Wai Sheun Or Mr. Or Wai Sheun is Executive Chairman of the Board of Kowloon Development Co Ltd. He has been an Executive Director since January 2002 and is responsible for the development of corporate strategies, corporate planning and general management of the Company. Mr. Or is also the chairman of Polytec Asset Holdings Limited, a separately listed subsidiary of the Company. He is the chairman of both Polytec Holdings International Limited and Intellinsight Holdings Limited, all being the substantial shareholders of the Company. Mr Or has over 30 years of experience in property development, industrial and financial investment business in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China.

Ka Fai Lai Mr. Lai Ka Fai is Executive Director of Kowloon Development Company Ltd since January 2002. He is responsible for the development of corporate strategies, corporate planning and day-to-day management of the Company. Mr Lai is also a non-executive director of Polytec Asset Holdings Limited, a separately listed subsidiary of the Company, and a director of Intellinsight Holdings Limited. He has over 25 years of experience in finance, accounting, financial and operational management and corporate planning. Mr. Lai graduated from the University of East Anglia in the United Kingdom with a Bachelor’s degree in Science. He is an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Yung Hei Lam Mr. Lam Yung Hei is Executive Director of the Company. Mr Lam joined a wholly-owned subsidiary of Polytec Holdings International Limited (“Polytec” together with its subsidiaries, the “Polytec Group”), the ultimate holding company of the Company, in May 2009. Before joining Polytec Group, he had worked in the Hong Kong SAR Government and a multinational technology company for 5 years. He has over 10 years of experience in Hong Kong property development, merger and acquisitions and information technology. He holds a Master of Commerce (Information Systems and Management) degree and a Bachelor of Science (Computer Science) degree both from University of New South Wales, Sydney. Mr Lam did not hold any other directorships in the last three years in any other public companies the securities of which are listed in Hong Kong or overseas.

Pui Kwan Or Mr. Or Pui Kwan is Executive Director of Kowloon Development Company Limited. since September 2005. He is responsible for the development of corporate strategies, corporate planning and day-to-day management of the Company. Mr Or joined the Company in May 2003, and has attained solid working experience in various companies engaged in property development, securities investment, information technology, product research and development. He holds a Bachelor of Combined Science degree from the University College London.

Kuen Chiu Lee Mr. Lee Kuen Chiu is Company Secretary of Kowloon Development Company Ltd since July 2010. He is has experience in the areas of corporate compliance and financial management. He holds a Master's degree in Business Administration, a Bachelor's degree in Laws and a Bachelor of Arts degree in Accountancy. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants an associate member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries.

Chi Man Ng Ms. Ng Chi Man is Non-Executive Director of Kowloon Development Company Limited since April 1, 2013. She was previously Executive Director of the Company. Ms. Ng is responsible for the development of corporate strategies, corporate planning and general management of the Company. She is also a director of both Polytec Holdings International Limited and Intellinsight Holdings Limited, all being the substantial shareholders of the Company. Ms. Ng has over 30 year's of experience in property development, industrial and financial investment business in Hong Kong, Macau and Mainland China.

Kwok Kwong Yeung Mr. Yeung Kwok Kwong is Non-Executive Director of Kowloon Development Company Ltd since January 2002. He is also the managing director of Polytec Asset Holdings Limited, a separately listed subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Yeung has over 30 years of experience in finance, accounting, financial and operational management and corporate planning. He is a fellow member of both the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants.

Kwok Sing Li Mr. Li (Aubrey) Kwok Sing is Independent Non-Executive Director of Kowloon Development Company Ltd. since January 2002. Mr Li is the chairman of IAM Holdings (Hong Kong) Limited (formerly known as MCL Partners Limited) a Hong Kong based investment firm, and has over 40 years of experience in merchant banking and commercial banking. He is also a nonexecutive director of The Bank of East Asia, Limited (listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong) and an independent nonexecutive director of Café de Coral Holdings Limited, China Everbright International Limited, Kunlun Energy Company Limited, Pokfulam Development Company Limited and Tai Ping Carpets International Limited (each of them is listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong). Mr Li holds a Master’s degree in Business Administration from Columbia University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Civil Engineering from Brown University.

Kung Chin Lok Mr. Lok (Hardy) Kung Chin is Independent Non-Executive Director of Kowloon Development Company Ltd. Since January 2002. He is the managing director of The Sun Company, Limited and has over 40 years of experience in building and engineering construction work. Mr. Lok graduated in Civil Engineering from the University of Manchester Institute of Science & Technology. He is a member of both the Institution of Civil Engineers and the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers, and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Construction Managers.

Gin Chung Seto Mr. Seto (John) Gin Chung is Independent Non-Executive Director of Kowloon Development Company Ltd. Since January 2002. He is a director of Pacific Eagle Asset Management Limited. Prior to his retirement with effect from the conclusion of the annual general meeting of Sateri Holdings Limited (“Sateri Holdings”, a company listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong) on 21 May 2013, he has acted as a non-executive director of Sateri Holdings as well. He is also an independent nonexecutive director of both China Everbright Limited and Hop Hing Group Holdings Limited (both are listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong). He was a non-executive director of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited from 2000 to 2003 and was the chief executive officer of HSBC Broking Services (Asia) Limited from 1982 to 2001. Mr Seto was a council member of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited from 1994 to 2000 and was the first vice chairman from 1997 to 2000. Mr. Seto holds a Master of Business Administration degree from New York University and has over 40 years of experience in the securities and futures industry.