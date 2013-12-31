Name Description

Yanshui Zhao Mr. Zhao Yanshui is Executive Chairman of the Board of the Company. He is senior engineer with professorship. He is currently the chairman of the Company, the chairman of the strategy and investment committee under the Board, the member of the nomination committee under the Board, and the chairman and general manager of YTO. Mr. Zhao joined YTO in 1983, and had served as the deputy factory manager of first assembly factory, deputy general manager, general manager and vice chairman of the Company, and the deputy chief engineer, director and chairman of YTO. Mr. Zhao studied at Technical Institute of Jiangsu and Jiangsu University, and was awarded a doctorate degree in engineering. In 1994 and 2001, he studied at Hokkaido University and Kyoto University respectively as a visiting scholar. Mr. Zhao has extensive experience in the fields of corporate management, strategic planning, product development and design, and technology management.

Erlong Wang Mr. Wang Erlong is Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of First Tractor Company Limited. He is a senior accountant, a certified management accountant of the U.S.A. and an auditor. Mr. Wang is currently the vice chairman of the Company, and the secretary to party committee and financial controller of YTO. Mr. Wang had worked in the Auditing Bureau of National Audit Office of the PRC in the Ministry of Machine Building for many years, and had served as the financial controller of China Automotive Industry International Corporation and China National Automotive Industry International Corporation, and the financial controller and deputy general manager of China National Automotive Industry Import and Export Corporation. Mr. Wang joined YTO in October 2012. Mr. Wang studied at Luoyang Institute of Technology, Renmin University of China and Xiamen University, and obtained a degree of EMBA. He has extensive experience in areas including financial management, corporate internal audit and international trade.

Yong Wu Mr. Wu Yong is General Manager, Executive Director of First Tractor Company Limited. He is a senior economist. He is currently the Director, general manager and member of the remuneration committee under the Board of the Company. Mr. Wu joined YTO in 1987, and had served as the general manager of YTO (Luoyang) Flag Auto-Body Company Limited, head of the party work department and vice chairman of the labour union and deputy general manager of YTO. Mr. Wu studied at University of Henan and Henan Institute of Finance and Economics and has extensive experience in the fields of corporate operational management.

Zhiping Hou Mr. Hou Zhiping is Deputy General Manager of First Tractor Company Limited since November 14, 2012. He director of Shanghai Dragon (Group) Co., Ltd. YTO Shentong and YTO Shunxing (Luoyang) Spare Parts Co., Ltd. a director and general manager of YTO Heilongjiang Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd, and the chairman of Changtuo Company. Mr. Hou served as the head of the planning and development department of the Company from January 2010 to January 2011, and assistant to the general manager of the Company from January 2011 to November 2012. He has been a deputy general manager of the Company since November 2012.

Guoqing Lian Mr. Lian Guoqing is Executive Deputy General Manager of First Tractor Company Limited since November 14, 2012. He is executive director of YTO International, an executive director of Changhong Trading(the chairman of YTO (Luoyang) Harvesting Machinery Co., Ltd and YTO (Luoyang) Zhongcheng Machinery Co., Ltd., and the executive director of YTO Axle. Mr. Lian was the deputy general manager of the Company and the general manager in the Agricultural Equipment Division of the Company from June 2009 to January 2010. He has been the deputy general manager of the Company since January 2010.

Yao Liu Mr. Liu Yao is the Chief Technologist and Deputy General Manager of First Tractor Company Limited. He is the chairmanof YTO France. Mr. Liu has been the chief technologist of the Company since December 2009. He has been serving as the deputy general manager of the Company since November 2012. .

Yuping Song Mr. Song Yuping is Deputy General Manager of First Tractor Company Limited since November 14, 2012. He director of Tractors Research Company. Mr. Song served as the factory manager of the No. 4 assembly factory of the Company from August 2007 to October 2011, and as the assistant to general manager of the Company and the factory manager of the No. 4 assembly factory of the Company from October 2011 to November 2012. He has been serving as the assistant to general manager of the Company since November 2012.

Wensheng Su Mr. Su Wensheng is Deputy General Manager of First Tractor Company Limited since November 14, 2012. Mr. Su an executive director of YTO (Luoyang) Lubricants Co., Ltd. a director of Changtuo Company. Mr. Su served as the factory manager of the No. 3 assembly factory of the Company from September 2008 to October 2011, and as the assistant to general manager of the Company and the factory manager of the No. 3 assembly factory of the Company from October 2011 to November 2012.

Weijiang Zhu Mr. Zhu Weijiang is Deputy General Manager of First Tractor Company Limited since November 14, 2012. He is chairman of YTO (Xinjiang) Machinery, an executive director of Luoyang Changxing Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd.and a director of YTO Finance. Mr. Zhu was the assistant to general manager of the Company and the general manager of the marketing centre of the agricultural equipment division of the Company from January 2010 to October 2011 and the assistant to general manager of the Company from October 2011 to November 2012. He has been the deputy general manager of the Company since November 2012.

Weidong Yao Mr. Yao Weidong is Chief Accountant of First Tractor Company Limited since November 14, 2012. He is the chairman of YTO Shentong, an executive director of YTO Group Corporation (Luoyang) Vehicle Co., Ltd. YTO Forklift and YTO Transportation. Mr. Yao is also the chairman of Shanghai Dragon (Group) Co., Ltd. chairman of supervisory committee of YTO Finance, a supervisor of YTO International, Luoyang Changhong Trading Co., Ltd. (Luoyang Changxing Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd. YTO (Luoyang) Harvesting Machinery Co., Ltd Jiangyan Power and YTO (Xinjiang) Machinery. He was the head of the finance department of the Company from August 2007 to January 2011, and the deputy chief accountant and the head of the finance department of the Company from January 2011 to November 2012. He has been serving as chief accountant of the Company since November 2012.

Lina Yu Ms. Yu Lina is Company Secretary and Investor Relationship Manager of First Tractor Company Limited. She is a director of YTO Shentong and a supervisor of YTO Flag. She has been serving at the Company as the Secretary to the Board since July 2006 and as the investor relationship manager since November 2012.

Hepeng Li Mr. Li Hepeng is Non-Executive Director He is senior engineer, currently served as the director of China Machinery Industry International Cooperation Company Limited and YTO. Mr. Li had served as the deputy director and director of Tianjin Research Institute of Mechanical Engineering, the dean and the secretary to party committee of Tianjin Research Institute of Construction Machinery, the general manager and the secretary to party committee of China Mechanical Engineering Company, the secretary to party committee and vice chairman of China Sinomach Heavy Industry Corporation and the director of Zhengzhou Research Institute for Abrasives & Grinding Company Limited. Mr. Li studied at Tianjin Open University, business administration graduate class of the Tianjin University, and has extensive experience in areas including enterprise management, research management and hydraulic transmission.

Kai Li Mr. Li Kai is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He a senior engineer with professorship, and currently served as the director of YTO. Mr. Li had served as the deputy dean of the SIPPR Engineering Group, the director and standing deputy general manager of the SIPPR Engineering Group Company Limited. Mr. Li studied at Dongbei Heavy Machinery Institute, and was awarded a bachelor of engineering. Mr. Li has extensive experience in areas including engineering design, engineering project management and forging and stamping technology.

Donggang Xie Mr. Xie Donggang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He a senior engineer with professorship. He is currently the chairman and the deputy secretary to party committee of China National Heavy Machinery Research Institute Company and the director of YTO. Mr. Xie had served as the deputy director, director and the secretary to party committee of Xian Heavy Machinery Research Institute, the dean and the secretary to party committee of China National Heavy Machinery Research Institute, the chairman, secretary to party committee and general manager of China National Heavy Machinery Research Institute Company Limited. Mr. Xie studied at Dongbei Heavy Machinery Institute, Chongqing University, and was awarded a master degree in engineering. Mr. Xie has extensive experience in areas including enterprise management, design in metallurgical machineries.

Dongfang Yin Mr. Yin Dongfang is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is a qualified Grade 3 lawyer. Mr. Yin is currently the general manager of Luoyang State-owned Assets Operation Company Limited and the director of YTO. Mr. Yin had served as the standing vice president of the Luoyang Lawyers Association. Mr. Yin studied at Zhengzhou University, with extensive experience in areas including laws and investment.

Zengbiao Yu Mr. Yu Zengbiao is Independent Non-Executive Director of First Tractor Co Ltd. He is a certified public accountant of the PRC. He is currently the independent non-executive Director of the Company and a member of the audit committee under the Board, a professor and a doctoral supervisor in Tsinghua University. He is also serving as the independent director of Bank of Kunlun Company Limited and Zhencai Stationery Company Limited. Mr. Yu studied at Hebei University, Xiamen University and University of Illinois, where he was awarded a doctoral degree. Mr. Yu is similar with the areas including financial accounting.

Tak Lung Wu Mr. Wu (Bernard) Tak Lung is Independent Non-Executive Director of First Tractor Company Limited since December 20, 2012. He is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants. He is also the senior fellow member of the Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute, the Taxation Institute of Hong Kong and the Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries. He is currently the independent non-executive Director of the Company, member of the remuneration committee under the Board and the chairman of the audit committee under the Board. He is concurrently serving as an independent non-executive director of Beijing Media Corporation Limited, Aupu Group Holding Company Limited, China Machinery Engineering Corporation and Sinomax Group Limited, which are all listed on the Stock Exchange. Mr. Wu studied at Hong Kong Baptist University, University of Manchester and University of Wales, and was awarded a master degree in business administration. Mr. Wu is familiar with finance and investment management business.

Min Xing Mr. Xing Min is an Independent Non-Executive Director of First Tractor Company Limited since December 20, 2012. He is a senior engineer with professorship. He is currently the independent non-executive Director, member of the strategy and investment committee, nomination committee and remuneration committee under the Board of the Company, the deputy president and secretary-general of China Internal Combustion Engine Industry Association. Mr. Xing also served as independent director of Jiangsu Yunyi Electric Company Limited, Wuxi Weifu High-technology Company Limited and Hunan Tyen Machinery Company Limited. Mr. Xing studied at the Northeastern University of Technology, the Party School of the Central Committee of C.P.C and the Hunan University. He is familiar with internal combustion engine, machine tool, heavy machinery and agricultural machinery industry, etc.