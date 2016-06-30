Name Description

Kar-shun Cheng Dr. Cheng Kar-Shun (Henry), LL.D., is Executive Chairman of the Board of New World Development Company Limited. Dr. Cheng is a member of the Remuneration Committee and the chairman of the Nomination Committee and Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. Dr. Cheng is the chairman and executive director of NWS Holdings Limited, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited and International Entertainment Corporation, the chairman and non-executive director of New World Department Store China Limited, Newton Resources Ltd and FSE Engineering Holdings Limited, an independent nonexecutive director of HKR International Limited and Hang Seng Bank Limited, and a non-executive director of SJM Holdings Limited, all of them are listed public companies in Hong Kong. He is the chairman and managingdirector of New World China Land Limited, a listed public company in Hong Kong until its delisting on 4 August 2016. He was a non-executive director of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited, a listed public company in Hong Kong, up to his retirement on 4 May 2015. Dr. Cheng is also the chairman of New World Hotels (Holdings) Limited and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. He is a director of Cheng Yu Tung Family (Holdings) Limited, Cheng Yu Tung Family (Holdings II) Limited, Chow Tai Fook Capital Limited, Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Liited, all of them are substantial shareholders of the Company. Dr. Cheng is the chairman of the Advisory Council for The Better Hong Kong Foundation and a Standing Committee Member of the Twelfth Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of The People’s Republic of China. In 2001, Dr. Cheng was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region.

Chi-Kong Cheng Mr. Cheng Chi-Kong has been appointed as an Executive Vice Chairman of the Board, General Manager of New World Development Company Limited, effective March 1, 2017. He has been appointed as an Executive Director in March 2007, and became Executive Director and Joint General Manager from March 2012. Dr. Cheng is a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. Dr. Cheng is an executive director of New World China Land Limited, New World Department Store China Limited, Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited and International Entertainment Corporation, and a non-executive director of Giordano International Limited and Modern Media Holdings Limited, all being listed public companies in Hong Kong. He is a director of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, both are substantial shareholders of the Company. He is also the chairman of New World Group Charity Foundation Limited and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Dr. Cheng worked in a major international bank prior to joining the Group in September 2006 and has substantial experience in corporate finance. Dr. Cheng holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree (cum laude) from Harvard University, and was conferred the Honorary Doctorate of Humanities by the Savannah College of Art and Design. He is the vice-chairman of the Youth Federation of the Central Stateowned Enterprises, the vice-chairman of All-China Youth Federation, a member of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the chairman of China Young Leaders Foundation, the honorary chairman of K11 Art Foundation and the honorary chairman of Fundraising Committee of the Wu Zhi Qiao (Bridge to China) Charitable Foundation.

Wai Hoi Doo Mr. Doo Wai Hoi (William) is Non-Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of New World Development Company Limited since July 1, 2013. Mr. Doo is also a non-executive director of Lifestyle International Holdings Limited upon re-designation from executive director on 11 June 2015 and an independent non-executive director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited and Shanghai Industrial Urban Development Group Limited, all being listed public companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Doo was the vice-chairman and nonexecutive director of New World China Land Limited (a listed public company in Hong Kong until its delisting on 4 August 2016) and the deputy chairman and non-executive director of NWS Holdings Limited, a listed public company in Hong Kong, up to his resignation on 1 July 2013 for both companies. Mr. Doo is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. He is the chairman and director of Fung Seng Enterprises Holdings Limited. Mr. Doo is a Justice of the Peace appointed by the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He is also a National Committee Member of the Twelfth Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of The People’s Republic of China, the Honorary Consul General of the Kingdom of Morocco in Hong Kong and Macau, and a Governor of the Canadian Chamber of Commerce in Hong Kong. He was awarded the Chevalier de la Legion d’Honneur by the Republic of France in 2008.

Tak-Cheong Au Mr. Au Tak-Cheong is Executive Director of New World Development Company Limited. Mr. Au is a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Au joined the Company in 1975. He is currently the Head of the Finance and Accounts and senior management of the Company and is responsible for overseeing compliance of policy and procedures in relation to accounting matters of the Group. He possesses over 30 years of experience in finance and accounting and treasury. He is also a nonexecutive director of New World Department Store China Limited, a listed public company in Hong Kong, and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group.

Chi-Heng Cheng Mr. Cheng Chi-Heng (Conroy) is Executive Director of New World Development Company Limited. Mr. Cheng is a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. He also acts as director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Cheng is an executive director of Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Limited, a listed public company in Hong Kong. He was a non-executive director of China Huishan Dairy Holdings Company Limited, a listed public company in Hong Kong, up to his resignation on 23 June 2015. Mr. Cheng is a director of Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, both are substantial shareholders of the Company. Mr. Cheng worked in Yu Ming Investment Management Limited from 1999 to 2000 as a corporate finance executive. He obtained his Bachelor of Arts Degree majoring in Economics from the University of Western Ontario, Canada in 1999.

Chi-man Cheng Ms. Cheng Chi-Man (Sonia) is Executive Director of New World Development Company Limited. Ms. Cheng is a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. She currently oversees the hotel division and the project management division of the Group. She is an executive director of New World China Land Limited, a listed public company in Hong Kong until its delisting on 4 August 2016, and a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Before joining the Group in 2008, Ms. Cheng worked in a major international investment bank and a global US private equity firm specialising in real estate investments. Ms. Cheng holds a Bachelor of Arts Degree with a concentration in Applied Mathematics from Harvard University in the U.S.A.. Ms. Cheng is the chief executive officer of Rosewood Hotel Group, chairman of the advisory committee of the School of Hotel and Tourism Management at The Chinese University of Hong Kong and member of the advisory committee of the School of Hotel & Tourism Management Industry at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University. She is a member of the Y. Elites Association, the Young Presidents’ Organization, the Hong Kong United Youth Association and the Eleventh Guizhou Municipal Committee of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference.

Man-Fung Ki Ms. Ki Man-Fung (Leonie) is Executive Director of New World Development Company Limited. Ki is a member of the Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. Ms. Ki has been the managing director of New World China Enterprises Projects Limited (a subsidiary of the Company) since 1997 and is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Group. Ms. Ki is an independent non-executive director of Clear Media Limited and Sa Sa International Holdings Limited, both are listed public companies in Hong Kong. Ms. Ki is also a director of Chow Tai Fook Charity Foundation. Ms. Ki has more than 30 years’ experience in integrated communication and marketing services. She was the founder, partner and chairman/chief executive officer of Grey Hong Kong Advertising Limited and Grey China Advertising Limited. Ms. Ki is committed to the community and public services. She was the first chief executive of The Better Hong Kong Foundation. She is currently honorary council member of UNICEF Hong Kong Committee, a Director of PMQ Management Company Limited, honorary secretary of Wu Zhi Qiao Charitable Foundation, a member of the Asian Advisory Board of Cheng Yu Tung Management nstitute, Richard Ivey School of Business (University of Western Ontario, Canada), vice chairman of the Committee ofOverseers of Morningside College at The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a member of the Advisory Board of the EMBA Programme of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a member of the executive committee of Youth Outreach, vice-chairman, council of the Musicus Society, a council member of The University of Hong Kong, a National Committee Member of the Twelfth Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of The People’s Republic of China and a member of The Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference of Yunnan Province, and a recipient of Honorary University Fellowship from The Open University of Hong Kong and The University of Hong Kong.

Woon Yeo Mr. Yeo Woon (Melvin) is Senior director of the Sales and Marketing Department of the Company. He is responsible for overseeing the overall sales and marketing plans for residential property projects of the Group in Hong Kong. Before joining the Company, Mr. Yeo worked for a listed company in Hong Kong for more than 18 years and acted as an associate director of its sales department. Mr. Yeo has extensive experiences in property industry and has over 24 years experiences in sales and marketing of properties.

Pui-Ying Lo Ms. Lo Pui-Ying is Owners’ Representative - Hotel Division of the Company. Ms. Lo has been in the hotel industry since 1969 and held various positions in the Hyatt Regency and Excelsior hotels before joining the Group in 1978. Ms. Lo acted as the financial controller of the New World Hotel in Kowloon for three years before joining New World Harbour View Hotel (later renamed Renaissance Harbour View Hotel) in 1988 as Director of Finance. She also held a group controller position for New World Hotels International Limited (a former hotel management company of the Company) until 1997 when the position ceased to exist. Ms. Lo joined Foreign Holiday Philippines, Inc. and Marina Square Properties, Inc. in 2003 and 2005, respectively, as group financial controller, treasurer and co-leader of the pre-opening and operation team for a hotel and casino property investment in the Philippines. She rejoined the Company in 2007. Ms. Lo has previously been certified as a Certified Hotel Administrator (CHA) in the American Hotel and Motel Association (AHMA) from November 1990 to October 2000. She has also previously acted as a Fellow and Founder Member of the Hotel Controllers & Accountants Association (Hong Kong) founded in 1991. She has served respectively a member of Management Committee and Executive Committee of The Federation of Hong Kong Hotel Owners in 2012 and 2014 till now.

Nam-Hoi Sitt Mr. Sitt Nam-Hoi is Head of Projects (Hong Kong) for New World Development Company Limited. He is currently the senior director of the Project Management Department of the Company. Mr. Sitt is a Registered Architect and is responsible for overseeing all project management matters for all property development projects of the Group in Hong Kong. Before joining the Company, Mr. Sitt has been working in Buildings Department of the Government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region. He was the project director of a listed company in Hong Kong which he also worked for over 25 years. Mr. Sitt has extensive project management experience and participated in various significant projects in Hong Kong and the PRC.

Man-Hoi Wong Mr. Wong Man-Hoi is Company Secretary of New World Development Company Limited. Mr. Wong joined the Company in November 2000 and has headed the Legal Department (now Legal and Company Secretarial Department) since November 2001. Mr. Wong is a member of the Law Society of Hong Kong and has been a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong since 1994. Before joining the Company, Mr. Wong worked as a solicitor specialising in real estate practice. Mr. Wong obtained his Bachelor of Science (Engineering) Degree from the University of Hong Kong in 1981, Bachelor of Laws Degree from the University of London in 1990 and passed the Solicitors’ Final Examination of the Law Society of England and Wales in 1992.

Kar-shing Cheng Mr. Cheng Kar-Shing (Peter) is Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Cheng is also an independent non-executive director of King Fook Holdings Limited, a listed public company in Hong Kong. He is an executive director of New World China Land Limited, a listed public company in Hong Kong until its delisting on 4 August 2016. He was an independent non-executive director of Symphony Holdings Limited, a listed public company in Hong Kong, up to his resignation on 15 December 2014. Also, he is a director of Cheng Yu Tung Family (Holdings) Limited, Cheng Yu Tung Family (Holdings II) Limited, Chow Tai Fook Capital Limited, Chow Tai Fook (Holding) Limited and Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited, all of them are substantial shareholders of the Company. Mr. Cheng is a director of New World Hotels (Holdings) Limited, NWS Service Management Limited and certain subsidiaries of the Group. Mr. Cheng is committed to community services and is serving as the chairman of Chow Tai Fook Charity Foundation, the chairman of Chow Tai Fook Medical Foundation Limited, the chairman of The Welfare Fund Limited, the vice-chairman of Hong Kong Economic Exchange and a director of Green Council. He is The Commissar of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, Guangzhou City and the University Assembly member of University of Macau. He is a Fellow of The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, Hong Kong Institute of Arbitrators, Hong Kong Construction Arbitration Centre and The Chartered Institute of Arbitrators. He is a CEDR Accredited Mediator and on the lists of the Mediators of Hong Kong Mediation Accreditation Association Limited, Hong Kong International Arbitration Centre, Hong Kong Mediation Centre and Financial Dispute Resolution Centre. He is on the Panel of Arbitrators of South China International Economic and Trade Arbitration Commission/Shenzhen Court of International Arbitration and an Arbitrator of Huizhou Arbitration Commission as well as a Member of Society of Society of Construction Law Hong Kong.

Mou-Sing Cha Mr. Cha Mou-Sing (Payson) is Independent Non-Executive Director of New World Development Company Limited. Mr. Cha is the chairman of the Audit Committee and a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Cha is also the chairman of HKR International Limited and the non-executive chairman of Hanison Construction Holdings Limited, both of them are listed public companies in Hong Kong. He is also an independent non-executive director of Eagle Asset Management (CP) Limited — Manager of Champion Real Estate Investment Trust which is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited, the chairman of Mingly Corporation and an independent nonexecutive director of Hong Kong International Theme Parks Limited.

Hau-Hay Ho Mr. Ho Hau-Hay (Hamilton) is Independent Non-Executive Director of New World Development Company Limited. He is Appointed as a Non-executive Director in August 2004 and was redesignated as Independent Non-executive Director in November 2007. Mr. Ho was an Alternate Director of the Company from 7 January 2004 to 29 August 2004. Mr. Ho is the chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. He is also an independent non-executive director of King Fook Holdings Limited (a listed public company in Hong Kong), and an executive director of Honorway Investments Limited and Tak Hung (Holding) Company Limited.

Luen-Wai Lee Mr. Lee Luen-Wai (John) is Independent Non-executive Director of New World Development Company Limited. Mr. Lee is a member of the Audit Committee, the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Lee is also the managing director and chief executive officer of Lippo Limited, an executive director and the chief executive officer of Lippo China Resources Limited and Hongkong Chinese Limited, as well as an independent non-executive director of UMP Healthcare Holdings Limited, all being listed public companies in Hong Kong. Mr. Lee was an independent non-executive director of New World China Land Limited (a listed public company in Hong Kong until its delisting on 4 August 2016) up until his resignation on 1 September 2016. Mr. Lee is a Fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. He was a partner of Price Waterhouse (now PricewaterhouseCoopers) in Hong Kong and has extensive experience in corporate finance and capital markets. Mr. Lee is an Honorary Fellow of the City University of Hong Kong and a Justice of Peace in Hong Kong. He serves as a member on a number of Public Boards and Committees including as a Trustee of the Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme, a member of the Public Service Commission as well as a member of the Appeal Boards Panel (Education).

Cheung-Biu Liang Mr. Liang Cheung-Biu (Thomas) is Independent Non-Executive Director of New World Development Company Limited., since 1 March 2012. Mr. Liang is a member of the Audit Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company. Mr. Liang is an independent non-executive director of Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited (a listed public company in Hong Kong) and the group chief executive of Wideland Investors Limited. Mr. Liang is a member of the Council of The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a member of the Court of the Hong Kong Baptist University and a member of the Board of Governors, Hang Seng Management College. He has extensive experience in financial management, corporate finance, banking, real estate development and equity investment.