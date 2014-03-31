Name Description

Tat Cheong Chiu Tan Sri Dato' Tat Cheong Chiu is Executive Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Far East Consortium International Ltd. He holds a double degree of Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Economics at the University of Sophia, Japan. He is a prominent businessman with over 30 years’ experience in the property development and extensive experience in the hotel development. In his business career, he established a number of highly successful business operation through organic growth and acquisitions, covering Mainland China, Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore and Australia. Since 1978, Tan Sri Dato’ David CHIU had been the Managing Director of Far East Consortium Limited (the predecessor of the Company). He was appointed as Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company on 8 December 1994 and 8 October 1997 respectively. On 8 September 2011, Tan Sri Dato’ David CHIU has been appointed as the Chairman of the Company. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. Besides, he is a nonexecutive director of Dorsett Hospitality International Limited (formerly known as Kosmopolito Hotels International Limited, stock code: 2266, a subsidiary of the Company) and the chairman of the board of directors of AGORA Hospitality Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Wai Hung Cheung Mr. Cheung (Boswell) Wai Hung, CPA, is Chief Financial Officer of Far East Consortium International Ltd. He is responsible for all financial functions, company secretarial compliances and investors’ relationship of the Company. Currently, he is also a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company, and an audit committee member of AGORA Hospitality Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. CHEUNG was chief operating officer and company secretary of Fook Woo Group Holdings Limited (now named as Integrated Waste Solutions Group Holdings Limited, stock code: 923), senior financial strategy advisor of China Pacific Insurance (Group) Co., Ltd. (stock code: 2601), an executive director and a non-executive director of Bright International Group Limited (now named as Dejin Resources Group Company Limited, stock code: 1163), and also held audit posts in Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu and Ernst & Young. Mr. CHEUNG graduated in Scotland with a Bachelor’s degree in Accounting in 1992, obtained a Master degree of Business Administration from University of Leicester in England in 1995 and a Master degree of Professional Accounting in 2007. Mr. CHEUNG is a Chartered Marketer of the Chartered Institute of Marketing in the United Kingdom, a non-practicing member of the HKICPA and a qualified accountant of CPA Australia.

Ka Pong Chan Mr. Ka Pong Chan serves as Finance Director of the Company. Mr. CHAN has over 14 years of extensive experience in the field of auditing, accounting, financial management and corporate finance matters. Prior to joining the Company, Mr. CHAN served as the General Manager of Corporate Finance and Communications at China Merchants Holdings (International) Co., Ltd. (stock code: 144), and as the chief financial officer and company secretary of a listed corporation in Hong Kong. Mr. CHAN also worked in an international accounting firm for over 9 years, having obtained a Bachelor of Business Administration (Hons) degree with a major in Professional Accountancy from the Chinese University of Hong Kong. Mr. CHAN is a qualified accountant and is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Cheong Thard Hoong Mr. Cheong Thard (Chris) Hoong is Managing Director, Executive Director of Far East Consortium International Ltd. He joined the Group in September 2008 as the Managing Director. He is responsible for the formulation and implementation of the Group overall strategies for development. He brings with him a wealth of knowledge in corporate development and extensive experience in mergers and acquisitions as well as international capital markets. Prior to joining the Group, Mr. HOONG was the chief executive officer of China LotSynergy Holdings Limited (stock code: 1371). He was instrumental in implementing a number of important initiatives which established international relationships for the company and built solid foundations for business expansion whereas he is currently a non-executive director of the company. Mr. HOONG was an investment banker for over 12 years and had held senior positions at Deutsche Bank and UBS where he was responsible for corporate finance business in Asia. Mr. HOONG is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He is also a non-executive director of Dorsett Hospitality International Limited (stock code: 2266, a subsidiary of the Company), a director of AGORA Hospitality Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and a non-independent and non-executive director of Land & General Berhad, a company listed on the Bursa Malaysia. Mr. HOONG is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and holds a bachelor’s degree in Mechanical Engineering from Imperial College, University of London.

Tat Chiu Mr. Tatshing Chiu is Executive Director of Far East Consortium International Ltd. He has been actively involved in the business development in the Mainland China, Singapore and Malaysia. Mr. CHIU is a non-executive director of Fortune Oil PLC, a company listed on the stock exchange in London and a director of AGORA Hospitality Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Craig Williams Mr. Craig Grenfell Williams is Executive Director of Far East Consortium International Ltd. He is responsible for all property development in Australia. He resides in Melbourne, Australia. He holds a degree of Bachelor of Civil Engineering from Melbourne University. Before joining the Australian operations of the Company, he was a director of all development companies of the Lend Lease Group, Australia’s largest property developer. Mr. WILLIAMS has extensive experience in all facets of property development and is the Past President of the St. Kilda Road Campaign Inc. He is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company and a director of AGORA Hospitality Group Co., Ltd., a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Tak Shing Choi Mr. Tak Shing Choi is Company Secretary of the Company. Mr. Choi re-joined the Company as Senior Legal Counsel on 20 July 2015 after having served the Company from April 2011 to September 2014 previously. Mr. Choi holds a Bachelor’s degree in Laws from Manchester Metropolitan University and a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws from The University of Hong Kong. He is a qualified solicitor in Hong Kong and has more than 14 years’ legal experience in private practice and as legal and compliance officer and in-house counsel for financial institution and listed companies. He also has extensive knowledge in listing rules, corporate and securities laws and company secretarial matters.

Chi Hing Chan Mr. Chi Hing Chan has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Far East Consortium International Ltd effective January 1, 2016. He has been the Group’s Chief Operating Officer since March 2004 until January 1, 2016. He has been responsible for the Hong Kong and the Mainland China based activities with emphasis on the commercial management, property and hotel development and investment, and project development. He also leads the sales and marketing team to oversee the strategy planning on the real estate business in Hong Kong and Mainland China. He joined the Company in 1990 as the Group Chief Accountant and promoted as the Group Financial Controller in 2002. From 1990 to 2003, he was responsible for the Group’s financial, treasury and accounting functions. Mr. CHAN is a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He is a non-executive director of Dorsett Hospitality International Limited (stock code: 2266, a subsidiary of the Company) and an independent non-executive director of Hidili Industry International Development Limited (stock code: 1393). Prior to joining the Group, he was an audit manager of a big four international accounting firm with over ten years of audit experience. He has extensive experience in accounting and auditing of Hong Kong listed companies. Mr. CHAN graduated from the City University of Hong Kong with an Executive Master Degree in Business Administration. He is a member of the Hong Kong Institute of Project Management and a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Directors. He is also a member of China Real Estate Chamber of Commerce Hong Kong Chapter.

Kwok Wai Chan Mr. Kwok Wai Chan is Independent Non-Executive Director of Far East Consortium International Ltd. He is a member of The Hong Kong Securities Institute and an associate member of CPA Australia. Mr. CHAN is a director of High Progress Consultants Limited and also an independent non-executive director of Chinese Estates Holdings Limited (stock code: 127), China Investments Holdings Limited (stock code: 132), Tern Properties Company Limited (stock code: 277) and National Electronics Holdings Limited (stock code: 213).

Kwong Siu Lam Mr. Kwong Siu Lam is Independent Non-Executive Director of Far East Consortium International Ltd. He was the delegate of the 10th National People’s Congress. Mr. LAM currently serves as the Vice Chairman of BOC International Holdings Limited, the Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Federation of Fujian Association, the Life Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Fukien Chamber of Commerce, the Vice Chairman of Fujian Hong Kong Economic Co-operation, the Life Honorary Chairman of the Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Adviser of the Hong Kong Chinese Enterprises Association and the Honorary President of the Chinese Bankers Club of Hong Kong. In addition, Mr. LAM has been a non-executive director of Bank of China International Limited (formerly known as “BOCI Capital Limited”) since July 2002. Currently, he is an independent non-executive director of China Overseas Land & Investment Limited (stock code: 688), Fujian Holdings Limited (stock code: 181), Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited (stock code: 868) and Yuzhou Properties Company Limited (stock code: 1628). Mr. LAM was awarded the HKSAR Silver Bauhinia Star in 2003. He has more than 50 years of banking experience.