qualifications, a Council member and Court member of The University of Hong Kong and Chairman of the Anti-Money Laundering and Counter-Terrorist Financing (Financial Institutions) Review Tribunal. Mr Liao graduated with a Bachelor of Economic Science (Hons) degree and a Master of Laws degree from University College London. Mr Liao was Called to the Bar in England and Wales in 1984 and was Called to the Bar in Hong Kong in 1985 and is a practising barrister in Hong Kong. He is also an advocate and solicitor admitted in Singapore since 1992. Mr Liao was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star in 2014, and appointed Justice of the Peace in 2004.

Pak Wai Liu Prof. Pak Wai Liu is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hang Lung Group Ltd. Prof. Liu joined the Board as an Independent Non-Executive Director in March 2015. He is Research Professor and was formerly Pro-Vice-Chancellor of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He was formerly Director of the Institute of Global Economics and Finance and was appointed Distinguished Fulbright Scholar in 2000-01. Prof. Liu serves on many government advisory bodies. He is the Chairman of the Advisory Committee on Post-office Employment for Former Chief Executives and Politically Appointed Officials. Prof. Liu was a past member of the Working Group on Long- Term Fiscal Planning of the HKSAR, the Commission on Strategic Development, the Independent Commission on Remuneration for Members of the Executive Council and the Legislature, and Officials under the Political Appointment System of the HKSAR, the Provisional Minimum Wage Commission, the Independent Commission on Remuneration for the Members of the District Councils of the HKSAR and the Aviation Development Advisory Committee. He is also a Director of the Hong Kong Institute for Monetary Research of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and the Shenzhen Finance Institute. He was a Non-Executive Director of the Securities and Futures Commission and Chairman of its Remuneration Committee. Prof. Liu received his AB degree from Princeton University and Ph.D degree from Stanford University in the US. He is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Transport International Holdings Limited and China Zheshang Bank Co., Ltd., and was an Independent Non-Executive Director of Hang Lung Properties Limited, listed subsidiary of the Company. Prof. Liu was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star (SBS) in 1999, and appointed Justice of Peace (JP) in 2006.