Name Description

Dhanin Chearavanont Mr. Dhanin Chearavanont serves as Chairman of the Board of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. He has been an Executive Director of the Company since 1988. He was appointed as Executive Chairman of the Company in 2005 and this title was subsequently changed to Chairman with effect from 28 February 2010. Mr. Chearavanont was appointed as Chairman of the Nomination Committee of the Company on 1 April 2012. Mr. Chearavanont is also the chairman and chief executive officer of the Charoen Pokphand Group. He has extensive experience in establishing and operating businesses in Asia, Europe and USA. He also holds directorship in a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Chearavanont is also the chairman of Charoen Pokphand Foods Public Company Limited (“CPF”), True Corporation Public Company Limited (“True Corporation”) and CP ALL Public Company Limited (“CP ALL”), which are companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand.

Soopakij Chearavanont Mr. Soopakij Chearavanont serves as an Executive Director of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. since 2005 has been appointed as a Vice Chairman with effect from 28 February 2010. He obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in the College of Business and Public Administration of New York University, USA and has extensive multinational investment and management experience in various industries. He also holds directorship in a subsidiary of the Company. Mr. Chearavanont is also the chairman of C.P. Lotus Corporation (“C.P. Lotus”), a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and True Visions Public Company Limited (“True Visions”). He is also a director of True Corporation, CP ALL and Siam Makro and a non-executive director of Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Limited, a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange and the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Adirek Sripratak Mr. Adirek Sripratak serves as Executive Vice Chairman of the Board of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd., with effect from April 1, 2012. He has been appointed as a Vice Chairman of the Company and a member of the Remuneration Committee and the Nomination Committee of the Company since 1 April 2012. Mr. Sripratak has been President and Chief Executive Office of CPF since 2003. He is also a director of several subsidiaries of CPF and of the Company. Mr. Sripratak is also a director of CP ALL and Siam Makro Public Company Limited (“Siam Makro”), companies listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand. He has more than 40 years’ experience in the agri-business and food industry. His valuable experience is widely recognised and has led to his appointment to a number of public offices and positions. His public service experiences include serving as a Senator of the National Assembly of Thailand, the Honorary Chairman of the Thai Broiler Processing Exporters Association and an Honorary Director of Chiang Mai University Council. He received Honorary Doctorates from a number of universities in Thailand including Maejo University, Mae Fah Luang University, Rajamangala University of Technology Suvarnabhumi, Chiang Mai University, Rajamangala University of Technology Isan and Kasetsart University.

Bo Wai Chang Mr. Chang Bo Wai (Bobby) serves as the Chief Financial Officer of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. He has been the Chief Financial Officer of the Company since 2011. Mr. Chang obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Engineering from Princeton University and a Master of Science degree from Stanford University in the USA. He has extensive international experience in management consulting, investment as well as business and financial management.

Wing Yuen Lau Mr. Lau Wing Yuen, CPA, serves as Financial Controller and Company Secretary of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd., with effect from August 1, 2011. Mr. Lau joined the Company in 2011. He holds a bachelor’s degree of Social Sciences from University of Hong Kong. He is a fellow member of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants and the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Prior to joining the Company, he worked for an international accounting firm and several listed companies in Hong Kong.

Shanlin Bai Mr. Bai Shanlin serves as Chief Executive Officer, China Area and Executive Director of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd., with effect from April 1, 2012. He had previously been appointed as Executive Director and Chief Executive Officer (Feed Division) of the Company with effect from 28 February 2010. His title was changed to Chief Executive Officer (China Area) with effect from 1 April 2012. Mr. Bai obtained a Professional Diploma in Animal Science, Gansu College of Animal Husbandry, the Governmental Exchange Specialist in Agricultural Management from the Australian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and a Specialist Certificate in Livestock Management in the PRC. He joined the Charoen Pokphand Group in 1991 and is currently the vice chairman of the Group’s feed business, responsible for the operation of feed business in Xinjiang, Ningxia, Gansu, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Neimenggu, Heilongjiang, Jilin and Liaoning. Mr. Bai has experience in the management of agri-business operations. He is also a part time professor honored by Agricultural University of Gansu and People’s University of China. Mr. Bai also holds directorships in several companies of the Group.

Suphachai Chearavanont Mr. Suphachai Chearavanont serves as an Executive Director of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. Mr. Chearavanont has been an Executive Director of the Company since 2008. Mr. Chearavanont obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Boston University in USA, majoring in Financial Management. He has extensive experience in the telecommunication and broadcasting industries. Mr. Chearavanont is also an executive director of C.P. Lotus and a director of Siam Makro. He is also a director, president and chief executive officer of True Corporation and a director and chief executive officer of True Visions and True Move Company Limited.

Sooksunt Jiumjaiswanglerg Mr. Sooksunt Jiumjaiswanglerg serves as Chief Executive Officer, Vietnam Area and Executive Director of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd., with effect from April 1, 2012. He has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company since 12 October 2011 and Chief Executive Officer (Vietnam Area) of the Company since 1 April 2012. Mr. Jiumjaiswanglerg had over 30 years of experience in animal feed sales and breeding, having been with the Charoen Pokphand Group since 1 February 1980. He has been the general director of C.P. Vietnam Corporation, a subsidiary of the Company, since 2005. Mr. Jiumjaiswanglerg also holds directorship in a subsidiary of the Company. He graduated from the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce with a bachelor’s degree in Economics.

Arunee Watcharananan Ms. Arunee Watcharananan serves as an Executive Director of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd., with effect from April 1, 2012. Ms. Watcharananan has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company since 1 April 2012. Mrs. Watcharananan has been an Executive Director of CPF since 2000. She is also a director of several subsidiaries of CPF. She graduated from Thammasat University, Thailand with a bachelor’s degree in Economics

Jianping Yu Mr. Yu Jianping is an Executive Director of the Company. He is currently a senior executive of the CPP Group, primarily responsible for research and development, manufacture and sale of food products in China. Mr. Yu also holds directorships in several companies within the CPP Group. Mr. Yu has been working for the CPP Group since 1995. Mr. Yu received a Bachelor of Science degree from the Faculty of Mathematics, Jilin University in China in 1982 and a Master of Economics degree from the Graduate School of Chinese Academy of Social Sciences in China in 1989.

Yoichi Ikezoe Mr. Yoichi Ikezoe is Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is currently Executive Officer, Vice President of East Asia Bloc (South China), Senior Officer of ASEAN and South West Asia Bloc of ITOCHU Corporation (a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange) and Managing Director of ITOCHU Hong Kong Limited. Mr. Ikezoe has been working for ITOCHU Corporation (formerly known as C.ITOH & Co., Ltd.) since 1983. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree from the Faculty of Foreign Studies, Osaka University in Japan in 1983.

Meth Jiaravanont Mr. Meth Jiaravanont serves as Non-Executive Director and member of the Audit Committee of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. since 9 August 2010. He has been re-designated as Non-executive Director of the Company and appointed as a member of the Audit Committee of the Company since 9 August 2010. Prior to his re-designation, Mr. Jiaravanont has been an Executive Director and an Executive Vice Chairman of the Company since 2005. Mr. Jiaravanont obtained a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from Occidental College, California, USA and a master’s degree in Business Administration from New York University, USA. He has extensive experience in investment, finance, banking and strategic business development in Asia and USA. Mr. Jiaravanont is also an executive director of C.P. Lotus. He is currently the senior executive assistant to the chairman-finance of the Charoen Pokphand Group and a director of CPPC Public Company Limited.

Sombat Deo-isres Mr. Sombat Deo-isres serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd., since September 30, 2005. He is also a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company. Mr. Deo-isres was appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee on 1 April 2012. Mr. Deo-isres obtained a bachelor’s degree in Laws from Thammasat University and a master’s degree in Laws from Chulalongkorn University, Thailand. He has held various senior positions with the Thai judiciary. He was a former Senior Judge of the Supreme Court of Thailand and currently is a member of the academic justice committee of the President of Supreme Court.

Chiu Cheung Ma Mr. Ma Chiu Cheung (Andrew), CPA, serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. He has Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company since 2005. He has been a member of the Remuneration Committee of the Company since 2006. Mr. Ma was appointed as chairman of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Nomination Committee of the Company on 1 April 2012. Mr. Ma is a founder and former director of AMA CPA Limited (formerly known as Andrew Ma DFK (CPA) Limited) and is presently a director of Mayee Management Limited. He has more than 30 years’ experience in the fields of accounting, auditing and finance. Mr. Ma received his bachelor’s degree in Economics from the London School of Economics and Political Science (University of London) in the United Kingdom. He is a fellow member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England & Wales, the Hong Kong Institute of Certified Public Accountants, The Hong Kong Institute of Directors and The Taxation Institute of Hong Kong. In addition to his directorship in the Company, Mr. Ma is also an independent non-executive director of Asia Financial Holdings Limited, China Resources Power Holdings Company Limited and Chong Hing Bank Limited (companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange). Mr. Ma was appointed a director of Asiaray Media Group Limited (a company listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange on 15 January 2015) on 20 May 2014 and designated as an independent non-executive director on 12 June 2014. Mr. Ma was an independent non-executive director of Asian Citrus Holdings Limited from August 2004 to November 2013; Beijing Properties (Holdings) Limited from September 2004 to December 2014; and Tanrich Financial Holdings Limited from January 2002 to September 2004 and reappointed from April 2005 to January 2015 (companies listed on the Main Board of the Stock Exchange; with Asia Citrus Holdings Limited also listed on the AIM Board of The London Stock Exchange).

Sakda Thanitcul Dr. Sakda Thanitcul, Ph.D. serves as an Independent Non-executive Director of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. He a member of the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee of the Company since 2008. Mr. Thanitcul was appointed as a member of the Nomination Committee on 1 April 2012. Mr. Thanitcul holds a Bachelor of Law degree from Chulalongkorn University, Thailand, a Master of Law degree from Kyoto University, Japan and University of Washington, USA and a Doctor of Law degree from Kyoto University, Japan and University of Washington, USA. He has extensive experience in the legal field and specialises in competition law and the World Trade Organization Agreements. Mr. Thanitcul was a former Dean and presently is a Professor of Law, at the Faculty of Law, Chulalongkorn University, Bangkok, Thailand.

Vatchari Vimooktayon Ms. Vatchari Vimooktayon serves as an Independent Non-Executive Director of C.P. Pokphand Co. Ltd. since September 25, 2013. Mrs. Vimooktayon has held various government positions in Thailand since 1997 and has retired from the position of Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Commerce in September 2013. Mrs. Vimooktayon obtained a bachelor’s degree in Business Administration (Accounting) from Thammasat University, Thailand, a bachelor’s degree in Laws from Sukhothai Thammathirat University, Thailand and a master’s degree in Business Administration from National Institute of Development Administration, Thailand.