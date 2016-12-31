Name Description

Yun Lien Lee Ms. Yun Lien (Irene) Lee is Executive Chairman of the Board of Hysan Development Company Limited. Ms. Lee is an independent non-executive director of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, CLP Holdings Limited, HSBC Holdings plc, The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Hang Seng Bank Limited and Noble Group Limited (listed on Singapore Exchange Limited). She has held senior positions in investment banking and fund management in a number of renowned international financial institutions. Previously, Ms. Lee was an executive director of Citicorp Investment Bank Limited in New York, London and Sydney; head of corporate finance at Commonwealth Bank of Australia and chief executive officer of Sealcorp Holdings Limited, both based in Sydney. She was also the non-executive chairman of Keybridge Capital Limited (listed on Australian Stock Exchange), a non-executive director of ING Bank (Australia) Limited, QBE Insurance Group Limited, and The Myer Family Company Pty Limited; and a member of the Advisory Council of JP Morgan Australia. Ms. Lee was formerly a member of the Australian Government Takeovers Panel. She is a member of the founding Lee family, sister of Mr. Anthony Hsien Pin LEE (Non-Executive Director) and his alternate on the Board. Ms. Lee holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Smith College, United States of America, and is a Barrister-at-Law in England and Wales and a member of the Honourable Society of Gray’s Inn, United Kingdom. She was appointed a Non-Executive Director in March 2011, Non-Executive Chairman in May 2011, and executive Chairman in March 2012. She also serves as a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group.

Shu Yan Hao Mr. Shu Yan (Roger) Hao, CPA, is Chief Financial Officer of Hysan Development Company Limited. Mr. Hao is responsible for the Group’s financial control, treasury, information technology, legal and secretarial functions, and serves as a director of certain Hysan’s subsidiaries. He joined the Group in 2008. Mr. Hao accumulated extensive experience in auditing, financial management and control while holding senior positions in multinational corporations.

Kon Wai Lui Mr. Kon Wai (Ricky) Lui has been appointed as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company. Mr. Lui joined Hysan as the Group’s Chief Operating Officer in December 2016. He assists the Chairman in translating and executing the Group’s strategy and vision into operational and financial attainment. Mr. Lui also drives the Group’s business growth, development and investment and serves as a director of certain Hysan’s subsidiaries. Mr. Lui has over 25 years of experience as a senior executive in the property industry globally, covering acquisitions, development and asset management for residential, office, retail and large scale mixed use developments in Hong Kong, mainland China and overseas.

Man Wai Choy Ms. Man Wai (Kitty) Choy is the Director - Retail and Marketing of Hysan Development Company Limited. Ms. Choy is responsible for the Group’s retail portfolio and marketing strategies, and serves as a director of certain Hysan’s subsidiaries. She joined the Group in 2000 and prior to joining Hysan, Ms. Choy held a supervisory position at a major property development company.

Wing Chung Chan Mr. Chan (Sunny) Wing Chung is the Director, Projects of the Company. Mr. Chan is responsible for the Group’s development and project management function in regard to major property investments as well as significant refurbishment projects, and serves as a director of certain Hysan’s subsidiaries. He joined the Group in 2008. Mr. Chan accumulated extensive experience in developing, designing and managing high-quality and sustainable building projects while holding senior positions in property development corporations.

Mo Ching Yip Ms. Mo Ching (Jessica) Yip is the Director - Office and Residential of Hysan Development Company Limited. Ms. Yip is responsible for managing the office and residential portfolio of the Group, and serves as a director of certain Hysan’s subsidiaries. Prior to joining the Group in 2012, Ms. Yip fulfilled various roles in international consultancies, occupiers and developers. She had extensive experience in the real estate industry.

Ka Ki Cheung Ms. Ka Ki (Maggie) Cheung is Company Secretary of the Company. Ms. Cheung joined the Group in 2014 and is currently the Legal Counsel of the Group. Ms. Cheung holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from The University of Hong Kong and a Master of Laws degree from The University of London (University College London). Ms. Cheung is admitted as a solicitor of High Court of Hong Kong as well as the Supreme Court of England and Wales.

Hans Jebsen Mr. Hans Michael Jebsen is Non-Executive Director of Hysan Development Company Limited. Mr. Jebsen is chairman of Jebsen and Company Limited as well as a director of other Jebsen Group companies worldwide. He is also an independent non-executive director of The Wharf (Holdings) Limited. He was appointed a Non-Executive Director in 1994.

Chien Lee Mr. Chien Lee is Non-Executive Director of Hysan Development Company Limited. Mr. Lee is a private investor and a non-executive director of Swire Pacific Limited and a number of private companies. He was previously an independent non-executive director of Television Broadcasts Limited. He is a member of the founding Lee family, a director of Lee Hysan Estate Company, Limited and a director of Lee Hysan Company Limited (Lee Hysan Estate Company, Limited, a whollyowned subsidiary of Lee Hysan Company Limited, is a substantial shareholder of the Company). Mr. Lee received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Mathematical Science, a Master of Science Degree in Operations Research and a Master of Business Administration Degree from Stanford University.

Hsien Pin Lee Mr. Hsien Pin (Anthony) Lee is Non-Executive Director of Hysan Development Company Limited., since 1994. Mr. Lee is a director and substantial shareholder of the Australian-listed Beyond International Limited, principally engaged in television programme production and international sales of television programmes and feature films. He is also a non-executive director of Television Broadcasts Limited. Mr. Lee is a member of the founding Lee family, a director of Lee Hysan Estate Company, Limited and a director of Lee Hysan Company Limited (Lee Hysan Estate Company, Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lee Hysan Company Limited, is a substantial shareholder of the Company). He is the brother of Ms. Irene Yun Lien LEE, Chairman. Mr. Lee received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Princeton University and a Master of Business Administration Degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Tze Hau Lee Mr. Tze Hau (Michael) Lee is Non-Executive Director of Hysan Development Company Limited. Mr. Lee is currently a director of Oxer Limited, a private investment company. He is also an independent nonexecutive director of Chen Hsong Holdings Limited, Trinity Limited; and a Steward of The Hong Kong Jockey Club. He was previously an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and an independent non-executive director and chairman of OTC Clearing Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Lee was also a member of the Main Board and Growth Enterprise Market Listing Committees of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Lee is a member of the founding Lee family, a director of Lee Hysan Estate Company, Limited and a director of Lee Hysan Company Limited (Lee Hysan Estate Company, Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Lee Hysan Company Limited, is a substantial shareholder of the Company). He joined the Board in January 2010, having previously served as a Director from 1990 to 2007. Mr. Lee received his Bachelor of Arts Degree from Bowdoin College and his Master of Business Administration Degree from Boston University.

Frederick Churchouse Mr. Frederick Peter Churchouse is Non-Executive Independent Director of Hysan Development Company Limited. Mr. Churchouse has been involved in Asian securities and property investment markets for more than 30 years. Currently, he is a private investor including having his own private family office company, Portwood Company Ltd. He is an independent non-executive director of Longfor Properties Co. Ltd. He is also the publisher and author of “The Churchouse Letter”. In 2004, Mr. Churchouse set up an Asian investment fund under LIM Advisors. He acted as a director of LIM Advisors and as Responsible Officer until the end of 2009. Prior to this, Mr. Churchouse worked at Morgan Stanley as a managing director and advisory director from early 1988. He acted in a variety of roles including head of regional research, regional strategist and head of regional property research. He was also a board member of Macquarie Retail Management (Asia) Limited. Mr. Churchouse gained a Bachelor of Arts degree and a Master of Social Sciences degree from the University of Waikato in New Zealand.

Yan Hok Fan Mr. Yan Hok (Philip) Fan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Hysan Development Company Limited., since January 11, 2010. Mr. Fan is an independent non-executive director of China Everbright International Limited, First Pacific Company Limited, China Aircraft Leasing Group Holdings Limited and PFC Device Inc., and an independent director of Goodman Group. He is a member of the Asia Advisory Committee of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd (a pension fund in Australia). He was previously an independent non-executive director of HKC (Holdings) Limited and Guolian Securities Co., Ltd, and an independent director of Suntech Power Holdings Co., Ltd. (under official liquidation) and Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise Co. Ltd. Mr. Fan holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Industrial Engineering and a Master’s Degree in Operations Research from Stanford University, as well as a Master’s Degree in Management Science from Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Juen-Yee Lau Prof. Lau (Lawrence) Juen-Yee is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently Ralph and Claire Landau Professor of Economics at The Chinese University of Hong Kong. He serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors for The Chinese University of Hong Kong (Shenzhen) Finance Institute, aka Shenzhen Finance Institute. He is also an independent non-executive director of AIA Group Limited, CNOOC Limited and Far EasTone Telecommunications Co., Ltd. (listed on the Taiwan Stock Exchange). Professor Lau received his B.S. degree (with Great Distinction) in Physics from Stanford University and his M.A. and Ph.D. degrees in Economics from the University of California at Berkeley. He joined the faculty of the Department of Economics at Stanford University in 1966, and had a long and distinguished career there. Upon his retirement in 2006, he became Kwoh-Ting Li Professor in Economic Development, Emeritus, at Stanford University. From 2004 to 2010, Professor Lau served as Vice-Chancellor (President) of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. From September 2010 to September 2014, he served as Chairman of CIC International (Hong Kong) Co., Limited, a subsidiary of China Investment Corporation. Professor Lau was also a non-executive director of Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation. Professor Lau is a member of the 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference and a Vice-Chairman of its Economics Sub-committee. He also serves as a member of the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority, Chairman of its Governance Sub-committee and member of its Currency Board Sub-committee and Investment Subcommittee, Vice-Chairman of Our Hong Kong Foundation and a member and Chairman of the Prize Recommendation Committee, LUI Che Woo Prize Company. He was appointed a Justice of the Peace in July 2007 and awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star in 2011 by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.