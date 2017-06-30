Name Description

Ping-luen Kwok Mr. Kwok Ping-luen (Raymond) is Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of the Company. Mr. Kwok has been Chairman of the Company since December 2011. Prior to the appointment as Chairman of the Company, Mr. Kwok had acted as Vice Chairman of the Company for 21 years. He is also the Managing Director and a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He has been with the Group for 39 years. Mr. Kwok holds a Master of Arts degree in Law from Cambridge University, a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard University, an Honorary Doctorate degree in Business Administration from The Open University of Hong Kong and an Honorary Doctorate degree in Laws from The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Kwok is the chairman and an executive director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. He is also the chairman and a non-executive director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, and a non-executive director of Transport International Holdings Limited and Wing Tai Properties Limited. In civic activities, Mr. Kwok is a director of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong and a member of the council of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. Kwok is a son of Madam Kwong Siu-hing, who is the elder sister of Mr. Kwong Chun and also a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Mr. Kwok is the father of Messrs. Kwok Kai-wang, Christopher and Kwok Ho-lai, Edward. He is also an uncle of Mr. Kwok Kai-fai, Adam. For the year ended 30 June 2017, Mr. Kwok is entitled to receive a fee of HK$320,000 for being the Chairman of the Company. He is also entitled to receive other emoluments in the total sum of approximately HK$3.18 million, including fees of approximately HK$48,000 and HK$180,000 for being the chairman of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. and SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited respectively.

Shau-Kee Lee Dr. the Hon. Lee Shau-kee, LL.D., is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. Dr. Lee has been a Non-Executive Director of the Company for the last 45 years. He is the founder and chairman and managing director of Henderson Land Development Company Limited. He continues to act as an executive director of Henderson Investment Limited after his stepping down as chairman and managing director in July 2015. He has been engaged in property development in Hong Kong for more than 60 years. Dr. Lee is also the chairman of The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited as well as a non-executive director of Hong Kong Ferry (Holdings) Company Limited and Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited. In July 2007, the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region awarded Dr. Lee the Grand Bauhinia Medal for his distinguished community service.

Sheung-tat Yung Mr. Yung Sheung-tat (Sandy) is a Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. He has been qualified as a solicitor in Hong Kong since 1987 and was admitted as a solicitor in England and Wales in 1991 and as an advocate and solicitor in Singapore in 1995. Mr. Yung joined the Group in 1996 and is currently the Group General Counsel and Company Secretary of the Company. He has been appointed as an Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency Limited since July 2009. Mr. Yung holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law from Middlesex University, England.

Ting Lui Mr. Lui Ting (Victor) is Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. Mr. Lui has been an Executive Director and a Deputy Managing Director of the Company since April and July 2012 respectively. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He joined the Group in 1977 and is currently responsible for the sales and marketing of a number of large residential developments as well as acquisition and disposal of non-core property investment projects of the Group. He holds a Bachelor of Business Administration degree from The Chinese University of Hong Kong.

Chik-wing Wong Mr. Wong Chik-wing (Mike) is Deputy Managing Director and Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. He joined the Group in 1981 and has been an Executive Director of the Company since January 1996. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Mr. Wong graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University with distinction and holds a Master’s degree in International Real Estate. He is a fellow of the Hong Kong Institute of Surveyors and a registered professional surveyor. Also, he is an Honorary Professor in the Department of Real Estate and Construction of The University of Hong Kong, and an Adjunct Professor of the Department of Building and Real Estate of The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. In addition, he is a member of the Hong Kong Housing Society. He is currently responsible for project management matters of the Group’s development projects.

Yuk-lun Fung Mr. Fung Yuk-lun (Allen) is Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd effective November 14, 2013. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Company and the chief executive officer of the Group’s non-property related portfolio investments. Mr. Fung obtained an undergraduate degree (Modern History) from Oxford University and holds a doctoral degree in History and East Asian Languages from Harvard University. He was a recipient of a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1996. Mr. Fung was a Teaching Fellow at Harvard University in 1993-1994 and a visiting Assistant Professor of History at Brown University in 1996-1997. Mr. Fung is a vice chairman and a non-executive director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. as well as a deputy chairman and a non-executive director of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited. He is also a non-executive director of Transport International Holdings Limited and RoadShow Holdings Limited. Mr. Fung joined McKinsey & Company (“McKinsey”), a global management consulting company, in 1997. He primarily served clients in China and Hong Kong, and also served institutions in Europe and Southeast Asia. Mr. Fung was the co-leader of the infrastructure practice for McKinsey. He was the managing partner of McKinsey Hong Kong from 2004 to 2010. In 2011, he became a director of McKinsey globally, being the first Hong Kong Chinese to become a director in McKinsey’s history. He was also the head of recruiting for the Asia region in McKinsey. Mr. Fung is a member of the General Committee of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce, the president of the Hong Kong Society for the Protection of Children, an honorary treasurer of The Hong Kong Federation of Youth Groups and a council member of The Hong Kong Management Association. He is also a council member of Sir Edward Youde Memorial Fund, a member of the board of the Asian Youth Orchestra and a member of the Advisory Committee on Gifted Education of the Education Bureau of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Kai-fai Kwok Mr. Kwok Kai-fai is Executive Director of the Company. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Mr. Kwok acted as an Alternate Director to Mr. Kwok Ping-kwong, Thomas from July 2012 until the resignation of Mr. Kwok Ping-kwong, Thomas as Chairman and Managing Director of the Company in December 2014. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management Science and Engineering from Stanford University and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Harvard Business School. He worked in an international investment bank prior to joining the Group in November 2008, and has substantial experience in corporate finance. He was the project director taking charge of certain key residential and commercial projects of the Group in Hong Kong and the Pearl River Delta region. Since April 2013, he has taken up the overall responsibilities for the property business in Southern China. In addition, Mr. Kwok is a vice-president of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, a member of board of directors of The Community Chest of Hong Kong, a member of the Working Group on Transportation under Economic Development Commission of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, a member of the International Advisory Council of the Faculty of Business and Economics of The University of Hong Kong, an advisor of Our Hong Kong Foundation and a vice-chairman of Hong Kong United Youth Association.

Kai-Wang Kwok Mr. Kwok Kai-Wang, Christopher is Executive Director of the Company. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Mr. Kwok holds a Bachelor of Science Degree in Chemistry from Harvard University and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Stanford Graduate School of Business. He worked in an international management consultancy firm before joining the Group in 2011. He is responsible for sales, project management and leasing of major residential and commercial properties of the Group in Hong Kong and mainland China. He assists the Chairman of the Company in all other businesses, in particular, the non-property related matters. Mr. Kwok is also a non-executive director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd. Mr. Kwok is a son of Mr. Kwok Ping-luen, Raymond. He is also a grandson of Madam Kwong Siu-hing, who is the elder sister of Mr. Kwong Chun and also a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. Mr. Kwok is a cousin of Mr. Kwok Kai-fai, Adam and the younger brother of Mr. Kwok Ho-lai, Edward.

Chun Kwong Mr. Kwong Chun is Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. He graduated from the Zhong Nan Finance & Economics College of Wuhan in China. He worked for the Guangzhou office of the People’s Bank of China before coming to Hong Kong in 1962 to work for Eternal Enterprises Limited. He was transferred to Sun Hung Kai Enterprises Limited in 1963. In 1972, the Company became a listed company and he has worked for it ever since. Mr. Kwong is the younger brother of Madam Kwong Siu-hing, who is the mother of Mr. Kwok Ping-luen, Raymond and the grandmother of Messrs. Kwok Kai-fai, Adam, Kwok Kai-wang, Christopher and Kwok Ho-lai, Edward. Madam Kwong is also a substantial shareholder of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance. .

Chi-ho Tung Mr. Tung Chi-ho (Eric) is Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. He is also a member of the Executive Committee of the Company. Mr. Tung holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Architectural Studies and a Bachelor of Architecture degree from The University of Hong Kong. He is a member of The Hong Kong Institute of Architects and a Registered Architect. Mr. Tung joined the Group in 1987 and has progressed through the ranks with increasing project management, sales and marketing responsibilities for a number of signature projects of the Group in Hong Kong, Singapore and China. He is also an executive director of SUNeVision Holdings Ltd.

Kwok-yin Chow Mr. Chow Kwok-yin is Executive Committee - Sales and Marketing of the Company. Mr. Chow graduated from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. He is a member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. Mr. Chow joined the Group in 2000 and is currently responsible for sales and marketing of selected residential projects in Hong Kong and the mainland. He has been appointed as an Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency Limited since April 2005.

Ching-kam Li Mr. Li Ching-kam is Group Chief Accountant of the Company. Mr. Li is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He joined the Group in 1989 and is currently the Group Chief Accountant. Mr. Li has been appointed as an Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Real Estate Agency Limited since October 2015.

Cheuk-yin Kwan Mr. Kwan Cheuk-yin (William) is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Kwan has been a Non-Executive Director of the Company since July 1999 and is a member of both the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. As a managing partner with the solicitors firm of Woo Kwan Lee & Lo, Mr. Kwan has 54 years of experience in legal practice. He is a former director and advisor and currently a voting member of the Tung Wah Group of Hospitals, a past member of the Stamp Advisory Committee, vice chairman of the Hong Kong Scout Foundation Management Committee, vice chairman of the Scout Performing Arts Committee, chairman of Air Activities Committee, adviser of Air Activities Development Fund Committee, elected member of Scout Counsel of Hong Kong, chairman of Scout Association of Hong Kong Leadership Training Institute Foundation Management Committee, president of the Hong Kong Branch of the King’s College London Association, honorary president of the Hong Kong Philatelic Society, life member of the Federation of Inter-Asia Philately, president of FIAP Grand Prix Club, a permanent advisor of Wah Yan (Hong Kong) Past Students Association, a director and honorary secretary of Wah Yan Dramatic Society, a committee member and legal advisor of South China Athletic Association and former vice manager of its Football Section as well as manager of its Ten Pin Bowling Section and an honorary legal advisor of the Hong Kong Society for Reproductive Society. Mr. Kwan was commissioner general and vice chairman of the Organizing Committees of the Hong Kong 1994, 1997, 2001 and 2004 International Stamp Exhibitions and was commissioner general and chairman of the Organizing Committees of the Hong Kong 2009 and 2015 International Stamp Exhibitions. He served on the Hong Kong Golf Club General Committee on several occasions in various capacities. He graduated from King’s College, London University and is a fellow of King’s College London, the Institute of Arbitrators and the Royal Philatelic Society, London.

Po-shing Woo Sir Woo Po-shing is Non-Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. He was admitted to practise as solicitor in England and Hong Kong and is also a fellow of The Hong Kong Management Association, The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, The Institute of Management and The Institute of Directors of England. He was awarded an Hon.LLD. by City University of Hong Kong and is a fellow of King’s College of London as well as honorary professor of Nankai University of Tianjin. He is also the founder of the Woo Po Shing Medal in Law and the Woo Po Shing Overseas Summer School Travelling Scholarship, both at The University of Hong Kong, and the Woo Po Shing Professor (Chair) of Chinese and Comparative Law at City University of Hong Kong. Sir Po-shing Woo is also a director of Henderson Development Limited. He is the father of Mr. Woo Ka-biu, Jackson.

Kwok-lun Fung Dr. Fung Kwok-lun (William), OBE, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. He graduated from Princeton University with a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering and also holds an MBA degree from the Harvard Graduate School of Business. He was conferred the degrees of Doctor of Business Administration, honoris causa, by The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology and by The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. Dr. Fung is the group chairman of Li & Fung Limited, chairman and non-executive director of Global Brands Group Holding Limited, and a non-executive director of Convenience Retail Asia Limited and Trinity Limited, all within the Fung Group. He is also an independent non-executive director of VTech Holdings Limited, Shui On Land Limited and The Hongkong and Shanghai Hotels, Limited. Dr. Fung retired as an independent non-executive director of Singapore Airlines Limited on 28 July 2017. Dr. Fung has held key positions in major trade associations. He is the past chairman of the Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce (1994-1996), the Hong Kong Exporters’ Association (1989-1991) and the Hong Kong Committee for Pacific Economic Cooperation (1993-2002). He was a Hong Kong Special Administrative Region delegate to the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (1998-2003). He has been awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region in 2008.

Ko May-yee Leung Mrs. Leung Ko May-yee (Margaret), SBS, JP is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited since March 1, 2013. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Economics, Accounting and Business Administration from The University of Hong Kong. She was the vice-chairman and the chief executive of Hang Seng Bank Limited, the chairman of Hang Seng Bank (China) Limited, a director of various subsidiaries of Hang Seng Bank Limited, a director of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited and the Group General Manager of HSBC Holdings plc prior to her retirement from the HSBC group in June 2012. Mrs. Leung was the chief executive of Chong Hing Bank Limited before stepping down on 19 April 2017, and she remains as its deputy chairman and managing director. She is also an independent non-executive director of First Pacific Company Limited, Li & Fung Limited, and Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. Mrs. Leung retired as an independent non-executive director of QBE Insurance Group Limited with effect from 30 March 2017. In addition, she was an independent non-executive director of Swire Pacific Limited, Hutchison Whampoa Limited and China Construction Bank Corporation. Mrs. Leung is a Steward of The Hong Kong Jockey Club. She is also a council member, the treasurer and the chairman of the finance committee and a member of the human resources policy committee of The University of Hong Kong. Mrs. Leung was the chairman of the board of governors of Hang Seng Management College and Hang Seng School of Commerce, a court member of the Hong Kong Baptist University, and a member of the advisory board and the chairman of the investment committee of the Hong Kong Export Credit Insurance Corporation from 2005 to 2010.

Kui-king Leung Mr. Leung Kui-king (Donald) is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. He is also a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee of the Company. Mr. Leung graduated from The University of California, Berkeley with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and completed Harvard University’s Advanced Management Program. He is currently an independent non-executive director of Tern Properties Company Limited. Mr. Leung started his career with Bank of America in 1977 and joined Wardley Limited (a member of HSBC group) in 1984. He then joined the Company in 1986 and worked until his retirement in 2006.

Nai-pang Leung Dr. Leung Nai-pang (Norman), LL.D., GBS, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. He is also a member of the Audit and Risk Management Committee, the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Dr. Leung is the chairman and an independent non-executive director of Transport International Holdings Limited. He was the executive chairman of Television Broadcasts Limited. Dr. Leung has been active in public service for 40 years and he served as Commissioner of the Civil Aid Service from 1993 to 2007, chairman of the Broadcasting Authority from 1997 to 2002, council chairman of City University of Hong Kong from 1997 to 2003 and Pro-Chancellor of City University of Hong Kong from 2005 to 2016. He is the council chairman of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. For the year ended 30 June 2017.

Ka-Cheung Li Dr. Li Ka-cheung (Eric), OBE, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. He is currently an Independent Non-Executive Director, the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is also an independent non-executive director and the chairman of the audit committee and the remuneration committee of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited. Dr. Li is the senior partner of Li, Tang, Chen & Co., Certified Public Accountants. He is also an independent non-executive director of Transport International Holdings Limited, Wong’s International Holdings Limited, Hang Seng Bank Limited, China Resources Beer (Holdings) Company Limited and RoadShow Holdings Limited. Dr. Li is a member of The 12th National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference. He was a former member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong, the chairman of its Public Accounts Committee, a past president of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a former convenor-cum-member of the Financial Reporting Review Panel. For the year ended 30 June 2017, Dr. Li is entitled to receive fees of HK$300,000 for being a Director of the Company, HK$320,000 for being the Chairman of the Audit and Risk Management Committee of the Company and HK$60,000 for being a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company. He is also entitled to receive other emoluments in the total sum of HK$288,000 for being a director and the chairman of the audit committee and the remuneration committee of SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited.

Yue-Chim Wong Prof. Wong Yue-chim (Richard) Ph.D. is Independent Non-Executive Director of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited. He is the Chairman of both the Nomination Committee and the Remuneration Committee of the Company. Professor Wong studied Economics at the University of Chicago and graduated with a Doctorate in Philosophy. He is Professor of Economics at The University of Hong Kong. Professor Wong was awarded the Silver Bauhinia Star in 1999 by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region for his contributions in education, housing, industry and technology development. In addition, he was appointed Justice of the Peace in July 2000. Professor Wong serves as an independent non-executive director of Great Eagle Holdings Limited, Orient Overseas (International) Limited and Pacific Century Premium Developments Limited. In addition, Professor Wong was an independent non-executive director of CK Life Sciences Int’l., (Holdings) Inc. and Link Asset Management Limited as the manager of Link Real Estate Investment Trust, and a member of the managing board of the Kowloon-Canton Railway Corporation.