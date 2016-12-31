Name Description

John Slosar Dr. John Robert Slosar is Executive Chairman of the Board of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited. He was Managing Director of the Company from January 1996 to June 1998. He is also Chairman of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited, Swire Pacific Limited, Swire Properties Limited and Cathay Pacific Airways Limited and a Director of Air China Limited and The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1980 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, the United States and Thailand.

Kin Wing Tang Mr. Tang Kin Wing is Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1982 and has worked with Cathay Pacific Airways Limited in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Japan. He is also a Director of John Swire & Sons (H.K.) Limited and Swire Pacific Limited.

Rebecca Sharpe Ms. Rebecca Jane Sharpe has been appointed as the Group Director Finance, Executive Director of the Company, effective October 1, 2017. She joined the Swire group in 2008. She has been the Finance Director of The China Navigation Company Pte. Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swire, since 2013.

Siu Por Lam Mr. Siu Por Lam is Director, General Manager - Hong Kong Operations of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd. He joined the Swire group in 1996 and has previously worked with Cathay Pacific Airways Limited in Hong Kong, Japan and Sri Lanka.

William Barrington Mr. William Edward James Barrington is an Executive Director of the Company. He has been a Director and Group Director Airframe Services of the Company since September 2015. He was previously Director Corporate Development of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1982 and has previously worked with Cathay Pacific Airways Limited in Hong Kong, Malaysia and Canada.

Christopher Gibbs Mr. Christopher Patrick Gibbs has been appointed as an Executive Director of the Company, effective June 1, 2017. He has been a Director of HAECO and Engineering Director of Cathay Pacific since January 2007 and was Alternate Director to Mr. Derek George CRIDLAND of HAECO from 24th June 1998 until 31st December 2006. He is a fellow of the Royal Aeronautical Society. He holds an honours degree in Aeronautical Engineering from Bristol University, a Master of Science degree in Aerospace Engineering from North Carolina State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from the London Business School.

Siu Cheong Chau Mr. Chau Siu Cheong is Group Director - Human Resources Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Co Ltd. He joined the Swire group in 1973 and was previously Director Personnel of Cathay Pacific Airways Limited.

Ching Chan Mr. Chan Ching is the Group Director - Commercial of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited. He has been Chief Executive Officer of Taikoo (Xiamen) Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, since September 2015. He was appointed Commercial Director of the Company in February 2009 and Group Director Commercial in June 2013. He joined the Swire group in 1988 and was previously Director Business Development of Swire Pacific Offshore Holdings Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Swire Pacific Limited.

Richard Charles Mr. Richard Charles Kendall is Group Director - Cabin Solutions of the Company. He is Chief Executive Officer of TIMCO Aviation Services, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of HAECO USA Holdings, Inc., since June 2016. He was previously Deputy Chief Executive Officer of TIMCO Aviation Services, Inc. and Director & General Manager of Hong Kong Aero Engine Services Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1984 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Japan, the United States, Singapore and New Zealand.

Yat Hung Fu Mr. Fu Yat Hung is the Company Secretary of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1988. He is a member of the Takeovers and Mergers Panel and the Takeovers Appeal Committee of the Securities and Futures Commission of Hong Kong. He is also a member of the Standing Committee on Company Law Reform.

Gregory Hughes Mr. Gregory Thomas Forrest Hughes has been appointed as Non-Executive Director of the Company effective June 1, 2017. He joined the Swire group in 1987 and worked with Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong, Korea, Indonesia, Japan and Australia from October 1989 to August 2009. He was seconded to John Swire & Sons Pty. Limited, Australia in August 2009, where he served as Commercial Director from August 2009 and also as Chief Operating Officer from August 2010 until September 2015. He has been a Director and has served as Group Director Components & Engine Services of HAECO since September 2015. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Law from the University of Sydney.

Merlin Swire Mr. Merlin Bingham Swire is Non-Executive Director of Hong Kong Aircraft Engineering Company Limited. He was Director and Chief Executive Officer of Taikoo (Xiamen) Aircraft Engineering Company Limited, a subsidiary of the Company, from May 2006 to June 2008. He is also Deputy Chairman and Chief Executive and a shareholder of John Swire & Sons Limited and a Director of Swire Pacific Limited, Swire Properties Limited and Cathay Pacific Airways Limited. He joined the Swire group in 1997 and has worked with the group in Hong Kong, Australia, Mainland China and London.

Yiu Chung Cha Mr. Cha Yiu Chung is Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. Mr. Cha joined Grosvenor Asia Pacific Limited as Managing Director in September 2014 and was appointed Chief Executive in April 2015. Grosvenor Asia Pacific Limited is a subsidiary of Grosvenor Group Limited, a privately owned property group. Mr. Cha started his career in real estate development and business development with Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group in 1995. He joined HKR International Limited (“HKR”) in 2002 and served as an Executive Director of HKR from September 2010 to July 2013. He was a Non-Executive Director of Hanison Construction Holdings Limited, an associated corporation of HKR, from November 2001 to July 2013. In 2013, Mr. Cha joined UBS Global Asset Management as Managing Director, Head of Global Real Estate Greater China and co-CEO of UBS/Gemdale, a UBS joint venture real estate private equity platform in China. Mr. Cha holds a Bachelor’s degree in International Politics and Economics from Middlebury College, U.S.A. and a Master of Business Administration degree from the Stanford Graduate School of Business, U.S.A.

Yu Keung Leung Mr. Leung Yu Keung is an Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He was Deputy Director-General of Civil Aviation of the Hong Kong Civil Aviation Department and an Alternate Director of the Airport Authority Hong Kong from 2004 to 2013.

James Lewis Mr. James Lindsay Lewis serves as Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company. He is also a Director of Sir Elly Kadoorie & Sons Limited and an Alternate Director of CLP Power Hong Kong Limited