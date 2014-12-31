Name Description

Jianjun Jiang Mr. Jiang Jianjun is Executive Chairman of the Board of Sino Distillery Group Limited. He was appointed as executive director of the Company in March 2013, and as the chairman and the managing director of the Company in May 2013. He resigned as the managing director of the Company in March 2014. Mr. Jiang is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. He has been engaged in property investment and management since 1995. He also has experience in distribution of wine and liquor. Mr. Jiang is concurrently a committee member of Shenzhen Baoan District of Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, the vice president of Shenzhen Baoan General Chamber of Commerce and Shenzhen Baoan Shajing Chamber of Commerce.

Chung Wai Chai Mr. Chai Chung Wai is the Chief Financial Officer of Sino Distillery Group Limited. He joined the Group in May 2013. Mr. Chai obtained his master degree of Accounting in 2004 and of Business Administration in 2006. Mr. Chai is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants and The Hong Kong Institute of Directors, and an associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales. Mr. Chai has extensive experience of over 20 years in the accounting and financial field in various listed companies in Hong Kong.

Jiancheng Jiang Mr. Jiang Jiancheng has been appointed as Executive Director of Sino Distillery Group Limited., effective April 18, 2014. He is the general manager of Shenzhen Jiangshi Longhui Trading Limited. He has been engaged in real estate leasing industry since 1993 and has extensive experience in marketing and management. Mr. Jiang graduated from Department of Industrial Control And Automation of Hefei University of Technology. Mr. Jiang was previously a consultant of the Company from September 2010 to March 2014.

Xionghan Ke Mr. Ke Xionghan is Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Ke is currently the president of Shenzhen Tiantianwang Taige Technology Co. Ltd., a company mainly engaged in the import and export business of electronic products and mineral products. He was the general manager of Indonesia Huaming Yang International Trading Company and worked in the Bank of China, Zhanjiang Branch for over 20 years, during which period, he served as the Section Chief of Retail Business Department, Company Business Department and Credit Management Department as well as the president of the sub-branch. Mr. Ke graduated from the Department of Law of Huazhong University of Science and Technology.

Shuncai Qu Mr. Qu Shuncai is Executive Director of Sino Distillery Group Limited since June 1, 2012. He is a director of certain subsidiaries of the Company. Mr. Qu was the director of the Group’s development division. He has been engaged in trading of wine and liquor, nanotechnology development, and production and sale of automotive fine chemicals. Mr. Qu holds a Bachelor of Education degree from Qiqihar University.

Fanxiong Zeng Mr. Zeng Fanxiong hass been appointed as Executive Director of the Company., effective 1 September 2017. He graduated from the Business Administration Department of Hunan Institute of Science and Technology. He started his business in the ore mining, processing and sales in 2001 and has extensive experience in the ore mining and processing industry. Mr. Zeng is currently the chairman of Linxiang Fantai Mining Company Limited, a company established by him in 2003, which has become the leading enterprise of the private mineral resources in Yueyang City, the People’s Republic of China. Mr. Zeng was elected vice chairman of the Federation of Industry and Commerce of Yueyang City in 2010 and was elected deputy to the twelfth National People’s Congress in Hunan Province in 2012.

Kwong Leung Chan Mr. Chan Kwong Leung, Eric is the Company Secretary of Sino Distillery Group Limited.

Wing Yan Ho Ms. Ho Wing Yan is been appointed as Non-Executive Director of Sino Distillery Group Limited., effective 11 April 2015. She has a Bachelor degree of Business Administration in Applied Economics from Hong Kong Baptist University and a Master degree of Corporate Governance from The Open University of Hong Kong. She is an Associate Member of both The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries (“HKICS”) and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. She is also a holder of the Practitioner’s Endorsement issued by HKICS. She is currently the Director of BMI Listed Corporate Services Limited. She is responsible for managing the business operations of the company secretarial and administrative services for the reputable listed groups in various industries. She has extensive experience in a diversified range of professional corporate services for Hong Kong and offshore companies from various business sectors. She particularly specializes in corporate governance advisory, corporate restructuring, corporate financing and directors’ professional development with emphasis on listed companies and she continues to advise on these matters on a consultancy basis. She actively participates in the formulation and execution of strategy at the companies. She has been providing practical professional services to companies listed on the Main Board and the Growth Enterprise Market of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “Stock Exchange”) for over 10 years.

Yujie Zhang Ms. Zhang Yujie is Non-Executive Director of the Company. She holds a Bachelor Degree in Accounting from Heilongjiang Commercial College, she is a senior accountant. Ms. Zhang has extensive experience in corporate management and rich expertise in financial management. She was the accountant of a subsidiary of Jiansanjiang Materials Department, general manager of Jiansanjiang Materials Department Fuels Company and Jiansanjiang Crude Oil & Fuels Company respectively, head of finance department of Heilongjiang Nongken Beidahuang Business Trade Liability Group Co., Ltd. (“Heilongjiang Nongken Beidahuang”), and deputy chief financial officer of PetroChina & NK Fuels Co., Ltd. Ms. Zhang is currently the deputy general manager of Heilongjiang Nongken Beidahuang.

Man Fai Ho Mr. Ho Man Fai has been appointed as Independent Non-Executive Director of Sino Distillery Group Limited., with effect from 13 June 2014. He is the chairman of California Restaurant and has extensive experience in catering and management. Mr. Ho is a director of New Territories General Chamber of Commerce, a director of Hong Kong Food Science and Technology Association Limited, a director of Yuen Long Merchants Education Promotion Limited, a school manager of Yuen Long Merchants Association Primary School and general affairs officer of Hong Kong Love & Care Charity Foundation Limited.

Xiaofeng Li Mr. Li Xiaofeng is Non-Executive Independent Director of Sino Distillery Group Limited since December 1, 2012. He is a supervisor of the credit department of Shenzhen Rural Commercial Bank Shajing branch. Mr. Li has been engaged in financial services industry since 1998. Mr. Li graduated from Department of Finance of Jinan University.