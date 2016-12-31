Name Description

Chun Kuen Woo Mr. Woo Chun Kuen (Douglas) is Chairman of the Board and Managing Director of Wheelock and Co Limited. He became Chairman in January 2014. He also serves as a member and chairman of the Company’s Nomination Committee as well as a member of the Company’s Remuneration Committee. He is vice chairman and managing director of Wheelock Properties Limited (“WPL”), the Group’s Hong Kong property development arm and also a director of certain other subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Woo is a government-appointed Alternative Representative of Hong Kong, China to the APEC Business Advisory Council; a Non-official member of the Development Bureau’s Land and Development Advisory Committee and a member of the Land Sub-Committee; chairman of the Environment and Conservation Fund; a member of the Commission on Poverty’s Social Innovation and Entrepreneurship Development Fund Task Force; a director and Executive Committee member of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong (“REDA”); chairman of the HK General Chamber of Commerce’s Real Estate & Infrastructure Committee and a member of the Economic Policy Committee; and Patron of Project WeCan. Mr. Woo is also a member of the Beijing Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“CPPCC”) and a member of the All-China Youth Federation. He was appointed a Justice of the Peace in 2016. Mr. Woo holds a Bachelor degree in Architecture from Princeton University in USA and a Master of Business Administration degree (EMBA Program) from The HKUST Business School and The Kellogg School of Management of Northwestern University. He was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree by Savannah College of Art and Design (Hong Kong). Under the existing service contract between the Group and Mr Woo, his basic salary and various allowances for the year 2017, calculated on an annualised basis, would be approximately HK$6.22 million (2016: HK$6.04 million) per annum.

Chi Kin Leung Mr. Stewart Chi Kin Leung is Vice Chairman of the Board of Wheelock and Company Limited. since 2012. Mr. Leung has been Vice Chairman of the Company since 2012. He is currently the chairman of WPL and Wheelock Properties (Hong Kong) Limited (“WPHK”), both being wholly-owned subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Leung has extensive experience in property development, construction, management and related businesses in Hong Kong. He was formerly a director of two publicly listed companies, namely, New World Development Company Limited and New World China Land Limited. He is currently the chairman of the Executive Committee of REDA. Under the existing service contract between the Group.

Tin Hoi Ng Mr. Stephen Tin Hoi Ng is the Deputy Chairman of the Board of Wheelock and Company Limited. He has been Director of the Company since 1988 and became the Deputy Chairman in 1995. He is the deputy has been a Director of the Company since 1988 and became Deputy Chairman in 1995. He is chairman and managing director of Wharf, the major publicly listed subsidiary of the Company. Among various other subsidiaries of the Company of which he serves as a director, he is chairman of three publicly listed subsidiaries of the Company, namely, Harbour Centre Development Limited (“HCDL”), i-CABLE Communications Limited (“i-CABLE”) and Wheelock Properties (Singapore) Limited (“WPSL”). Furthermore, he is chairman of publicly listed Joyce Boutique Holdings Limited (“JBHL”), and a nonexecutive director of Hotel Properties Limited (a publicly listed associate of the Company). He formerly served as a non-executive director of Greentown China Holdings Limited (“Greentown”) (a company publicly listed in Hong Kong) until his resignation effective 27 March 2015. Mr. Ng was born in Hong Kong in 1952 and grew up in Hong Kong. He attended Ripon College in Ripon, Wisconsin, USA and the University of Bonn, Germany, from 1971 to 1975, and graduated with a major in mathematics. He is the deputy chairman of the HKGCC and a council member of the Employers’ Federation of Hong Kong (“EFHK”). Under the existing service contract between the Group.

Paul Tsui Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui, FCCA, FCPA, FCMA, CGMA, CPA, CGA, is Group Chief Financial Officer and Executive Director of Wheelock and Company Limited. He has been a Director of the Company since 1998. He became Executive Director of the Company in 2003 and is currently also the Group Chief Financial Officer. He is a vice chairman and the group chief financial officer of Wharf, a director of i-CABLE, as well as a vice chairman of WPL and a director of certain other subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Tsui is also a director of JBHL. He formerly served as a director of HCDL and WPSL until his resignations in August 2015; and also a non-executive director of Greentown until his resignation in July 2015. Under the existing service contract between the Group.

Dao Cheng Mrs. Cheng Dao (Mignonne) is the Non-Executive Director of Wheelock and Company Limited., since 2012. Mrs. Cheng, a seasoned banker, has amassed over 35 years of experience in the financial sector with over 25 years in senior management positions in corporate and commercial banking as well as investment banking. She joined BNP Paribas in 1990 and has held various senior positions in BNP Paribas group in the past 26 years. Mrs. Cheng is currently the chairman and chief executive officer of BNP Paribas Wealth Management for Asia Pacific and a member of the executive committee of BNP Paribas Wealth Management, since the appointment in 2010. Prior to joining BNP Paribas, Mrs. Cheng was with Chase Manhattan Bank Hong Kong Branch for 18 years, where she took up various positions both on the control and on the operational sides. Mrs. Cheng was a member of the Banking Advisory Committee chaired by the Financial Secretary of the Government of HKSAR, and also served as a member of The Consultative Committee of the Basic Law of the HKSAR between 1985 and 1989 when the Basic Law was being drafted. In October 2006, Mrs. Cheng was granted the “Top 100 Outstanding Women in Greater China Award” by The Chinese Women Entrepreneurs Association. In October 2007, Mrs. Cheng was decorated “Chevalier de l’Ordre National du Mérite”, a French national award, and subsequently “Chevalier de l’Ordre de la Légion d’Honneur” in May 2012. In August 2011, Mrs. Cheng was honored as Top 20 Women in Finance by FinanceAsia. Mrs. Cheng was granted the “Private Banker of the Year-Hong Kong” by The Asset in September 2015 and “Outstanding Private Banker-Asia Pacific 2016” by Private Banker International in October 2016.

Kwong Yiu Wong Mr. Ricky Kwong Yiu Wong is Non-Executive Director of Wheelock and Company Limited. He has been a Director of the Company since 2010. He joined the Group in 1989 and is currently the managing director of WPL and WPHK, as well as a director of certain other subsidiaries of the Company. He is presently responsible for overseeing the property development and related business of the Group in Hong Kong. Mr Wong also serves as a vice chairman of the Real Estate and Infrastructure Committee of HKGCC and a member of the Legal Sub-committee of REDA. He is also a director of Hong Kong Green Building Council, general committee member of the EFHK, a fellow member of Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (“RICS”), a member of External Affairs and Public Concerns Committee of RICS and a Category B (related fields) member of Estate Agents Authority. In February 2015, he was re-appointed as an associate member of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (“HKSAR”) – Central Policy Unit, after having served as an associate member for an initial term of two years from 2013 to 2015 and as a part-time member for the years 2009 and 2010. Mr Wong formerly served as a co-opted member of the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education Examination (HKDSE) – Applied Learning Subject Committee of the Hong Kong Examinations and Assessment Authority from April 2013 to August 2015. Mr. Wong graduated from University of Wisconsin in the US with a Master Degree in Business Administration.

Tak Hay Chau Mr. Chau Tak Hay, GBS, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Wheelock and Company Limited. since 2012. He graduated from The University of Hong Kong in 1967. Mr. Chau served in a number of principal official positions in the Hong Kong Government between 1988 and 2002, including Secretary for Commerce and Industry, Secretary for Broadcasting, Culture and Sport, and Secretary for Health and Welfare. Mr. Chau was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star by the Government of HKSAR in 2002. He is an INED of two companies publicly listed in Hong Kong, namely, SJM Holdings Limited and Tradelink Electronic Commerce Limited.

Kwok Wai Leong Mr. Leong Kwok Wai (Winston) is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Wheelock and Company Limited., since October 1, 2013. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics and law from the University of Cambridge and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of British Columbia. He qualified to practise law in England & Wales, New York State and the Province of British Columbia, Canada, before working in investment banking and then management of private equity funds for investment in the Asia Pacific region. During the course of his career, he has worked in London, Vancouver, New York as well as Hong Kong. Mr. Leong is currently a director of various private business enterprises.

Alan Smith Mr. Alan Howard Smith, JP, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Wheelock and Company Limited. He also serves as a member and chairman of the Company’s Audit Committee, and a member of the Company’s Nomination Committee and Remuneration Committee. He was the vice chairman, Pacific Region, of Credit Suisse First Boston (“CSFB”), a leading global investment bank from 1997 until he retired in December 2001. Prior to joining CSFB, he was chief executive of the Jardine Fleming group from 1983 to 1994 and was chairman of the Jardine Fleming group from 1994 to 1996. Mr Smith has over 27 years of investment banking experience in Asia. He was elected a council member of the Stock Exchange on two occasions. He was a member of the Economic Advisory Committee of the Government of HKSAR, and had for 10 years been a member of the Hong Kong Government’s Standing Committee on Company Law Reform. He has been a trustee of the Hospital Authority Provident Fund Scheme from 2002 to 2014. Mr Smith graduated with an LLB (Honours) degree from Bristol University, England in 1964, and was admitted as a solicitor in England in 1967 and in Hong Kong in 1970. Mr Smith is also a director of Genting Hong Kong Limited and Guangdong Land Holdings Limited, which are listed on the Stock Exchange; and Noble Group Limited, which is listed on the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited. He is also a director of American Indochina Resorts Limited, a private company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands which owns Nam Hai Resort in Danang, Vietnam. Mr Smith was a director of Crown International Corporation Limited (formerly known as VXL Capital Limited), which is listed on the Stock Exchange, until he resigned from the office with effect from 27 May 2014. and 14 April 2016. He was also a director of American Indochina Resorts Limited, a private company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands which owned Nam Hai Resort in Danang, Vietnam, until his resignation on 16 May 2016.

Yat Sun Tang Mr. Richard Tang Yat Sun, BSc, MBA, BBS, JP, CPA, is Independent Non-Executive Director of Wheelock and Company Limited since 2012. He is an MBA graduate from the University of Santa Clara, California, USA and a holder of Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Menlo College, California, USA. Mr. Tang is currently the chairman and managing director of Richcom Company Limited, the vice chairman of publicly listed King Fook Holdings Limited, an executive director of publicly listed Miramar Hotel and Investment Company, Limited, an INED of publicly listed Hang Seng Bank Limited, and a director of various private business enterprises. Furthermore, Mr. Tang is an advisor of Tang Shiu Kin and Ho Tim Charitable Fund.

Woo Shou Ting Mr. Kenneth Ting Woo Shou is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Wheelock and Company Limited., since 2003. He also serves as a member and chairman of the Company’s Remuneration Committee as well as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee and Nomination Committee. Mr. Ting is the chairman of publicly listed Kader Holdings Company Limited and of Kader Industrial Company Limited. He is also an INED of publicly listed Cheuk Nang (Holdings) Limited. Mr. Ting currently serves as the honorary president of HK Wuxi Trade Association Limited, the Federation of Hong Kong Industries, the Chinese Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong, the Toys Manufacturers’ Association of Hong Kong Limited, and also the Honorary Life President of Hong Kong Plastics Manufacturers’ Association Limited. Mr. Ting also serves as a member of a number of other trade organisations and public committees such as HKGCC. He is also a Life Honorary Court member of The Hong Kong University of Science and Technology Court. Furthermore, he is a member of the Jiangsu Provincial Committee of the CPPCC.

Sau Ling Tse Ms. Nancy Tse Sau Ling, FCPA (HKICPA), CPA, CA (Canada), is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Wheelock and Company Limited since 2013. She also serves as a member of the Company’s Audit Committee. Ms Tse is currently an INED of Link Asset Management Limited (formerly known as “The Link Management Limited”) (as manager of Link Real Estate Investment Trust (formerly known as “The Link Real Estate Investment Trust”), a publicly listed company in Hong Kong) and DBS Bank (Hong Kong) Limited. She obtained her Bachelor of Arts (Honours) degree in Mathematics and Master of Business Administration degree in Finance/Accounting from the University of California, Los Angeles, United States; and qualified as Chartered Accountant in Toronto, Canada. She was the Chief Financial Officer and Director (Finance and Information Technology Services) of the Hong Kong Hospital Authority (“HA”) until her retirement at the end of August 2013. She joined the HA in 1991 when it was established. She is an Adjunct Professor of The Jockey Club School of Public Health and Primary Care of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. She also serves as a member of Audit Committee of The University of Hong Kong and sits on the boards and committees of a number of other charitable organisations and non-government organisations.