Seng Hui Lee Mr. Lee Seng Hui is Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of Tian An China Investments Company Limited since April 2007. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Lee graduated from the Law School of the University of Sydney with Honours. Previously, he worked with Baker & McKenzie and N M Rothschild & Sons (Hong Kong) Limited. Mr. Lee is also the chief executive and an executive director of each of AGL and Allied Properties (H.K.) Limited, both are substantial shareholders of the Company. He is a non-executive director of APAC Resources Limited (“APAC Resources”) and the nonexecutive chairman of Mount Gibson Iron Limited (“Mount Gibson”). Mr. Lee was previously a non-executive director of Tanami Gold NL (“Tanami Gold”). Mount Gibson and Tanami Gold are companies listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. He is a cousin of Mr. Patrick Lee Seng Wei (the Managing Director of the Company).

Zengbin Song Mr. Song Zengbin is Executive Deputy Chairman of the Board of Tian An China Investments Company Limited. was appointed the Deputy Chairman and a Non-Executive Director of the Company in June 2008 and was redesignated as an Executive Director of the Company in April 2010. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Song graduated from the Civil Engineering Department of Dalian University of Technology with a Master’s Degree in Engineering and is a state registered construction engineer. He has more than thirty years of experience in the fields of engineering and management by serving in various senior roles in a design institute, several large state companies and municipal government. Mr. Song has also been invited as a guest professor for Dalian University of Technology since 2003.

Seng Wei Lee Mr. Lee Seng Wei is Managing Director, Executive Director of Tian An China Investments Company Limited. He was appointed an Executive Director of the Company in June 1996 and became the Chairman and the Acting Managing Director of the Company in February 2004 and December 2005 respectively. He relinquished his role as the Chairman and was re-designated from the Acting Managing Director to the Managing Director of the Company in April 2007. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. An architect, he worked for IBM Australia before becoming involved in property development in Malaysia and Hong Kong more than twenty-nine years ago. He has extensive experience in the property field. Mr. Lee was previously a non-executive director of Sun Hung Kai & Co. Limited. He is a cousin of Mr. Lee Seng Hui (the Chairman of the Company).

Sun Ma Mr. Ma Sun is Additional Deputy Managing Director, Executive Director of Tian An China Investments Company Limited. He was appointed an Executive Director of the Company in April 2003 and became an additional Deputy Managing Director of the Company responsible for organising the investment and development of the cyberpark projects of the Company in April 2009. Mr. Ma joined Sun Hung Kai Securities Limited (now known as Sun Hung Kai Financial Limited) in 1984 and was then transferred to the Group in 1985. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Besides holding a Bachelor’s Degree in Electrical Engineering, he has extensive experience in electrical engineering and over twenty-nine years of experience in China commercial business, financial investment and property development.

Chun Pan Cheung Mr. Cheung Chun Pan is Director - Fund and Investment Division, General Manager - Sales and Marketing Department of Tian An China Investments Company Limited. He joined the Group in August 2008. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Cheung holds a Master’s Degree in Global Management and E-Commerce from The University of Hong Kong and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from University of Strathclyde, United Kingdom. He has over twenty years of experience in China real estate business

Chee Choong Chew Mr. Chew Chee Choong is General Manager of Tian An China Investments Company Limited . He joined the Group in October 2005. He is also a director of a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Chew has over eighteen years of experience in the fields of property construction and development.

Hong Liang Dai Mr. Dai Hong Liang is General Manager, Southern China Region of Tian An China Investments Company Limited. He re-joined the Group in April 2009 and was previously the Acting General Manager of the Fuzhou Region from December 2003 to November 2005. He is also a director of a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Dai holds a Bachelor Degree of Architecture, a Master’s Degree in Finance and an Executive Master’s Degree in Business Administration. He has over twenty years of experience in the field of investment in China.

Zhu Feng Song Mr. Song Zhu Feng is General Manager - Contracts Department of Tian An China Investments Company Limited. He joined the Group in December 2003. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Song graduated from The Civil Engineering Department of Tsing Hua University in Beijing with a Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering. He has over twenty years of experience in the fields of engineering and property development

Tsan Sang Tao Mr. Tao Tsan Sang is Financial Controller, Executive Director of Tian An China Investments Company Limited. He was appointed an Executive Director of the Company in October 2009. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He joined the Company in May 1994. Mr. Tao holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and is an associate of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. He has extensive experience in accounting, financial management and China business field.

Shu Yin Lee Mr. Lee Shu Yin is an Executive Director of Tian An China Investments Company Limited. He holds a Master’s Degree in Finance from the London Business School, and Bachelor of Arts and Bachelor of Science Degrees from Stanford University. Mr. Lee is a Chartered Financial Analyst charterholder. He has over twenty years of experience in corporate finance, investment and management. Mr. Lee is currently the chief investment officer of Grand River Properties (China) Ltd., a Shanghai-based real estate investment consulting company that he co-founded in 2003, and also an executive of PGR Asian RE Fund GP, Ltd. which managed a property-related investment account of a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. He is an independent non-executive director of Altus Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (Stock Code: 8149). Mr. Lee previously held various positions as a vice president and director in the Asian Equities division of JP Morgan Securities Limited/Robert Fleming Securities while based in London, New York and Boston and as an executive director of Goldman Sachs International in Hong Kong. Save as disclosed above, Mr. Lee did not hold any other directorship in listed public companies in Hong Kong or overseas during the past three years.

King Yau Lo Mr. Lo King Yau is Executive Director of Tian An China Investments Company Limited since August 1999. He is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Lo holds a Master’s Degree in Applied Finance from Macquarie University, Australia and is a chartered company secretary. He had served various executive roles in several companies in Hong Kong including as company secretary for public listed companies. Mr. Lo is also an executive director of Allied Group Limited (“AGL”), a substantial shareholder of the Company.

Yee Mei Yung Ms. Yung Yee Mei is Company Secretary of Tian An China Investments Company Limited since March 2004. She is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. She is an associate of The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators.

Mo Chi Cheng Dr. Cheng Mo Chi, OBE, is Non-Executive Director of Tian An China Investments Company Limited. He was appointed an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company in May 1997 and was redesignated as a Non-Executive Director of the Company in September 2004. He is a practising solicitor and the senior partner of P. C. Woo & Co., a Hong Kong firm of solicitors and also the Company’s solicitors. Dr. Cheng is currently the chairman of the Education Commission, the Free Kindergarten Education Committee, the Advisory Committee on Post-office Employment for former Chief Executives and Politically Appointed Officials, the Advisory Committee on Post-service Employment of Civil Servants and the Process Review Panel for the Securities and Futures Commission. He is also a member of the Aviation Development Advisory Committee and a member of the Steering Committee on Strategic Review on Healthcare Manpower Planning and Professional Development. Dr. Cheng was the founding chairman of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors of which he is now the Honorary President and Chairman Emeritus. He was a member of the Legislative Council of Hong Kong and the chairman of the Main Board Listing Committee and the Growth Enterprise Market Listing Committee of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and a remuneration committee member of the Financial Reporting Council in Hong Kong. He also serves on the boards of various listed companies in Hong Kong and overseas, both as independent nonexecutive director and non-executive director, including ARA Asset Management Limited (which is a listed company in Singapore), China Mobile Limited, China Resources Enterprise, Limited, Guangdong Investment Limited, K. Wah International Holdings Limited, Kader Holdings Company Limited, Liu Chong Hing Investment Limited and Towngas China Company Limited. He was previously an independent non-executive director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited.

Chu Fai Chang Mr. Chang Chu Fai is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tian An China Investments Company Limited since September 2004. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce from Concordia University in Montreal, Canada since 1976 and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from York University in Toronto, Canada since 1977. He has over thirty-four years of experience in banking, corporate finance, investment and management and has held various executive positions at financial institutions and directorships of listed companies. Mr. Chang is currently the managing director of Ceres Consultancy Limited and a registered person under the Securities and Futures Ordinance. He is also the deputy chairman and an independent non-executive director of Allied Overseas Limited; and an independent non-executive director of APAC Resources and Royale Furniture Holdings Limited.

Hui Zhi Jin Mr. Jin Hui Zhi is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tian An China Investments Company Limited since April 2010. He holds a Master’s Degree in Business Administration. He has extensive experience in the business market. Mr. Jin is currently the chairman of Shanghai Horizon Investment Co. Ltd. (“Shanghai Horizon”) and the deputy president of the Youth Entrepreneur Association of Shanghai. Shanghai Horizon is a company principally engaged in the investment of three major industries, namely bio-engineering, environmental protection and energy-saving and medical. Mr. Jin was formerly chief member of Youth Work Ministry, chief member and deputy director of Research Department, member of Standing Committee and minister of Youth Work Ministry of China Communist Youth League Shanghai Committee. He was previously an independent non-executive director of ChinaVision Media Group Limited (now known as Alibaba Pictures Group Limited), a former non wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Wah Sang Ngai Mr. Ngai Wah Sang is Independent Non-Executive Director of Tian An China Investments Company Limited since September 2004. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Science from the University of London in United Kingdom and is a fellow of The Institute of Chartered Accountants in Australia and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants in Hong Kong respectively. He has broad experience in auditing, accounting, financial management and dealing with business development and investments and previously worked for international accounting firms and listed companies in Hong Kong and overseas. Mr. Ngai is currently the deputy chairman and the chief executive officer of Earnest Investments Holdings Limited.