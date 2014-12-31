Name Description

Ka Shui Lo Dr. Lo Ka Shui, M.D., is the Executive Chairman of the Board, Managing Director of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. He is the Chairman and a Non-executive Director of the Manager of the publicly listed trusts, Champion Real Estate Investment Trust and Langham Hospitality Investments. Dr. Lo is an Independent Non-executive Director of Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, Phoenix Satellite Television Holdings Limited, China Mobile Limited and City e-Solutions Limited. He is also a Vice President of the Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong, a Trustee of the Hong Kong Centre for Economic Research, a Vice Chairman of The Chamber of Hong Kong Listed Companies and a Member of the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Dr. Lo graduated from McGill University with a Bachelor of Science Degree and from Cornell University with a Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) Degree. He was certified in Internal Medicine and Cardiology. He has over three decades of experience in property and hotel development and investment both in Hong Kong and overseas.

Ning Lu Mr. Lu Ning is the Managing Director - Trading Division, China of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in May 2008. is also responsible for the Group’s China strategy and investment. He holds dual Master’s Degrees in Business Administration and Management Information Systems from Boston University, and a Bachelor’s Degree from Tsinghua University in Beijing, China. Before joining the Group, Mr. Lu worked at premier global business consulting firms with extensive experience in North America, Europe and Asia, and emerging markets such as China and India.

Siu Bun Mok Mr. Mok Siu Bun is the Financial Controller of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 1981. He has a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and has over 33 years’ experience in accounting and finance in the real estate industry.

Tak Kwong Kan Mr. Kan Tak Kwong is the General Manager, Executive Director of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. Mr. Kan also holds directorships in various principal subsidiaries of the Company, including The Great Eagle Company, Limited, The Great Eagle Properties Management Company, Limited, Eagle Property Management (CP) Limited, Langham Hospitality Group Limited, Langham Hotels International Limited, Great Eagle (China) Investment Limited, Pacific Eagle Holdings Corporation and Pacific Eagle China Orient (Cayman) Real Estate GP, Ltd.. He graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong with a Master’s Degree in Business Administration and is a member of various professional bodies including the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Mr. Kan has decades of experience in finance, accounting, strategic development and corporate administration in the real estate, finance and construction industries.

Shik Pui Chu Mr. Chu Shik Pui is Head - Tax and Investment, Executive Director of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. He is primarily responsible for the Group’s taxation, finance and investment matters, joined the Group in 1989. He is a fellow of The Chartered Association of Certified Accountants, an associate of The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He is also a full member of the Society of Registered Financial Planners. Mr. Chu has 30 years’ aggregated experience in taxation, finance, accounting and investment.

Wai Duen Law Madam Law Wai Duen is the Executive Director of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. Madam Law graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor’s Degree in Arts and has been actively involved in the Group’s property development and investment in Hong Kong for decades.

Chun Him Lo Mr. Lo Chun Him is an Executive Director of the Company. He is currently the Senior Associate Director of Business Development of the Great Eagle Group responsible for matters related to financial investments, business and project development for the Group, including residential and commercial properties as well as hotel properties. Mr. Lo holds directorships in various subsidiaries of the Company, including Eagle Property Management (CP) Limited, Great Eagle (China) Investment Limited, The Great Eagle Development and Project Management Limited, Langham Hotels International Limited and Pacific Eagle China Orient (Cayman) Real Estate GP, Ltd. He is also the alternate to Ms. Lo Bo Lun, Katherine as non-executive director of Langham Hospitality Investments Limited and LHIL Manager Limited (Manager of the publicly listed Langham Hosptiality Investment). Prior to joining the Group in 2010, he had worked at Citibank’s investment banking division with a focus on Hong Kong’s market. Mr. Lo is also a member of the Executive Committee of The Real Estate Developers Association of Hong Kong and a member of the Management Committee of The Federation of Hong Kong Hotel Owners Limited. He graduated from Washington University in St. Louis with a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology.

Hong Sui Antony Lo Mr. Lo Hong Sui is the Executive Director of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. He is also a director of various subsidiaries of the Company. He has been a Director of the Group since 1967. Mr. Lo has been actively involved in property development, construction and investment for decades. He graduated from the University of New South Wales with a Bachelor’s Degree in Commerce.

Ngai Ho Au Mr. Au Ngai Ho is the General Manager of Great Eagle (China) Investment Limited, a subsidiary of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. He is responsible for the Group’s real estate investment in the PRC. Mr. Au joined the Group in 1977 and has over 34 years’ experience in property development and marketing in Hong Kong and Mainland China. Mr. Au holds a Higher Diploma in Valuation and Property Management.

Hon Ching Ho Mr. Ho Hon Ching is the Group Chief Internal Auditor of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2004. He holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from the University of Hull, United Kingdom, and a Master’s Degree in Business Administration from The University of Hong Kong. He is an Associate of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, a Certified Public Accountant in Hong Kong, a Certified Internal Auditor, a Certified Fraud Examiner and a Certified Information Systems Auditor. He has extensive experience in accounting, statutory auditing and internal auditing.

Ka Wai Hung Mr. Hung Ka Wai is the Head - Legal of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in December 2011. Mr. Hung holds a Bachelor of Laws degree, a Postgraduate Certificate in Laws and a Master of Laws degree. Besides, he is also a graduate of the Law School of the University of New South Wales with a Master Degree in the Australian law. He was admitted as a solicitor in Hong Kong in 1996 with more than 18 years of experience in corporate finance and compliance work in listed companies. He is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, Chartered Accountants Australia and New Zealand and The Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Tat Kai Leung Mr. Leung Tat Kai is the Director and the General Manager of The Great Eagle Properties Management Company, Limited, a subsidiary of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. He joined the Group in 2002. He is responsible for the management of the Group’s property portfolio. Mr. Leung holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Laws. He is a member of the Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors and an associate member of The Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators. He has over 31 years’ experience in the real estate industry and property management.

Mei Ling Wong Ms. Wong Mei Ling is the Company Secretary, Head - Company Secretarial and Administration Department of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. Ms. Wong is also responsible for the company secretarial matters of the publicly listed trusts, Champion Real Estate Trust and Langham Hospitality Investments. Ms. Wong is a Fellow both of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and The Hong Kong Institute of Chartered Secretaries and is a holder of a Master Degree in Laws from The Chinese University of Hong Kong, a Master Degree in Business Administration jointly awarded by the University of Wales and the University of Manchester and a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Accountancy from City Polytechnic of Hong Kong respectively. Ms. Wong had over 20 years of post qualification experience in company secretarial and compliance. Prior to joining the Company in 2008, Ms. Wong was the Company Secretary of a major red chip listed company in Hong Kong, where she obtained extensive working experience of China business.

Hong Sui Lo Mr. Lo Hong Sui is the Non-Executive Director of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. He was an Executive Director of the Company prior to his re-designation as a Non-executive Director of the Company in December 2008. He is also the Chairman of the Shui On Group which he founded in 1971. The Shui On Group is principally engaged in property development, construction and construction materials with interests in Hong Kong and the Chinese Mainland. He is the Chairman of SOCAM Development Limited and Shui On Land Limited, both are listed on the Stock Exchange, and the Chairman of China Xintiandi Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Shui On Land Limited. He is also a Non-executive Director of Hang Seng Bank Limited. Mr. Lo is the Chairman of the Board of Airport Authority Hong Kong and a non-official member of Lantau Development Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Government and an adviser of Our Hong Kong Foundation.

Ying Sui Lo Dr. Lo Ying Sui is the Non-Executive Director of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. He was an Executive Director of the Company prior to his re-designation as a Nonexecutive Director of the Company in December 2008. With a Doctor of Medicine Degree from the University of Chicago, he is a specialist in Cardiology and a Clinical Associate Professor (honorary) at The Chinese University of Hong Kong Faculty of Medicine.

Lee Kwan Lo To Madam Lo To Lee Kwan is the Non-Executive Director of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. She was an Executive Director of the Company prior to her redesignation as a Non-executive Director of the Company in December 2008. She is the wife of Mr. Lo Ying Shek, the late chairman of the Company, and is the co-founder of the Group. She actively involved in the early stage development of the Group.

Hoi-Chuen Cheng Mr. Cheng Hoi Chuen (Vincent) OBE, is an Independent Non-Executive Director of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. Mr. Cheng is an Independent Non-executive Director of China Minsheng Banking Corp., Ltd., MTR Corporation Limited, Hui Xian Asset Management Limited (Manager of the public listed Hui Xian Real Estate Investment Trust), CLP Holdings Limited, Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, Wing Tai Properties Limited and Hutchison Whampoa Limited. He is a former Chairman of The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited and HSBC Bank (Taiwan) Company Limited and a former Executive Director of HSBC Holdings plc. Mr. Cheng is a Vice Patron of Community Chest of Hong Kong and a member of the Advisory Committee on Post-service Employment of Civil Servants. In 2008, Mr. Cheng was appointed a member of the National Committee of the 11th Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (“CPPCC”) and a senior adviser to the 11th Beijing Municipal Committee of the CPPCC. He graduated from The Chinese University of Hong Kong with Bachelor of Social Science Degree in Economics and from The University of Auckland with a Master’s Degree in Philosophy (Economics).

Pui Ling Lee Mrs. Lee Pui Ling is Independent Non-Executive Director of Great Eagle Holdings Ltd. She is a practising solicitor in Hong Kong and a partner of the firm of solicitors, Woo, Kwan, Lee & Lo. She is also a Non-executive Director of Cheung Kong Infrastructure Holdings Limited, Henderson Land Development Company Limited and TOM Group Limited. She is active in public service and is a Member of the Exchange Fund Advisory Committee of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and a Member of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel of the Securities and Futures Commission. She has a Bachelor of Laws Degree from University College London, United Kingdom and is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants.

Siu Kwong Lee Mr. Lee Siu Kwong is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently an independent non-executive director of HSBC Bank (China) Company Limited and a non-executive director of Digital Broadcasting Corporation Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Lee had served with the Hong Kong Government for 38 years and retired from it in 2012. He joined the Hong Kong Government as an Immigration Officer in 1974. He advanced through the ranks and in 1998, took charge of the Department as Director of Immigration. In 2002, Mr. Lee was appointed as Commissioner of the Independent Commission Against Corruption and one year later, he was appointed as Secretary for Security of the HKSAR Government. Throughout his years of service, Mr. Lee developed ample experience in government administration, executive management, law enforcement and crisis management. Mr. Lee is a Hong Kong deputy to the 12th National People’s Congress and a Vice Chairman of the Council of Lifeline Express Hong Kong Foundation. He was awarded the Gold Bauhinia Star in 2009 and the Hong Kong Immigration Service Medal for Distinguished Service in 1998. Mr. Lee graduated from The University of Hong Kong with a Bachelor Degree of Science in Electrical Engineering and had also pursued administrative development and senior executive studies at Tsinghua University, University of Oxford, Harvard University and INSEAD.

Ka Yeung Poon Prof. Poon Ka Yeung serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He has been teaching marketing-related subjects for the Master’s Degree in Science program, MBA program and Global Executive MBA program (OneMBA) of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Since June 2008, he has been appointed as Adjunct Associate Professor in the Department of Marketing of The Chinese University of Hong Kong. Professor Poon is an independent non-executive director of Shenzhen Neptunus Interlong Bio-Technique Company Limited. He has been appointed as an Honorary Institute Fellow of The Asia-Pacific Institute of Business of The Chinese University of Hong Kong since April 2002. He is also the Adviser of The Chinese Gold and Silver Exchange Society and an Independent Committee Member of the Registration Committee for the Practitioners’ Registration Scheme of the Society. He obtained his Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics with Minor in Economics and Marketing from The Chinese University of Hong Kong in 1989 and was further admitted to the MBA Degree by the University of Hull, United Kingdom in 1996.