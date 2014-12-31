Name Description

Bo Gong Mr. Gong Bo is the Non-Executive Chairman of the Board of China Aerospace International. He graduated from the Beijing Polytechnic University and joined the China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology in 1987, serving as Deputy Division Director, Deputy Director General of Quality & Technology Department, Deputy Director General and Director General of Quality Control & Supervision Department, Director General of Aerospace System Engineering Department of China Aerospace Science & Technology Corporation. Since 2004, Mr Gong has been serving the Director General of Business Investment Department of China Aerospace Science & Technology Corporation. Mr Gong is a graduate of Executive MBA of the business school of the University of Texas at Arlington. He was appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company in June 2005.

Hongjun Li Mr. Li Hongjun is a Senior Engineer, Executive Director of China Aerospace International Holdings Limited and President of the Group. Mr. Li started his career in China Academy of Aerospace Propulsion Technology in September 1985 and held such posts as Technician, Vice President and President of Academy of Metrology, Director General of Civilian Products Department of China Academy of Aerospace Propulsion Technology, Deputy General Manager and General Manager of Shaanxi Aerospace Power High-tech Company Limited (stock code: 600343), the shares of which are listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange. In the meantime, he studied in the Party School of the Central Committee majoring in Economic Management by correspondence, the Northwest University majoring in Administrative Management and obtained a master degree of Public Administration, and the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore majoring in Business Administration and obtained a degree of EMBA. He was the Vice President of China Spacesat Company Limited (stock code: 600118), the shares of which are listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, from May 2004 to June 2005. He was the Deputy Director General of the Business Investment Department of China Aerospace Science & Technology Corporation from June 2005 and was promoted to Director General from December 2007 until May 2010. He has been involved in the senior posts in listed companies for years and has extensive experience in corporate management, market exploration and capital operation. He was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company in March 2008 and was re-designated as an Executive Director of the Company and appointed as President of the Group in May 2010.

Xuesheng Jin Mr. Jin Xuesheng is a Senior Engineer, Executive Director of China Aerospace International Holdings Limited, Executive Vice President of the Group. Mr. Jin graduated from Harbin Institute of Technology with an engineering bachelor degree and the University of Lancaster in the United Kingdom with a MBA degree. From 1984, he held such positions as Deputy Division Director and Division Director of the Planning and Operation Division, Engineer and Deputy Factory Director at Capital Engineering Factory under China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology, as well as Managing Director of Langfang Hangxing Packaging Machinery Company Limited, the Vice President and Financial Controller of China Spacesat Company Limited (stock code: 600118), the shares of which are listed on Shanghai Stock Exchange, Deputy General Manager of Beijing Aerospace Satellite Applications Company and Deputy General Manager of Aerospace Technology Investment Holdings Limited. Among which, he was the Executive Director and Vice President of the Company from September 1999 to May 2001, the Director, Deputy General Manager and Financial Controller of Shanghai Aerospace Technology Investment Management Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, from November 2006. Mr. Jin possesses extensive corporate management experience, especially the experience in financial management. He was appointed as a Non-Executive Director of the Company in March 2008 and was re-designated as an Executive Director of the Company and appointed as Executive Vice President of the Group in May 2010.

Ka Kin Chan Mr. Chan Ka Kin is Company Secretary of China Aerospace International Holdings Limited. Mr. Chan is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries, has been servicing the Company for many years and he had taken not less than 15 hours’ professional training in 2014 which met the requirements as stipulated in Rule 3.28 of the Listing Rules.

Yijin Mao Mr. Mao Yijin is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the Faculty of Industrial Economics, Hubei Institute of Finance and Economics in 1985. He joined No. 1 Research Academy under China Aerospace Science & Technology Corporation shortly after graduation and held such posts as staff of the Planning Department, a Deputy Division Director and Senior Engineer of the Planning Division, a Division Director of the Finance Division, a Deputy Director General of the General Business Department; a Deputy Director General of No. 18 Research Institute, the Chief Accountant of No 11 Research Academy, and the Chief Accountant and Deputy Head of Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology. Since June 2016, he has served as a Consultant of Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology. Mr Mao has ample experience in administration management and financial management.

Liangwei Xu Mr. Xu Liangwei is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He graduated from the Faculty of Chinese, Shanghai Television University, and obtained a Master degree in Business Administration from Fudan University. Mr Xu joined Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology in 1991 and held such posts as a Deputy Director, Director of General Office and Assistant to Academy General. He served as a Vice President of Shanghai Aerospace Corporation from 1995 to 1998; as a Deputy Academy General of Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology, the Chairman and President of Shanghai Aerospace Industrial Company Limited, the Chairman of both Shanghai Instrument Company Limited and Shanghai Aerospace Energy Company Limited from 2000 to 2011; and he served as Deputy Director of the preparation group of China Academy of Launch Vehicle Technology Company Limited and as a Consultant of Shanghai Academy of Spaceflight Technology from 2011 to 2015. Mr Xu has ample experience in administration management.

Sau Fan Leung Ms. Leung Sau Fan is an Independent Non-Executive Director of China Aerospace International Holdings Limited. Ms. Leung holds a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy from City University of Hong Kong and a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of London and is a chartered secretary. Ms Leung is currently an independent non-executive director of Poly Property Group Co., Limited (stock code: 119), the shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. She has over 20 years of experience in dealing with listing related and corporate finance areas. She was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company in March 2012.

Zhenbang Luo Mr. Luo Zhenbang is Independent Non-Executive Director of China Aerospace International Holdings Limited. Mr. Luo is Director and Senior Partner of BDO China Shu Lun Pan CPAs. Mr. Luo graduated from the School of Business of Lanzhou in 1991 majoring in Enterprise Management. He has been managing the audit works for many listed companies since 1994. He has been an expert supervisor of China Xinda Asset Management Corporation and China Great Wall Asset Management Corporation. He was also an independent director of Long March Vehicle Technology Company Limited, Orient Tantalum Industry Company Limited, Wuzhong Instrument Company Limited, Shengxue Company Limited and Avic Heavy Machinery Co. Ltd., as well as an internal audit expert of Northeast Securities Company Limited, shares of which are listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000686). He currently serves as independent director of Digital China Information Service Company Ltd., shares of which are listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 000555), China City Railway Transportation Technology Holdings Company Limited, shares of which are listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 1522), and Xinjiang Goldwind Science & Technology Co., Ltd., shares of which are listed on Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 002202) and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (stock code: 2208). Mr. Luo possesses several professional qualifications, such as Chinese certified public accountant, certified accountant in securities and futures industry, Chinese certified assets valuer and Chinese certified tax accountant and has in-depth experience in accounting, auditing and financial management. He is familiar with the audit of listed companies from various sectors and extensively participates in corporate restructuring for listing, listed company restructure and other business consultation services. He was appointed as an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company in December 2004.